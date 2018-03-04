Giovinco shreds trophy-love after Toronto FC loses opener

On another day, Toronto FC’s finishing would’ve been razor-sharp and the Reds would’ve comeback from their sloppy start in a 2-0 Opening Day loss to Columbus on Saturday at BMO Field.
Maybe it was the pair of CONCACAF Champions League matches taxing their early season legs, but Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and Co. — new right back Auro also missed an absurdly simple chance — had their margins wrong when it came to the final ball and lost at home, something that happened exactly once last season and at a near irrelevant point in the season.
Giovinco lashed out following Saturday’s defeat to the club’s Trillium Cup rivals, claiming the displaying over TFC’s long-sought silverware has to stop with a new season underway. From The Toronto Sun’s Kurt Larson:
“We continue to show the trophy,” Giovinco said post-game. “We continue to think (about) what happened last year. This, for me, is no good.”
…
“We have to change the mentality. We don’t have to think about last year. We have to think this year. This year is more difficult.”
TFC will stew near the bottom of the table for two weeks on the MLS side while playing a massive pair of CCL matches against UANL Tigres on Wednesday and March 13.