Messi records 600th career goal as free kick beats Atleti (video)

Lionel Messi scored his 600th career goal, which is nice, and pushed Barcelona even closer to its 25th La Liga crown in a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The win gives Barca an eight-point lead on second place Atleti with 11 matches to play. Barca has 69 points, 15 better than Real Madrid.

Les Blaugranas have played 35 matches without a loss.

GOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! Messi sends the Camp Nou asylum into a tizzy with a pinpoint free kick. 1-0, @FCBarcelona. #BarcaAtleti pic.twitter.com/Y2p9qeAK0u — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 4, 2018

Barcelona lived in Atleti’s half to start the match, but couldn’t quite challenge Jan Oblak.

Andres Iniesta left the match after 35 minutes with what appeared to be a hamstring strain, suffered in the 22nd minute.

It was Messi who put Barca in front with a 26th minute strike, and it was classy. A swooping free kick from well beyond the 18 defied the paw of a flying Oblak to make it 1-0.

Atleti had a late goal ruled off when Diego Costa was offside before nodding an initial shot on goal that was deposited on the rebound.

Luis Suarez just missed a lofted offering in the first minute of stoppage time.

🐐 doing (more) 🐐 things pic.twitter.com/9W7gl0aVZm — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 4, 2018

Messi saw yellow moments later in a challenge with Filipe Luis.

