More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Serie A fixtures postponed as Totti, Dzeko, world soccer mourn Astori

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 8:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

Serie A has postponed seven weekend fixtures in a gesture of sorrow and respect for Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who passed away overnight.

The 31-year-old was found dead in his hotel room ahead of Sunday’s match at Udinese.

Astoria was a Cagliari mainstay before his time at Fiorentina, and also played for top flight power Roma after beginning his career in AC Milan’s Academy.

The center back was capped 14 times by Italy, and is mourned across Italian and world football.

Watch Live: Brighton vs. Arsenal

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 7:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

Can Brighton and Hove Albion take advantage of stumbling Arsenal to help insure their Premier League status at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online at NBCSports.com)?

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Arsenal has lost four of five in all competitions, with two losses last week to Man City, a North London Derby defeat, and a series split with Ostersunds in the UEFA Europa League.

LINEUPS

Brighton and Hove Albion: Ryan, Schelotto, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Gross, Murray. Subs: Krul, Goldson, Bruno, Kayal, March, Ulloa, Locadia.

Arsenal: Cech, Chambers, Mustafi, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Wilshere, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Aubameyang. Subs: Ospina, Bellerin, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Nketiah, Welbeck

Fiorentina, Italy defender Astori dies suddenly

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2018, 6:38 AM EST
Leave a comment

Tragedy has struck Italian soccer as Fiorentina and Italy defender Davide Astori, 31, died suddenly overnight.

Astori was Fiorentina’s captain and a key member of La Viola and reports state he was found dead in the team hotel ahead of their Serie A game at Udinese on Sunday.

Fiorentina confirmed Astori’s death early on Sunday, saying their captain was struck by a “sudden illness” and the club was “deeply distraught” at the passing of a hugely influential figure.

Astori became a father two weeks ago and early reports suggest he died of a heart attack.

Their game against Udinese has been canceled as the club mourns Astori’s death, while all games in Serie A have been postponed on Sunday following the tragic news.

Astori played 14 times for the Italian national team and the center back previously played for AC Milan, Cagliari and Roma during his 12-year career.

Tributes have poured in from across Italian soccer for Astori.

Three (more) things we learned on MLS opening day

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP
By Andy EdwardsMar 4, 2018, 12:05 AM EST
Leave a comment

It’s a long, old season of soccer-ing still to be soccer-ed, but we’re 60 percent of the way through the opening weekend of MLS 2018, which means it’s time to start drawing grand conclusions.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

PST’s Joe Prince-Wright talked us through the first three lessons of the newborn season this afternoon. Now, a look at three games this evening…

[ MORE: MLS 2018 season previews

There should have been an all-out bidding war for Justin Meram

Orlando City SC only got a draw against D.C. United on Saturday, but Jason Kreis is surely over the moon with regards to the dominant performance of Justin Meram, just one — and the most expensive — of the Lions’ major offseason acquisitions. Despite the fact he and Orlando were a man down for 50 minutes, Meram, who was very clearly given the freest of roles in the absence of Sacha Kljestan (suspension), Dom Dwyer and Josue Colman (injuries), was far and away the best player on the field.

At right, you can see both Meram’s attempted passes (key passes are in yellow — there’s four of them, not including the inch-perfect through ball to Jonathan Spector which earned Meram a secondary assist on Orlando’s 93rd-minute equalizer) and attempted dribbles. To say, those success percentages are high, would be a massive understatement. There’s still a ton to be worked out by Kreis and Co., as far as the long-term formation and system go, and Meram’s versatility will give his new coach an endless list of options. If Saturday’s showing can be replicated another 20-24 times this season, the Lions have themselves a real darkhorse MVP candidate.

As an aside, 21 other teams had the opportunity to pay a small fortune in order to acquire Meram this winter, but very few — if any — teams not named Orlando were reported to have engaged in serious negotiations with Columbus Crew SC. Shame on every last one of them.

Justen Glad is next-level good

It should come as very little surprise to anyone who watched him in 2016, and particularly in 2017, that Justen Glad — he of more than 4,500 MLS minutes before his 21st birthday (last Wednesday) — is easily a top-five (if not -two or -three) center back in the league already.

Real Salt Lake found themselves under a constant flow of pressure during their 1-1 draw with FC Dallas — in truth, RSL were horribly unlucky to only come away with a point after Glad’s partner, Marcelo Silva, scored an own goal four minutes from full-time — and Glad was the undisputed star of the defensive show.

Glad’s final stat line for the night: 7 clearances, 4 interceptions, 2 blocks, 2 recoveries — all while completing nearly 80 percent of his 35 passes attempted against an extremely front-foot FCD side which trailed for more than an hour.

There were times over the last two years where Glad relied almost solely upon his brilliant recovery speed and instincts, but 90 minutes into 2018 — on the back of an almost faultless finish to last season — he’s in complete control of RSL’s entire defensive, he’s seeing, reading and reacting to threats long before they materialize, and he’s arguably the most important player on a team that has the look of Supporters’ Shield challengers.

I’m just really sorry for you, Revs fans

Here’s the thing about hiring a first-time head coach: he’s never been a head coach before, and there’s no way to possibly know whether or not he’s actually qualified for the job. That’s where I’m at — and where everyone else should be, too — with Brad Friedel. Couple that with the fact that the New England Revolution’s roster is an unmitigated disaster zone, and it’s going to be a long, long season in Boston Foxborough. The season that just might never end began on Saturday, with a 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union, and only nine players on the field at full-time.

Sure, there’s plenty of exciting attacking talent — from Lee Nguyen, to Diego Fagundez, to Juan Agudelo and Krisztian Nemeth — but there’s a whole other half of the field that hasn’t been blessed with a single successful signing since… I don’t know, Jermaine Jones, all the way back in 2014.

It’s true: sometimes you really do have to completely bottom out before you can get better.

Also true: you can actively facilitate such a process by acknowledging your own failures and shortcomings, blow the whole thing up on your own accord, and get to the other side a whole lot quicker. Just think about it.

Serie A: Juve now in control after win, Napoli’s loss to Roma

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 3, 2018, 8:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) — Defending champion Juventus was poised to regain control of the Italian title race, closing the gap on leader Napoli to one point with a game in hand after Paulo Dybala’s superb injury-time winner beat Lazio 1-0 on Saturday.

The script could not have been written any better for Juventus, which is chasing a seventh straight Serie A title and 34th overall. If Dybala’s 93rd-minute winner wasn’t already enough to celebrate, Lazio’s cross-city rival Roma then did Juve a huge favor by winning at Napoli 4-2.

Striker Edin Dzeko netted twice for a rampant Roma which jumped above Lazio and into third place by one point. They are in a fierce fight with Inter Milan — preparing for the Milan derby on Sunday — for a Champions League place next season.

Livewire Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli the perfect start by sweeping in Mario Rui’s cross from the left after six minutes.

But home celebrations ended one minute later when in-form Turkey forward Cengiz Under scored an audacious but slightly deflected lob over Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina from inside the penalty area. He was found by Radja Nainggolan after Napoli lost possession in midfield.

Then, the imposing Dzeko easily rose above Raul Albiol to plant a firm header past Reina from Alessandro Florenzi’s cross. Both players were on Roma’s bench last week in the home loss to AC Milan, but probably won’t be anymore.

Napoli sent on all-time leading club scorer Marek Hamsik midway through the second half to spark its attack, and seconds later Insigne’s quick shot from outside the box curled just wide.

But Dzeko produced a masterful goal in the 73rd. Expertly controlling the ball some 30 meters out, he beat two players before bending the ball out of Reina’s reach and into the bottom left corner from the right edge of the penalty area.

Insigne was Napoli’s main threat and twice had shots saved shortly after Dzeko’s second goal. But Napoli’s awful defending could not go unpunished and Diego Perotti blasted in the fourth after a cross from the left was badly dealt with.

Napoli’s players hardly celebrated when Dries Mertens slotted in an injury-time consolation goal.

Paulo Dybala had done nothing all game for Juventus at Lazio.

That was until the 93rd minute when he brilliantly cut inside Luiz Felipe with a quick flick, showed great upper-body strength to hold off Marco Parolo, and fired into the top right corner while off balance.

The diminutive Argentina forward, who started the move by winning the ball in midfield and spraying it quickly to the right, sprinted jubilantly into the arms of delirious Juve fans behind the goal in the away end. His teammates mobbed him as he celebrated his 15th league goal, making him the team’s top scorer, one ahead of Gonzalo Higuain, who did not play.

Juventus neutralized Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, Serie A’s top scorer with 23, but created little until Dybala’s moment of magic.

Juventus was more concerned on keeping a close eye on Immobile, who scored four times in his last two matches against the Bianconeri.

He was not at his sharpest, yet hardly had any service.

Still, Juve’s defenders were glad to see him go off 10 minutes from time.