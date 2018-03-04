More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

SheBelieves Cup: USWNT draws France 1-1 (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 2:34 PM EST
Mallory Pugh’s goal off a 35th minute scrum helped hosts USWNT to a 1-1 draw against France in its second match of the 2018 SheBelieves Cup.

The U.S. won the first SheBelieves Cup, and France won the 2017 edition.

The Sunday match was the front end of a doubleheader, with Germany and England up next.

Pugh punched a shot off Sarah Bouhaddi and into the goal a few moves after a Megan Rapinoe free kick to restore a deadlock that would last the match.

Her third goal of the year came just before Eugenie Le Sommer scored a beauty for France, the only way the visitors could overcome a fine performance from goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

La Liga: Messi powers Barcelona past Atleti; title all but secured

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 4, 2018, 3:48 PM EST
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid, the last remaining title challengers to the Barcelona buzzsaw, fell by the wayside on Sunday, as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Co., proved a task too tall for Diego Simeone’s men. With the gap between the first- and second-place sides at just five points entering Sunday’s clash at the Camp Nou, an Atleti win — and Barca’s first defeat of the league season — would have set up a furious race for the title with 11 games still to play.

Alas, Messi scored the game’s only goal to send the Blaugrana eight points clear of Los Rojiblancos and all but officially crown the Catalans kings of Spain for the third time in four seasons (and seven out of the last 10).

The goal came 26 minutes into the first half, when Messi curled another pinpoint, postage-stamp free kick over the leaping wall and under the crossbar. Jan Oblak’s arguably one of the best five goalkeepers in the world, and he never, ever had a chance.

That makes 24 league goals for Messi this season, putting him four ahead of Suarez, and eight ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi also leads the league with a dozen assists, three Celta Vigo’s Pione Sisto. Hello, Ballon d’Or no. 6.

Real Madrid 3-1 Getafe (Saturday)

Another spot — and seven more points — down the league table, you’ll find the defending champions, Real Madrid. It’s been a season to forget for Zinedine Zidane’s side, and Los Blacos appear set to fight Valencia to the bitter end in the race for third, even following Saturday’s 3-1 dismantling of 10th-place Getafe.

Gareth Bale got things started in the 24th minute, followed by Ronaldo’s 15th goal of the league season just after halftime, and his 16th not long before full-time.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Valencia vs. Real Betis — underway
Sevilla 2-0 Athletic Bilbao
Villarreal 0-2 Girona
Deportivo La Coruña 1-1 Eibar
Leganes 2-0 Malaga
Real Sociedad 2-1 Alaves
Levante 1-1 Espanyol

Conte defends defensive Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2018, 2:12 PM EST
MANCHESTER — It wasn’t the fact that Chelsea lost at Manchester City on Sunday, it was the way they lost.

Antonio Conte‘s reigning champs have surrendered their Premier League title in a fashion which is now becoming increasingly embarrassing.

At this stage last season they were 16 points better off than this season and with Conte’s men now five points off the top four, narrow back-to-back defeats at Manchester United and now Man City do not tell the whole story.

They had just 29 percent possession at City, lined up in a 5-4-1 formation with Eden Hazard as the false nine, and failed to have a shot on target in their 1-0 defeat. The scoreline didn’t tell the whole story as City cruised to victory with Conte yelling “stay, stay!” at his team throughout.

Chelsea’s defensive display against Barcelona in their recent UEFA Champions League clash looked like an attacking masterclass compared to this performance. You’d expect a midtable team to go to City and show this lack of attacking threat, but not Chelsea. Not the reigning champions.

With strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud sat on the bench, the first of whom wasn’t introduced until 12 minutes from time, Willian, Pedro and Hazard were once again tasked with playing up top.

Hazard cut a frustrated figure as he trudged off the pitch in the 90th minute to be replaced by Morata and didn’t glance in Conte’s direction as no handshake was offered. Hazard’s miserable demeanor summed up yet another abject display against a top team, with Chelsea winning just one of their five games away at the current top six this season.

Speaking after the game, Conte admitted that four defeats in five games isn’t good enough and admitted City showed just how far ahead of his team they are.

“We must have big regrets for the defeats against Bournemouth, Watford, United, but not today. I think today they showed the difference between them and us in this moment,” Conte said. “25 points is a big gap and I think that we can have regret for the other games but not for this because I think the effort of the players was an important effort. When you play against Manchester City, this kind of team, they are showing fantastic quality but at the same time fantastic mentality. When you match quality and mentality you become unstoppable.”

City were unstoppable but Chelsea were called “embarrassing” and their tactics branded a “crime against football” by pundits on Sky Sports in the UK.

Conte hit back at his critics.

“Yeah, but I think you have to accept every criticism but I am not so stupid to play against Manchester City open and to lose 3-0 or 4-0,” Conte said. “If I remember well, two days ago, Arsenal played twice against them and then you criticize Wenger a lot because they concede three goals in only 30 minutes. The pundit has to use the head to understand when you speak about tactics because I think you must have knowledge to speak about tactics and not only to speak in a stupid way.”

There was nothing stupid about the way Man City performed as Pep Guardiola‘s men passed Chelsea into oblivion and set yet another new record in this record-breaking season. City are on track to set the highest points tally in PL history, score the most goals in a single season and have the biggest winning margin in history.

Asked by Pro Soccer Talk about City’s record-breaking 902 passes completed, the highest number by a PL team since Opta started collecting the stats in the 2003/04 season, Guardiola wore a beaming smile as his ideals are now clearly embedded within his players.

“We try to play with the ball. We try with our power like a team. Sometimes it is more complicated when teams are aggressive. They were so organised today, it is like they play against Barcelona in the Champions League,” Guardiola said. “We spoke to move the ball quick, one or two touches, and control the counter attack from Hazard and Pedro because they are so good at it. Now we need three or four victories to be champions.”

There is a ruthless mentality about Man City that we associated with Chelsea under Conte last season.

Chelsea’s aura of invincibility disappeared long ago and this abject attacking displayed was perhaps the lowest point of their campaign as it proved just how far the reigning champs have fallen.

Conte’s time appears almost up as Guardiola’s City showcased exactly why they are worthy champions by easing by a lackluster and, at times, frightened Chelsea.

Guardiola hails “champion behavior” as Man City tops Chelsea

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 1:58 PM EST
Pep Guardiola didn’t hold back in his celebrations after Manchester City concluded a tough 8-day span with a third-straight win.

[ MORE: Messi scores 600th goal ]

This time, it was 1-0 against Chelsea following a pair of 3-0 defeats of Arsenal. Guardiola pumped his fists and crouched to scream toward the ground after the Silva-inspired win.

There was no need to excuse their heavy legs. City had three-quarters possession and double-digit more attempts than the visiting Blues.

The idea? Simply possess until the openings were created, and be cautious with Chelsea’s brilliant forward talents.

“We had to be careful against the counter attacks,” Guardiola said on NBCSN. “Hazard, Willian and Pedro are all quick players but we controlled it and we were quick with the ball. Nobody was making extra passes or extra touches. It’s not easy when they defend with nine players in their box.”

In the end, City has taken another step toward not just being Premier League champions, but achieving the feat in time to allow complete focus on the UEFA Champions League. From the BBC:

“It was so important, a win today is another step closer. We need four victories to be champions, it is in our hands and if our behavior is like today we will be champions.”

Three things learned from Man City v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
MANCHESTER — Manchester City continued their procession towards the Premier League title as Pep Guardiola‘s side beat Chelsea 1-0 to seal a 14th consecutive home league win and increase their lead atop the table to 18 points.

The lone goal of the game came seconds in the second half with Bernardo Silva slotting home, as Antonio Conte‘s set his Chelsea side up in an ultra-defensive system and they never looked like getting anything from this game. The reigning champs were outclassed by the champions elect.

Here’s what we learned from the Etihad Stadium as City edged closer to the title.

CITY COAST TO YET ANOTHER VICTORY

With four more wins needed to secure the Premier League title, Man City can be excused for easing to the trophy.

Their 1-0 win against Chelsea should have been by a far more comfortable scoreline but Guardiola’s men didn’t need to force the issue as they cantered to their 25th win in 29 games. Just as they did at Arsenal on Thursday, City dispatched a top six side easily and at times in the second half they were at walking pace as the knocked the ball around and created chances whenever they wanted to.

City had 71 percent of the possession and 13 shots to Chelsea’s three and this was one of the easiest 1-0 victories you will ever see.

Guardiola’s side are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday with their last 16 tie against FC Basel all but over after a 4-0 first leg win in Switzerland. That means City can rest players in midweek before they face Stoke City next Monday.

City want to get the PL title wrapped up as soon as possible and you feel as though they’re playing with the handbrake on. They’re that good they could stick the car in reverse and win at a canter.

At times Chelsea threatened on the counter in the second half, but any slackness from City was followed up an attack which nearly lead to a goal. City will be worthy champions when it is all confirmed, and once again they dominated a rival with incredible ease.

CHELSEA CHECKING OUT

“Stay! Stay! Stay!” that was the word bellowed time and time again by Antonio Conte in the first half as he urged his Chelsea team to stay tight in what often resembled a 5-4-1 formation.

They didn’t muster a single shot on target during an awful display.

Much like their recent draw with Barcelona in the Champions League, Conte set Chelsea up not to lose as Willian, Pedro and Eden Hazard were the three forwards and Hazard was particularly frustrated as the false nine.

Balls were hoofed up to Hazard time and time again, with the Belgian wizard looking to the heavens in disgust. In midfield the loss of N'Golo Kante through injury left Conte without a true defensive midfielder as Danny Drinkwater and Cesc Fabregas struggled to contain City’s fluid attack and provide a substantial shield for the back three.

In attack there were ironic cheers from City’s fans whenever Chelsea got a corner and they looked devoid of confidence on the ball with so many needless giveaways.

It appears that Chelsea’s players are checking out and Conte continues to underwhelm as the Blues have now lost four of their last five games in the Premier League. Five points off the top four with nine games to go, Chelsea only play two of the current top six (Tottenham and Liverpool) in the final months of the season and you wouldn’t bet against them going on a run which sees them creep back into the top four.

However, the manner of narrow defeats at Man United and Man City in the past two weekends has summed up just how far Conte’s side have regressed since they were crowned Champions of England last May. The Blues have won just once in five games away at the big six this season, while for the first time in 14 years they have lost four-straight games away from home in all competitions.

All of that adds up to an unhappy dressing room…

HAZARD’S ATTITUDE SUMS UP CHELSEA’S PLIGHT

Eden Hazard trudged off the pitch as he was replaced by Alvaro Morata in the 90th minute on Sunday.

He didn’t shake hands with Conte and looked miserable in the pouring rain in Manchester. He looked that way all afternoon.

The Belgian forward did not look happy at being asked to play in a false nine position once again, with long balls lumped forward towards him and Hazard throwing his hands in the air whenever that happened.

A moment in the second half summed up how Hazard and his Chelsea teammates didn’t appear to enjoy playing in Conte’s defensive style.

Hazard tried a clever flick 40 yards from his own goal and gifted the ball straight back to Man City and his manager stood with his arms out as he questioned Hazard’s actions.

They’ve now got a mountain to climb just to finish in the top four, plus reach the last eight of the Champions League, and Hazard will continue to be linked with a move to Real Madrid as his attitude summed up the cloud hanging over Chelsea right now.

This all seems incredibly familiar to the way Hazard and Co. checked out when Jose Mourinho deployed extreme defensive tactics back in the 2015-16 season.