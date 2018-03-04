More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Three things learned from Man City v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
MANCHESTER — Manchester City continued their procession towards the Premier League title as Pep Guardiola‘s side beat Chelsea 1-0 to seal a 14th consecutive home league win and increase their lead atop the table to 18 points.

The lone goal of the game came seconds in the second half with Bernardo Silva slotting home, as Antonio Conte‘s set his Chelsea side up in an ultra-defensive system and they never looked like getting anything from this game. The reigning champs were outclassed by the champions elect.

Here’s what we learned from the Etihad Stadium as City edged closer to the title.

CITY COAST TO YET ANOTHER VICTORY

With four more wins needed to secure the Premier League title, Man City can be excused for easing to the trophy.

Their 1-0 win against Chelsea should have been by a far more comfortable scoreline but Guardiola’s men didn’t need to force the issue as they cantered to their 25th win in 29 games. Just as they did at Arsenal on Thursday, City dispatched a top six side easily and at times in the second half they were at walking pace as the knocked the ball around and created chances whenever they wanted to.

City had 71 percent of the possession and 13 shots to Chelsea’s three and this was one of the easiest 1-0 victories you will ever see.

Guardiola’s side are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday with their last 16 tie against FC Basel all but over after a 4-0 first leg win in Switzerland. That means City can rest players in midweek before they face Stoke City next Monday.

City want to get the PL title wrapped up as soon as possible and you feel as though they’re playing with the handbrake on. They’re that good they could stick the car in reverse and win at a canter.

At times Chelsea threatened on the counter in the second half, but any slackness from City was followed up an attack which nearly lead to a goal. City will be worthy champions when it is all confirmed, and once again they dominated a rival with incredible ease.

CHELSEA CHECKING OUT

“Stay! Stay! Stay!” that was the word bellowed time and time again by Antonio Conte in the first half as he urged his Chelsea team to stay tight in what often resembled a 5-4-1 formation.

They didn’t muster a single shot on target during an awful display.

Much like their recent draw with Barcelona in the Champions League, Conte set Chelsea up not to lose as Willian, Pedro and Eden Hazard were the three forwards and Hazard was particularly frustrated as the false nine.

Balls were hoofed up to Hazard time and time again, with the Belgian wizard looking to the heavens in disgust. In midfield the loss of N'Golo Kante through injury left Conte without a true defensive midfielder as Danny Drinkwater and Cesc Fabregas struggled to contain City’s fluid attack and provide a substantial shield for the back three.

In attack there were ironic cheers from City’s fans whenever Chelsea got a corner and they looked devoid of confidence on the ball with so many needless giveaways.

It appears that Chelsea’s players are checking out and Conte continues to underwhelm as the Blues have now lost four of their last five games in the Premier League. Five points off the top four with nine games to go, Chelsea only play two of the current top six (Tottenham and Liverpool) in the final months of the season and you wouldn’t bet against them going on a run which sees them creep back into the top four.

However, the manner of narrow defeats at Man United and Man City in the past two weekends has summed up just how far Conte’s side have regressed since they were crowned Champions of England last May. The Blues have won just once in five games away at the big six this season, while for the first time in 14 years they have lost four-straight games away from home in all competitions.

All of that adds up to an unhappy dressing room…

HAZARD’S ATTITUDE SUMS UP CHELSEA’S PLIGHT

Eden Hazard trudged off the pitch as he was replaced by Alvaro Morata in the 90th minute on Sunday.

He didn’t shake hands with Conte and looked miserable in the pouring rain in Manchester. He looked that way all afternoon.

The Belgian forward did not look happy at being asked to play in a false nine position once again, with long balls lumped forward towards him and Hazard throwing his hands in the air whenever that happened.

A moment in the second half summed up how Hazard and his Chelsea teammates didn’t appear to enjoy playing in Conte’s defensive style.

Hazard tried a clever flick 40 yards from his own goal and gifted the ball straight back to Man City and his manager stood with his arms out as he questioned Hazard’s actions.

They’ve now got a mountain to climb just to finish in the top four, plus reach the last eight of the Champions League, and Hazard will continue to be linked with a move to Real Madrid as his attitude summed up the cloud hanging over Chelsea right now.

This all seems incredibly familiar to the way Hazard and Co. checked out when Jose Mourinho deployed extreme defensive tactics back in the 2015-16 season.

Conte defends defensive Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2018, 2:12 PM EST
MANCHESTER — It wasn’t the fact that Chelsea lost at Manchester City on Sunday, it was the way they lost.

Antonio Conte‘s reigning champs have surrendered their Premier League title in a fashion which is now becoming increasingly embarrassing.

At this stage last season they were 16 points better off than this season and with Conte’s men now five points off the top four, narrow back-to-back defeats at Manchester United and now Man City do not tell the whole story.

They had just 29 percent possession at City, lined up in a 5-4-1 formation with Eden Hazard as the false nine, and failed to have a shot on target in their 1-0 defeat. The scoreline didn’t tell the whole story as City cruised to victory.

Chelsea’s defensive display against Barcelona in their recent UEFA Champions League clash looked like an attacking masterclass compared to this performance.

With strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud sat on the bench, the first of whom wasn’t introduced until 12 minutes from time, Willian, Pedro and Hazard were once again tasked with playing up top.

Hazard cut a frustrated figure as he trudged off the pitch in the 90th minute to be replaced by Morata and didn’t glance in Conte’s direction as no handshake was offered. Hazard’s miserable demeanor summed up yet another abject display against a top team, with Chelsea winning just one of their five games away at the current top six this season.

Speaking after the game, Conte admitted that four defeats in five games isn’t good enough and admitted City showed just how far ahead of his team they are.

“We must have big regrets for the defeats against Bournemouth, Watford, United, but not today. I think today they showed the difference between them and us in this moment,” Conte said. “25 points is a big gap and I think that we can have regret for the other games but not for this because I think the effort of the players was an important effort. When you play against Manchester City, this kind of team, they are showing fantastic quality but at the same time fantastic mentality. When you match quality and mentality you become unstoppable.”

City were unstoppable but Chelsea were called “embarrassing” and their tactics branded a “crime against football” by pundits on Sky Sports in the UK.

Conte hit back at his critics.

“Yeah, but I think you have to accept every criticism but I am not so stupid to play against Manchester City open and to lose 3-0 or 4-0,” Conte said. “If I remember well, two days ago, Arsenal played twice against them and then you criticize Wenger a lot because they concede three goals in only 30 minutes. The pundit has to use the head to understand when you speak about tactics because I think you must have knowledge to speak about tactics and not only to speak in a stupid way.”

There was nothing stupid about the way Man City performed as Pep Guardiola‘s men passed Chelsea into oblivion and set yet another new record in this record-breaking season. City are on track to set the highest points tally in PL history, score the most goals in a single season and have the biggest winning margin in history.

Asked by Pro Soccer Talk about City’s record-breaking 902 passes completed, the highest number by a PL team since Opta started collecting the stats in the 2003/04 season, Guardiola wore a beaming smile as his ideals are now clearly embedded within his players.

“We try to play with the ball. We try with our power like a team. Sometimes it is more complicated when teams are aggressive. They were so organised today, it is like they play against Barcelona in the Champions League,” Guardiola said. “We spoke to move the ball quick, one or two touches, and control the counter attack from Hazard and Pedro because they are so good at it. Now we need three or four victories to be champions.”

There is a ruthless mentality about Man City that we associated with Chelsea under Conte last season.

Chelsea’s aura of invincibility disappeared long ago and this abject attacking displayed was perhaps the lowest point of their campaign as it proved just how far the reigning champs have fallen.

Conte’s time appears almost up as Guardiola’s City showcased exactly why they are worthy champions by easing by a lackluster and, at times, frightened Chelsea.

Guardiola hails “champion behavior” as Man City tops Chelsea

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 1:58 PM EST
Pep Guardiola didn’t hold back in his celebrations after Manchester City concluded a tough 8-day span with a third-straight win.

This time, it was 1-0 against Chelsea following a pair of 3-0 defeats of Arsenal. Guardiola pumped his fists and crouched to scream toward the ground after the Silva-inspired win.

There was no need to excuse their heavy legs. City had three-quarters possession and double-digit more attempts than the visiting Blues.

The idea? Simply possess until the openings were created, and be cautious with Chelsea’s brilliant forward talents.

“We had to be careful against the counter attacks,” Guardiola said on NBCSN. “Hazard, Willian and Pedro are all quick players but we controlled it and we were quick with the ball. Nobody was making extra passes or extra touches. It’s not easy when they defend with nine players in their box.”

In the end, City has taken another step toward not just being Premier League champions, but achieving the feat in time to allow complete focus on the UEFA Champions League. From the BBC:

“It was so important, a win today is another step closer. We need four victories to be champions, it is in our hands and if our behavior is like today we will be champions.”

Man City 1-0 Chelsea: One more step

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 12:52 PM EST
  • Man City holds 75 percent possession
  • City has 43 of 45 home points this season
  • Bernardo Silva scores
  • Chelsea five back of fourth

Silva to Silva and another step closer to silverware.

David Silva assisted Bernardo Silva’s second half goal as Manchester City grew its Premier League lead with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The lead over second place Liverpool is 18, but would shrink to 16 is Manchester United defeats Crystal Palace on Monday.

The loss keeps Chelsea five points back of the Top Four.

The tired legs that betrayed Arsenal didn’t bother Man City, as the leaders deserved their win over 90 minutes at home.

City was dominant to start, with Chelsea caged into their own end.

Bernardo Silva drew oohs from the crowd with a 20th minute curling effort that failed to dip hard enough.

Willian supplied a rare chance at the other end, but his shot-cross dragged through the 18.

Leroy Sane had a shot defy Thibaut Courtois but not goal line guarding center back Cesar Azpilicueta.

The 42nd minute saw Aguero offside a second before Nicolas Otamendi slid a ball into the goal.

City broke through when an Andres Christiansen mistake allowed David Silva to cross and Bernardo Silva to make an acrobatic finish.

The hosts looked the better money for the next goal as well, though Marcos Alonso nearly took advantage of Alvaro Morata’s hard work when he swerved a shot outside the far post.

Messi records 600th career goal as free kick beats Atleti (video)

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 12:07 PM EST
Lionel Messi scored his 600th career goal, which is nice, and pushed Barcelona even closer to its 25th La Liga crown in a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The win gives Barca an eight-point lead on second place Atleti with 11 matches to play. Barca has 69 points, 15 better than Real Madrid.

Les Blaugranas have played 35 matches without a loss.

Barcelona lived in Atleti’s half to start the match, but couldn’t quite challenge Jan Oblak.

Andres Iniesta left the match after 35 minutes with what appeared to be a hamstring strain, suffered in the 22nd minute.

It was Messi who put Barca in front with a 26th minute strike, and it was classy. A swooping free kick from well beyond the 18 defied the paw of a flying Oblak to make it 1-0.

Atleti had a late goal ruled off when Diego Costa was offside before nodding an initial shot on goal that was deposited on the rebound.

Luis Suarez just missed a lofted offering in the first minute of stoppage time.

Messi saw yellow moments later in a challenge with Filipe Luis.