More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Watch Live: Manchester City vs. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
Leave a comment

The reigning Premier League champions will sit more than a win outside the Top Four if it they fail to handle the soon-to-be champions at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Chelsea’s terrific 2016-17 has had fits and starts this season as they head to Manchester for a match-up with City, who beat the London outfit 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sept. 30.

Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud are again on the bench for Chelsea, while Man City holds Vincent Kompany out of its back line.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Sane, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Toure, Foden, Gabriel Jesus.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Chalobah, Giroud, Morata.

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: Scattershot Gunners

Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 10:24 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Dunk scores first top flight goal, 7′
  • Gross sets up two goals
  • Aubameyang gets one back
  • Gunners losers of five in six

Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray scored first half goals to power Brighton and Hove Albion to a memorable 2-1 win over free-falling Arsenal at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled Arsenal to within one, but the Gunners fell for the fifth time in six matches across all competitions. They are still comfortably sixth in the Premier League, eight back of fifth and five ahead of seventh.

Brighton pulls into 10th, seven points clear of the Premier League drop zone.

Arsenal’s next match? A Europa League first leg at an emotional AC Milan, who will no doubt be celebrating the life of deceased alum Davide Astori.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The fourth minute saw Mesut Ozil curl a left-footer just over the bar in a bid to end his seven-match scoreless run.

Brighton took the lead through Dunk in the 7th minute, a set piece goal headed back across goal after Petr Cech failed to claim at the back post. It was 1-0 against the run of play.

Pascal Gross sent in that corner kick, and he blasted a shot that required a diving save from Cech. The ensuing corner was poorly defended by Arsenal, but Jose Izquierdo show low and wide.

Cech had to collect from Knockaert, but was soon picking the ball out of his goal for a second time when Murray nodded Gross’ cross past him.

The Gunners got one back through Aubameyang, redirecting a Granit Xhaka pass off Mat Ryan and into the goal.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Cech had to punch an Ezequiel Schelotto speculation over the bar 10 minutes into the second half.

Ozil worked a 1-2 with Aubameyang to open up an effort that Ryan pushed out for a corner.

And Jack Wilshere earned a dangerous free kick when Dale Stephens made a sliding intervention around the hour mark. That led to a corner, but Ryan eventually eased the danger.

Sead Kolasinac‘s hard challenge on Schelotto led to the calling of a stretcher but no sending off. Schelotto was reportedly knocked out by the brutal bodycheck.

Izquierdo dribbled down the left flank and cut to the middle before curling wide of the near post as the game hit minute No. 71.

Seven minutes of stoppage time delivered an opportunity for Arsenal to steal a point, but Ryan collected Aubameyang’s shot through traffic.

Giovinco shreds trophy-love after Toronto FC loses opener

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 9:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

On another day, Toronto FC’s finishing would’ve been razor-sharp and the Reds would’ve comeback from their sloppy start in a 2-0 Opening Day loss to Columbus on Saturday at BMO Field.

[ MORE: Serie A mourns Astori ]

Maybe it was the pair of CONCACAF Champions League matches taxing their early season legs, but Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and Co. — new right back Auro also missed an absurdly simple chance — had their margins wrong when it came to the final ball and lost at home, something that happened exactly once last season and at a near irrelevant point in the season.

Giovinco lashed out following Saturday’s defeat to the club’s Trillium Cup rivals, claiming the displaying over TFC’s long-sought silverware has to stop with a new season underway. From The Toronto Sun’s Kurt Larson:

“We continue to show the trophy,” Giovinco said post-game. “We continue to think (about) what happened last year. This, for me, is no good.”

“We have to change the mentality. We don’t have to think about last year. We have to think this year. This year is more difficult.”

TFC will stew near the bottom of the table for two weeks on the MLS side while playing a massive pair of CCL matches against UANL Tigres on Wednesday and March 13.

Serie A fixtures postponed as Totti, Dzeko, world soccer mourn Astori

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 8:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

Serie A has postponed seven weekend fixtures in a gesture of sorrow and respect for Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who passed away overnight.

The 31-year-old was found dead in his hotel room ahead of Sunday’s match at Udinese.

Astoria was a Cagliari mainstay before his time at Fiorentina, and also played for top flight power Roma after beginning his career in AC Milan’s Academy.

The center back was capped 14 times by Italy, and is mourned across Italian and world football.

Watch Live: Brighton vs. Arsenal

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2018, 7:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

Can Brighton and Hove Albion take advantage of stumbling Arsenal to help insure their Premier League status at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online at NBCSports.com)?

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Arsenal has lost four of five in all competitions, with two losses last week to Man City, a North London Derby defeat, and a series split with Ostersunds in the UEFA Europa League.

LINEUPS

Brighton and Hove Albion: Ryan, Schelotto, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Gross, Murray. Subs: Krul, Goldson, Bruno, Kayal, March, Ulloa, Locadia.

Arsenal: Cech, Chambers, Mustafi, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Wilshere, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Aubameyang. Subs: Ospina, Bellerin, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Nketiah, Welbeck