“Amazing” Man Utd overcame “disgraceful, childish goal”

While Crystal Palace was left stunned by Manchester United’s 3-2 comeback win at Selhurst Park, the Red Devils were left between waxing poetic about their resilience and ruing their deficit.
“That disgraceful, childish second goal changed everything,” Jose Mourinho said, from the BBC:. “But the players kept an amazing attitude. Juan Mata was finding spaces inside, Marcus Rashford was open on the left and brought their right-back wide to give us more space in the middle.”
The Manchester United manager said Palace boss Roy Hodgson “did everything right,” and hailed the match as a spectacle. Here’s what he said on NBCSN:
“They also deserve congratulations because a match like this is only possible with two teams. Also three teams, because the referee maybe one mistake here or there but the intention to let the game go, don’t give too many fouls, keep the intensity of the game. He also has these responsibilities in this match.
“Fantastic match for the people in front of the screen and at the stadium, difficult match for me because my team made so many mistakes. We had amazing attitude and had very good quality football in the second half, but we made so many defensive mistakes and I’m not just speaking of my defenders.”
Mourinho closed off his interview on NBCSN with superlatives for days (or a few sentences).
“Amazing football match, amazing comeback, and very important victory for us because we have nine points left and we have nine points to fifth which is not amazing but okay.”
Liverpool is next, and United maintaining the two-point edge may’ve just changed Mourinho’s plan for Sunday.