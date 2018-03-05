“Devastated” and “empty” Palace must pick up the pieces

Crystal Palace looked set to pull off another Selhurst shock after Andros Townsend and Patrick Van Aanholt scored to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead over Manchester United on Monday.

[ MORE: Recap | Matic reacts | Mourinho, too ]

It wasn’t to be, though, as a Nemanja Matic wonderstrike capped off a furious United fight back that pushed the Red Devils back into second place and kept the Eagles in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

“It’s the Premier League and unfortunately we were on the wrong end of it tonight,” Townsend said. “We have proved we can pull off shocks against the top sides. We will put on a show on Saturday [against Chelsea] and hopefully pull off another shock.”

Palace was lively and busy, with twin tall forwards Christian Benteke and Alexander Sorloth a handful for the United defense and opening up lanes for Townsend and others. Here’s Sorloth, who arrived from Midtjylland in January.

“It’s an empty feeling, we should have had the three points today after leading 2-0 against United then we should have controlled the game more and don’t give them so much space on the ball and then they go and score at the end,” said Sorloth.

As for Roy Hodgson, he’s been through the wars and will be ready for the weekend, but can’t help but feel sympathy for his men after a decent effort.

“Where we are in the table doesn’t enter my mind during the match,” he said. “It would have been nice to have two more points but we still would have been very much in a relegation battle. It could well go down to the wire.”

“I was expecting to come away with one point but once again it is nothing and I feel devastated for the players.”

Palace is off to Chelsea on Saturday before a bona fide six-pointer at Huddersfield Town.

Follow @NicholasMendola