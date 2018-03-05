More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Guardiola hails Man City: “Who could believe it?”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2018, 8:49 AM EST
Pep Guardiola seemed in awe of his Manchester City side as they breezed past reigning Premier League champions Chelsea on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

Yes, they only won 1-0, but City were superior in every department and should have won by a more comfortable margin as they now need four wins to guarantee the title.

Pep’s side set a new Premier League record for the most passes completed (209) in a single game, as Chelsea looked frightened to attack and sat back in a 5-4-1 formation.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Guardiola was asked if he thought it was possible to be 18 points clear at the top and set to break several records this season.

“Before? No way. No way, no. Who could believe it? I think if you ask the players, the players neither,” Guardiola said. “In terms of not just the results but the way we played, today was another demonstration. Same desire as at Stamford Bridge. That is what pleases me the most. To have the distance, 25 to Chelsea, 33 to Arsenal, 18 to Tottenham is a lot. Tottenham, Liverpool and United they made a good result, a good pace. We are so far so good in terms of we drop points but after a lot of wins in a row but especially I think it is a consequence of the way we play today. The way we play today is a bit similar to what we have done.”

City are on course to set a new record for the most points won in a season, the most goals scored and the largest-ever winning margin.

Is that something they think about?

“What really matters is to be champions. I never spoke with the players about the records,” Guardiola said. “I never spoke we have to win the two games to achieve something. Stoke we are going to try and play like we play all season. After, at the end, we will see. Of course, but not we are going to play for the records. Records are always a consequence of what you have done but they are not the main thing.”

The ease with which they brushed Chelsea aside was astonishing (albeit helped by the Blues’ incredibly defensive setup from the get-go) and proved just how much of a fear factor there is around City right now.

Pep knows his plans are now all slotting into place after 18 months on the job and although he has spent huge sums of cash on new players, you can’t deny that he is

English FA head apologizes for Star of David ban comment

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2018, 9:40 AM EST
LONDON (AP) The head of the English Football Association has apologized for “any offense” caused after equating the Star of David with the swastika while discussing religious and political symbols that should be prohibited in the game.

FA CEO Martin Glenn said those symbols are “the things we don’t want” being displayed by teams. Britain’s Jewish Leadership Council called Glenn’s comments “offensive and inappropriate.”

Glenn says he will speak to the JLC and soccer anti-discrimination group Kick It Out to apologize.

In a statement, Glenn says “I would like to apologize for any offense caused by the examples I gave when referring to political and religious symbols in football, specifically in reference to the Star of David, which is a hugely important symbol to Jewish people all over the world.”

Real Madrid’s Modric, Kroos travel for PSG match

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2018, 7:53 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who haven’t played in nearly three weeks because of injuries, are traveling to France with the rest of Real Madrid’s squad for the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane included both midfielders in the list of 24 players who will be available to face PSG on Tuesday in Paris. The defending European champions won the first leg 3-1 at home last month.

Modric had been nursing a muscle injury and Kroos had a left knee problem. Neither has played since the first leg against PSG in Madrid on Feb. 14. Both practiced with the rest of the squad on Sunday, a day after Madrid’s 3-1 win over Getafe in the Spanish league.

Left back Marcelo, who missed two weeks because of a muscle injury, returned to action as a second-half substitute in the match against Getafe at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Zidane will be able count on the return of right back Dani Carvajal, who missed the first leg because of a suspension.

In the absence of Modric and Kroos, Zidane has rotated the midfield positions with Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Llorente, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio.

PSG will be without forward Neymar, who underwent surgery on his right foot on Saturday.

Three (final) things we learned from MLS’s opening weekend

Photo credit: @NYCFC
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2018, 12:08 AM EST
The opening weekend of MLS 2018 is in the books.

PST’s Joe Prince-Wright talked us through the first three lessons of the newborn season yesterday, followed by three more later in the evening, and three more earlier today…

Throw NYCFC into the “incredibly well-coached” category

It’s time to put Patrick Vieira into the “best coach in MLS” conversation. It’s one thing to swarm and press and overwhelm teams with numbers, but it’s another thing to do so with the discipline and the tidal wave of energy that have become synonymous with New York City FC.

Starting with David Villa up top and all the way back to Yangel Herrera and Alexander Ring in central midfield, NYCFC are simply relentless and forever in sync with one another. The way they rotate and step into passing lanes is not only impressive, but it’s also exhausting to watch. For nearly an hour of Sunday’s 2-0 victory away to Sporting Kansas City — until they had their two goals and called off the dogs — they squeezed the life out of a side that’s done precisely that to so many opponents over the last decade.

The sheer number of defensive actions from the front six — again, spearheaded by Villa (7) and made possible by Ring (8) — will make NYCFC one of the toughest teams to break down and fashion more than a handful of decent chances against this season, whether at home or on the road.

Creative hub (still) required in KC

The (presumed) idea behind Sporting KC’s offseason roster moves — trading away Benny Feilhaber, after trading away Dom Dwyer last summer; replacing them with Yohan Croizet, Johnny Russell and Felipe Gutierrez — was that the former two additions would wreak havoc on the wings and serve as the primary danger men, while the latter teams up with Roger Espinoza and presses teams to death all over the field, thus putting Croizet and Russell into counter-attacking chances aplenty.

Against a team that presses as frequently and effectively as NYCFC — which is to say just as well, if not better than, Sporting — that all falls apart rather quickly when you’ve no one with the patience to dwell on the ball and open the field up (that was Feilhaber), nor a striker with the size, strength and aerial presence to serve as a totally different type of outlet altogether.

That sounds an awful lot like the struggles of Sporting foes from years gone by, only this time the shoe was on the other foot.

Croizet struggled terribly and lasted just 57 minutes before he was subbed off; striker Diego Rubio offered very little in terms of hold-up play to rescue a suffocating midfield; Russell being heavily involved was a promising sign, even if the final ball was always lacking; and Gutierrez was the most effective of the newcomers, but expecting no. 10-type playmaking from an all-action box-to-boxer isn’t going to lead to a ton of, if any, quality chances.

If your highest value chance of the game is an extremely difficult scissor kick to finish a chipped through ball over the defense, I’m still of the mind that you don’t have a striker problem, so much as you’ve got a chance-creation problem for the fifth year running.

Having a midfield makes a difference

The LA Galaxy spent each of the last three seasons — and even prolonged periods of 2014, en route to winning MLS Cup on David Beckham’s swan song — attempting to play the game of soccer without a functioning midfield. Neither Steven Gerrard nor Jermaine Jones — shockingly — proved to be the cure to what ailed Bruce Arena in his final two-plus seasons in LA, nor Curt Onalfo and Sigi Schmid in 2017.

Then, the Galaxy tried something truly whacky and zany this winter: they signed Perry Kitchen, a well above-average MLS defensive midfielder. We’re only one game into the 2018 season, but if Sunday’s 2-1 home victory over the Portland Timbers is any indication whatsoever, Kitchen makes the Galaxy a real-life, functioning, professional soccer team again.

Not only was his final stat line of defensive actions (5 recoveries, 2 interceptions, 2 clearances, 1 tackle won and 1 block) far in excess of any Galaxy d-mid in recent memory, the majority of his contributions are done on the front foot, as he reads the game and snuffs out chances before they come to pass. There are still plenty of questions to be asked about who’ll ultimately start at center back for this team, but regardless of who it is in the end, they’ll be infinitely better protected with Kitchen patrolling the midfield in front of them.

Surely there’s someone on this team that wants to drop deep into midfield, get their foot on the ball and drive the attack forward. Once they get that (significant) kink worked out, they’re pretty easily a playoff team.

What we learned from LAFC, Vancouver’s season-opening wins

Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 4, 2018, 9:21 PM EST
Los Angeles FC are off and running with a win in their MLS debut, and the Vancouver Whitecaps were up to their old tricks on opening weekend.

PST’s Joe Prince-Wright talked us through the first three lessons of the newborn season yesterday, followed by three more later in the evening…

Bob Bradley‘s team is well-drilled and extremely organized

This will come as a shock to absolutely no one who watched Bradley’s U.S. national team, Egypt, Stabaek or Le Havre — the less said about Swansea City, the better — but LAFC looked like a team that had been playing together for years: prepared, organized, well-drilled and cohesive.

The knock on Bradley, going back to his USMNT days at the start of the decade, has always been that his teams are boring and unimaginative. He so rarely got credit for how defensively solid the Yanks were at a time when the American player pool sorely lacked creativity.

No such problem for LAFC, who spent big on Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi, with above-average MLS recyclables in Marco Ureña, Latif Blessing and Benny Feilhaber filling out the midfield and wings. There’s just enough flair and creativity in that bunch, without sacrificing the defensive work rate and discipline required to remain plenty balanced and safe at the back.

If Vela and Rossi can continue combining for a bit of brilliance like that, creating something out of nothing, this team might just rise above expectations and make some noise in year one.

Playing direct isn’t pretty, but it’s still effective

The Vancouver Whitecaps were arguably the most direct team in the league last year, and then went out and traded for Kei Kamara this offseason. Kamara is, at his best, an unplayable aerial target and constant source of free kicks won.

Take a player like Kamara, give him speed on either wing like Cristian Techera and Alphonso Davies, and play to the man’s strengths: get the ball forward quickly, either to him or diagonally to the wingers and play fast. That’s exactly what Carl Robinson did on Sunday, as Vancouver blitzed the visiting Montreal Impact for a pair of goals shortly after the hour mark, then hung on for the 2-1 win after conceding a tragically soft goal in the 81st minute.

The obvious foil for a team that plays quick and direct is to sit a bit deeper, especially in their house, and get numbers in the areas of the field where second balls will fall off Kamara’s head. Remi Garde deserves a bit of credit for setting his team up to play the progressive possession game on the road, but on this occasion it played right into Vancouver’s hands.