Hazard frustrated by Chelsea’s gameplan at Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
Eden Hazard was a frustrated man during Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday.

The Belgian wizard, 27, played up top on his own in a false nine as Antonio Conte set his team up in an ultra-defensive system and didn’t have a shot on target and only 29 percent of the possession with both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud sat on the bench.

Speaking to Belgian outlet HLN after the game, Hazard admitted Conte’s defensive gameplan didn’t suit him but he also pointed to his team being poor in possession.

“When you leave the pitch you have the impression that you’ve ran, but that you haven’t played a game of football – that’s a pity. We could have played on for three hours and I wouldn’t touch a ball,” Hazard said. “Only at the end it went better. In the last 10-15 minutes we had more possession but we should have tried to do that all game. I don’t know. When the manager plays me up front I try to give everything. But we haven’t played a good game and for me personally it’s difficult to play a good game when you only touch the ball three times.

“I think that when we had the ball we should have done better. We made some bad decisions too. There weren’t a lot of opportunities. We had a few situations where we could possibly create something but we didn’t. If we’d taken these opportunities, we could maybe have scored a goal. But we played against Man City. It’s difficult.”

Comments like this from Hazard will do little to quell rumors that 1) he is keen on moving on to Real Madrid this summer and 2) Conte’s time is up at Chelsea.

When all is said and done, Conte’s decision to play a virtual 5-4-1- formation away at City will be remembered by Chelsea’s fans as the day he showed an extreme lack of ambition with his team selection, and faith in his players.

It wasn’t the fact that City lost at Chelsea but rather that they looked scared from the start and didn’t try to get anything from the game until the final few minutes.

Five points off the top four with nine games to go, Conte’s time at Chelsea appears to be coming to an end with the Italian coach expected to depart at the end of this season. His tactics led to Chelsea winning the title in stunning fashion last season but negative tactics at the end of this season have certainly played a large part in his downfall.

Davide Astori to be honored across Europe

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2018, 11:34 AM EST
Davide Astori will be honored before UEFA Champions League and Europa League games across Europe this week.

The 31-year-old Fiorentina captain was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday morning ahead of their Serie A game at Udinese.

All games in Italy’s top-flight were canceled on Sunday as a mark of respect.

UEFA announced on Monday that a minute’s silence will be held before every game this week as a mark of respect for Astori.

Tributes have poured in from across the soccer world for the Italian international center back who played 14 times for the Azzurri.

It is believed Astori died due to a cardiac arrest.

Udine prosecutor Antonio De Nicolo confirmed he has opened a criminal investigation into Astori’s death but that is a normal procedure in Italy and there is nothing currently suspicious about his death.

Astori’s body will be brought back to Florence on Wednesday for people to pay their respects at the training center for the Italian national team.

PL Preview: Crystal Palace v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2018, 10:29 AM EST
  • Palace have never beaten United in 17 PL games
  • Crystal Palace have lost all eight PL games without Zaha this season
  • United haven’t lost three-straight PL away games since 1996

Crystal Palace host Manchester United on Monday at Selhurst Park (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Eagles hoping to cause a huge upset and drag themselves out of the bottom three.

As for Jose Mourinho and United, they will be hoping to move back into second place with a win and close the gap on runaway PL leaders Man City to 16 points. A victory would also see United move nine points clear of fifth-place Chelsea with nine games to go.

In team news Palace will once again be without start attacker Wilfried Zaha, but Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schlupp are fit. United have Ander Herrera, Daley Blind, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo all out injured.

What they’re saying

Roy Hodgson on relegation battle: “There is no alternative but to keep your nerve. The secret is accepting you have no alternatives and to remain as calm as you can — and to never lose sight of the fact that the team will only survive if the team is good enough, works hard enough and does well enough on the field to get the necessary number of points.”

Jose Mourinho hits out at media criticism: “We have very good matches and we have very good periods of matches. Sometimes the media are a bit unfair with all of us, with myself, with the players. We are better than you say.”

Prediction

Even without Zaha, Palace will be a tough test for United. Roy Hodgson’s men drew against Man City at home and lost late on against Tottenham and there’s no doubting they’ll look to spring counter attacks and defend deep. I’m going for a 1-1 draw.

English FA head apologizes for Star of David ban comment

Associated PressMar 5, 2018, 9:40 AM EST
LONDON (AP) The head of the English Football Association has apologized for “any offense” caused after equating the Star of David with the swastika while discussing religious and political symbols that should be prohibited in the game.

FA CEO Martin Glenn said those symbols are “the things we don’t want” being displayed by teams. Britain’s Jewish Leadership Council called Glenn’s comments “offensive and inappropriate.”

Glenn says he will speak to the JLC and soccer anti-discrimination group Kick It Out to apologize.

In a statement, Glenn says “I would like to apologize for any offense caused by the examples I gave when referring to political and religious symbols in football, specifically in reference to the Star of David, which is a hugely important symbol to Jewish people all over the world.”

Guardiola hails Man City: “Who could believe it?”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2018, 8:49 AM EST
Pep Guardiola seemed in awe of his Manchester City side as they breezed past reigning Premier League champions Chelsea on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

Yes, they only won 1-0, but City were superior in every department and should have won by a more comfortable margin as they now need four wins to guarantee the title.

Pep’s side set a new Premier League record for the most passes completed (209) in a single game, as Chelsea looked frightened to attack and sat back in a 5-4-1 formation.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Guardiola was asked if he thought it was possible to be 18 points clear at the top and set to break several records this season.

“Before? No way. No way, no. Who could believe it? I think if you ask the players, the players neither,” Guardiola said. “In terms of not just the results but the way we played, today was another demonstration. Same desire as at Stamford Bridge. That is what pleases me the most. To have the distance, 25 to Chelsea, 33 to Arsenal, 18 to Tottenham is a lot. Tottenham, Liverpool and United they made a good result, a good pace. We are so far so good in terms of we drop points but after a lot of wins in a row but especially I think it is a consequence of the way we play today. The way we play today is a bit similar to what we have done.”

City are on course to set a new record for the most points won in a season, the most goals scored and the largest-ever winning margin.

Is that something they think about?

“What really matters is to be champions. I never spoke with the players about the records,” Guardiola said. “I never spoke we have to win the two games to achieve something. Stoke we are going to try and play like we play all season. After, at the end, we will see. Of course, but not we are going to play for the records. Records are always a consequence of what you have done but they are not the main thing.”

The ease with which they brushed Chelsea aside was astonishing (albeit helped by the Blues’ incredibly defensive setup from the get-go) and proved just how much of a fear factor there is around City right now.

