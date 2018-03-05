More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Matic on his wonder winner, what Mourinho said at halftime

By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2018, 5:11 PM EST
Nemanja Matic doesn’t score often, but when he does they seem to reverberate through the box score.

[ RECAP: Palace 2-3 Man Utd ]

Manchester United’s destroyer belted the crown jewel of the Red Devils 3-2 comeback win on Monday, waiting until stoppage time to give United its first lead.

He was asked where it ranks on his goals list.

“I think it was in the first 10, because I’ve scored only 10 in my life.”

The Serbian Steven Wright, everyone.

United was down 1-0 at the break, and went down 2-0 soon after the break. What did Mourinho tell them at the break?

“He said that we have to do more. He said he’s happy with how we fight, but it was not enough. We had to do more to win this game. We did in the second half after the second goal for Crystal Palace. We did exactly what he wanted from us.”

A pair of defensive errors put United behind the 8-ball, but there was no visible trepidation from the Red Devils away from home.

They’ll need to clean up their act before Sunday’s match at Liverpool, but the vibes will be just fine after a nice comeback win.

 

Crystal Palace 2-3 Manchester United: Red Devils roar back

By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2018, 4:55 PM EST
  • Townsend’s deflected shot opens scoring
  • Quick restart fools United for 2-0
  • Smalling heads in Valencia cross
  • Lukaku levels late
  • Matic wins it in stoppage

Nemanja Matic, Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling scored as Manchester United made amends for a woeful start with a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

The win puts United back ahead of Liverpool and into second place in the Premier League. The Red Devils are a full nine points clear of fifth place Chelsea.

Andros Townsend and Patrick Van Aanholt opened up a 2- 0 lead for Palace, who remains in the drop zone with 27 points.

Nemanja Matic was particularly active in the first five minutes, and showed he’d be a key factor in helping to shut down Palace’s twin towers of Alexander Sorloth and Christian Benteke.

James Tomkins tried an overhead kick off a scrum for Palace’s first real chance, while Wayne Hennessey leapt high to defy an Alexis Sanchez header at the other end.

Palace went ahead in the 11th minute, as Benteke was given time and space by Chris Smalling to find Townsend. The English winger’s shot deflected wildly off Victor Lindelof‘s head and beat De Gea. 1-0.

Van Aanholt’s seen his share of relegation scraps, and zipped onto a quick restart to dribble beyond a protesting Smalling and belt a shot past De Gea. 2-0, 48′.

Smalling got one back when Tomkins and the rest of Palace left him alone at the back post to nod Antonio Valencia‘s cross past Hennessey.

United was all over Palace for the remainder of the match, and Matic thought he deserved a penalty for an incident around the time of his hitting the post.

Palace conceded the equalizer in a painful way, as Alexis Sanchez’s deflected shot fell off the cross bar to Lukaku, who waited for Van Aanholt’s block attempt before pounding it home with his left peg.

Benteke and Sorloth each came for the lead in the 77th minute, with De Gea making an outstanding save on the former.

Matic’s winner, early in stoppage, was reminiscent of his goal for Chelsea against Spurs last season, as he belted a rebound from well outside the 18.

Ohio Attorney General sues to prevent Crew relocation

Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2018, 4:40 PM EST
Ohio’s Attorney General is coming for Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt.

State AG Mike DeWine filed a lawsuit against the reviled MLS owner who’s attempting to relocate the Crew to Austin, Texas.

DeWine cites a statute dating back to Art Modell’s move of the Cleveland Browns to Baltimore that prohibits relocating a sports franchise from Ohio without the meeting of several conditions including a purchase by state residents.

“Loyal Crew fans in Columbus have invested their time and loyalty in this team, and they have allowed the Crew SC to capitalize from financial incentives paid for by their tax dollars. I am left with no other choice than to file this suit to ensure our laws are followed.”

The lawsuit alleges that Precourt Sports Ventures:

  • accepted the benefits of approximately $5 million in state taxpayer-funded improvements to their parking facilities.
  • accepted state property tax exemption for the land on which the Crew SC’s home field, Mapfre Stadium, sits.
  • leased that land from the state at a below-market rate.
  • accepted more than $300,000 in city taxpayer-funded reimbursements of their costs in moving portions of a storm sewer and constructing a water line.
  • entered into a Tax Increment Financing and Economic Development Agreement with the city of Columbus to extend Silver Drive to increase access to Mapfre Stadium currently costing the city $1.3 million in tax revenue with the potential total cost of more than $2.1 million.

The good guys and girls could win.

Of course every owner is allowed to move a team, but the way Precourt Sports Ventures has conducted itself — from nascent “except for Austin” clauses in its contract to the limiting of entrances at a playoff game to make the stadium look empty at opening kick — has been extremely off-putting.

At some point, you’d love to see Major League Soccer address the situation in an open way, though the league largely works at the discretion of the owners. It wouldn’t hurt to see them prodded in that direction by some other owners.

USMNT forward Charlie Davies retires from soccer at 31

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 5, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
American forward Charlie Davies, whose career was derailed by a car crash in 2009, is retiring from soccer at age 31.

Davies scored four goals in 17 appearances for the U.S. before he was a passenger in a car crash on Oct. 13, 2009 that killed another passenger and left him with two broken bones in his right leg, a dislocated left elbow, a ruptured bladder, bleeding on the brain and broken bones in his nose, forehead and eye socket. The driver was found to be drunk and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Loaned from the French club Sochaux to Major League Soccer’s D.C. United, Davies returned to first-team soccer on March 19, 2011, with a pair of goals against Columbus. He went back to Sochaux but played just two matches in 2011-12, then moved to Denmark’s Randers for 2012-13 and the New England Revolution from 2013-15.

He spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Union, failing to score in 11 league matches. Davies had 25 goals in 101 MLS matches but never regained the pace he showed with the national team. His most significant goal was a go-ahead strike for the U.S. in a 2-1 loss at Mexico in a World Cup qualifier in August 2009.

Davis was diagnosed with liposarcoma in the spring of 2016 and said that summer it was in remission.

In a video statement on his Twitter account Friday, Davies says “I’ve loved every second of my time on the field, even the desperate lows of injury and cancer that eventually made the highs all that much sweeter.”

Watch Live: Crystal Palace v. Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 5, 2018, 2:28 PM EST
Crystal Palace host Manchester United on Monday at Selhurst Park (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Eagles aim to give their survival hopes a huge boost by beating United for the first time ever in the Premier League at the 18th time of asking.

Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils have slipped to third over the weekend but they now a win would solidify them in second place and create a nine point game to fifth-place Chelsea with just nine games to go. A place in the top four is edging closer for Mourinho but after their shock defeat at Newcastle in their last away game, United’s stars will be wary of another costly upset.

In team news Palace start with Christian Benteke and Alexander Sorloth in attack as Wilfried Zaha remains out through injury, with Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schlupp returning from spells on the sidelines.

United make one change from the team which beat Chelsea last weekend as Jesse Lingard replaces Anthony Martial who isn’t involved in the 18-man squad.

LINEUPS

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Kelly, Van Aanholt; Schlupp, McArthur, Milivojevic, Townsend; Sorloth, Benteke. Subs: Cavalieri, Delaney, Jach, Soure, Riedewald, Rakip, Lee

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; Matic, McTominay, Pogba; Sanchez, Lingard, Lukaku. Subs: Pereira, Bailly, Darmian, Shaw, Carrick, Mata, Rashford