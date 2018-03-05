PL Preview: Crystal Palace v. Man United

- Palace have never beaten United in 17 PL games
- Crystal Palace have lost all eight PL games without Zaha this season
- United haven’t lost three-straight PL away games since 1996
Crystal Palace host Manchester United on Monday at Selhurst Park (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Eagles hoping to cause a huge upset and drag themselves out of the bottom three.
As for Jose Mourinho and United, they will be hoping to move back into second place with a win and close the gap on runaway PL leaders Man City to 16 points. A victory would also see United move nine points clear of fifth-place Chelsea with nine games to go.
In team news Palace will once again be without start attacker Wilfried Zaha, but Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schlupp are fit. United have Ander Herrera, Daley Blind, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo all out injured.
What they’re saying
Roy Hodgson on relegation battle: “There is no alternative but to keep your nerve. The secret is accepting you have no alternatives and to remain as calm as you can — and to never lose sight of the fact that the team will only survive if the team is good enough, works hard enough and does well enough on the field to get the necessary number of points.”
Jose Mourinho hits out at media criticism: “We have very good matches and we have very good periods of matches. Sometimes the media are a bit unfair with all of us, with myself, with the players. We are better than you say.”
Prediction
Even without Zaha, Palace will be a tough test for United. Roy Hodgson’s men drew against Man City at home and lost late on against Tottenham and there’s no doubting they’ll look to spring counter attacks and defend deep. I’m going for a 1-1 draw.