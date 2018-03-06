Guardiola hints at prominent role for Phil Foden

Pep Guardiola has hinted that teenage sensation Phil Foden may play a prominent role in the final months of the season.
With Manchester City 16 points clear atop the Premier League table and virtually through to the last eight of the UEFA Champions League after their 4-0 first leg win against Basel, Guardiola could rotate his squad in the final months of the season.
Speaking to the media ahead of City’s UCL last 16 second leg versus Basel at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, Guardiola was asked about Foden featuring.
“We are delighted to have Phil Foden with us but he is still 17 years old and he’s a young guy,” Guardiola said. “Of course we are so happy with him and we have a lot of confidence with him, but maybe he will play tomorrow. We will decide on the line-up tomorrow.”
Foden is the future of English soccer. There’s no doubt about it.
He was the star of the U-17 World Cup and “The Stockport Iniesta” has been nurtured at City’s academy and has been ready for some time to make waves in the first team. He has already made 12 appearances this season in all competitions and after an injury set back which kept him out for a few months, Foden is now back in the first team and a regular contributor off the bench.
It would be smart of Guardiola to rest Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane for Wednesday’s game against Basel and even for their clash against Stoke City next Monday. City need just four more wins to secure the Premier League title and Guardiola’s main aim will now be to make sure his star players are as fresh as possible for the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League.
Foden, Brahim Diaz and Oleksandr Zinchenko will all get plenty of minutes between now and the end of May and the three youngsters have already shown that can slot into this extraordinary City team seamlessly.
MOSCOW (AP) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko will no longer have governmental responsibility for the World Cup, the latest soccer-related role he has left amid scrutiny over his involvement in a state-sponsored doping scheme.
Mutko quit as both head of the World Cup organizing committee and Russian Football Union last month but had maintained he would continue to be involved in planning for the June 14-July 15 tournament.
FIFA confirmed Tuesday that another deputy minister, Arkadiy Dvorkovich, had replaced Mutko as chairman of the local organizing committee (LOC). Dvorkovich’s media team told the TASS news agency that he would now be the “coordinator from the government” on the World Cup.
Former Moscow laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov told The Associated Press last month that Mutko issued orders to cover up doping in soccer.
With 100 days to go until the 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia, let’s have a little fun in imagining what will play out.
Here are some wild predictions for the tournament which runs from June 14 to July 15, and the video below should get you in the mood.
-
- England will actually make the latter stages of the tournament: Gareth Southgate‘s youngsters will shake off the huge pressure on their shoulders and make it to the semifinals, then lose on penalty kicks… to Germany… Again.
- Neymar fails to shake off the rust and doesn’t score a single goal as Brazil crash out of the tournament in the last 16
- Germany win the entire tournament without conceding a goal and score 20 goals along the way (actually, this isn’t too outlandish…)
- Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both score eight goals in the group stage and meet each other in the quarterfinals. They each score a hat trick in the quarterfinal, then Argentina win on penalty kicks to make the semifinals. Messi and Ronaldo shake hands and then go their separate ways for the final time on the international stage. Emotions.
- Panama are the new sweethearts as Roman Torres scores a late winner against Tunisia to knock Belgium out of the World Cup. He removes his shirt, swings it around his head and swigs on a fans beer in the stand. Beer swigging goal celebrations become a staple of the World Cup tournament and are now known as “doing a Roman”
- Mexico’s Hirving Lozano wins the Young Player of the Tournament award and Mexico make it to the last eight
- Iceland once again stun everyone and reach the knockout rounds in their first-ever World Cup. But, like the vuvuzela and the the ticker tape from the 1978 World Cup, the Viking thunderclap gets old… Fast.
- Paul Pogba is not a guaranteed starter for France and loses it with Didier Deschamps before being sent home from the tournament a la Nicolas Anelka in 2010
- On the eve of the tournament, Luis Suarez reveals his sponsorship deal with a company which makes the Russian equivalent of beef jerky. Slogan: “If you’re feeling peckish and fancy a nibble, grab a bag of концы”
- Egypt make it out of the group stage of the World Cup but lose to Spain in the last 16. Neutrals everywhere are devastated as Mohamed Salah has to settle with scoring just five goals in the tournament
LISBON, Portugal (AP) Portuguese authorities have raided Benfica facilities as part of an operation to investigate corruption allegations involving club officials.
The club says it is fully cooperating with local officials.
The raid came as Portuguese media said Benfica legal adviser Paulo Goncalves was detained after being accused of obstruction of justice.
The club says it is confident that Goncalves will be allowed to prove his innocence during the judicial process.
Prosecutors earlier this year named Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira in an investigation into a corruption scheme that allegedly allowed officials illegal access to judicial documents.
With their team 3-1 down heading into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash on Tuesday, why wouldn’t Paris Saint-Germain’s ultras do this?
Overnight it is alleged they set off fireworks and firecrackers outside of Real Madrid’s team hotel in the French capital, with police rushing to the scene with their sirens blaring to make even more of a commotion.
Planned to perfection.
PSG are said to be investigating the incident which you can see a video of below.
PSG are without their star man Neymar through injury until May, but Unai Emery’s men are at full strength other than losing the most expensive player on the planet.
So, yeah, they probably need all the help they can get to overturn a two goal deficit against the team who have won successive European titles under Zinedine Zidane.
If we see as much as a yawn from Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. at the Parc des Princes then PSG’s fans we feel as though they’ve done their job…