More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Henderson: Onward in UCL, but turning attention to Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2018, 5:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

It comes as no surprise that Liverpool has advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals following a scoreless draw with Porto at Anfield.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League wrap ]

The Reds led 5-0 after one leg, after all, and Jurgen Klopp didn’t spare most of his regular starters. Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did not play, Mohamed Salah was a 74th minute substitute, Roberto Firmino left the match after 62 minutes and Emre Can after 80.

Jordan Henderson went 90 minutes for Liverpool, and isn’t concerned with the draw. Liverpool moves on, and now turns its focus to a Premier League battle for second place at Manchester United’s Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“This is the business end of the season. The next few months are very important for the team. We need to put performances in like we have been and the results will follow.

“We couldn’t manage to break them down tonight but there’s a big game this weekend which we need to be ready for.”

United and Liverpool have drawn their last four matches dating back to the UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg in 2016.

Real tops Neymar-less PSG; Liverpool advances

AP Photo/Francois Mori
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2018, 4:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

There were no surprises as the UEFA Champions League minted its first two quarter finalists of the 2017-18 season.

[ MORE: JPW’s wild World Cup predictions ]

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 (2-5 agg.) Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the ninth-straight UEFA Champions League match as Real Madrid drew Neymar-less Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

The tie entered its second leg with Real holding a 3-1 advantage but PSG carrying an away goal.

Ronaldo leveled that in the second half, leaping at the back post to head home work from Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez.

Marco Verratti was sent off with a second yellow card, but incredibly that’s when PSG started to impress.

Edinson Cavani got the last touch on a pinballed goal in the 71st minute to open a window of hope for the hosts, but Casemiro finished off a play started by Vazquez to ice the tie.

Zinedine Zidane’s philosophy wasn’t quite parking the bus as it was playing for the counter, and that got the job done as Real took another step toward becoming the first three-peat European Cup winner since Bayern Munich in 1976.

Liverpool 0-0 (0-5 agg.) Porto

Over in Liverpool, there wasn’t a ton to admire about the Reds’ second leg with Porto.

Up 5-0 with all those goals counting as away markers, Liverpool didn’t need to trouble Porto’s back line and did not in the first half.

Iker Casillas made a fin save in the 88th minute on a Danny Ings‘ header of a Mohamed Salah cross.

The Reds had 65 percent of the ball, and outshot Porto 10-8.

Columbus Crew owner, MLS review Ohio suit over possible move

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 6, 2018, 3:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Major League Soccer and the owner of the Columbus Crew say they’re reviewing a lawsuit that Ohio’s attorney general and the city of Columbus filed to stop the proposed team move to Austin, Texas.

[ MORE: All #SaveTheCrew news ]

The league and Precourt Sports Ventures said they anticipated having more comment Tuesday about the litigation, which was announced Monday.

The lawsuit cites a law that prohibits sports teams that have received public money from moving unless certain conditions are met. It was enacted after the original Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore in 1996.

[ MORE: JPW’s wild World Cup predictions ]

The law says teams using publicly supported facilities must provide six months of advance notice of a move and give cities or residents near sports facilities a chance to buy the team.

Crew owner Anthony Precourt announced the possible move last fall.

LIVE, UCL: Liverpool v Porto; PSG v Real Madrid

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2018, 2:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

The second legs of the UEFA Champions League last 16 kick off on Tuesday as Europe’s elite club competition reaches a critical stage.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Liverpool host FC Porto at Anfield with the Reds 5-0 up from the first leg in Portugal and basically into the last eight, as Jurgen Klopp is set to rest several key men.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain host Real Madrid in the French capital with Les Parisiens hoping to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit against the reigning European champs. Neymar is missing through injury, but PSG’s fans are doing their bit to try and disrupt Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Below is a look at the schedule for Tuesday’s games and you can follow the scores by clicking on the link above, while we have analysis and reaction here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 second legs

2:45 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. FC Porto
2:45 p.m. ET: Paris Saint-Germain v. Real Madrid

Russian Deputy PM Mutko no longer involved in World Cup

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 6, 2018, 1:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko will no longer have governmental responsibility for the World Cup, the latest soccer-related role he has left amid scrutiny over his involvement in a state-sponsored doping scheme.

Mutko quit as both head of the World Cup organizing committee and Russian Football Union last month but had maintained he would continue to be involved in planning for the June 14-July 15 tournament.

FIFA confirmed Tuesday that another deputy minister, Arkadiy Dvorkovich, had replaced Mutko as chairman of the local organizing committee (LOC). Dvorkovich’s media team told the TASS news agency that he would now be the “coordinator from the government” on the World Cup.

Former Moscow laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov told The Associated Press last month that Mutko issued orders to cover up doping in soccer.