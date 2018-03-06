Henderson: Onward in UCL, but turning attention to Man Utd

It comes as no surprise that Liverpool has advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals following a scoreless draw with Porto at Anfield.
The Reds led 5-0 after one leg, after all, and Jurgen Klopp didn’t spare most of his regular starters. Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did not play, Mohamed Salah was a 74th minute substitute, Roberto Firmino left the match after 62 minutes and Emre Can after 80.
Jordan Henderson went 90 minutes for Liverpool, and isn’t concerned with the draw. Liverpool moves on, and now turns its focus to a Premier League battle for second place at Manchester United’s Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
“This is the business end of the season. The next few months are very important for the team. We need to put performances in like we have been and the results will follow.
“We couldn’t manage to break them down tonight but there’s a big game this weekend which we need to be ready for.”
United and Liverpool have drawn their last four matches dating back to the UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg in 2016.