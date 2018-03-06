More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

How can Man United get the best out of Sanchez?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2018, 8:43 AM EST
Manchester United’s stunning comeback win against Crystal Palace on Monday saw Romelu Lukaku step up, while Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata were influential off the bench in their second half fight rally.

But where was Alexis Sanchez?

The Chilean star, 29, cut a frustrated figure throughout the first half as he started out on the left and failed to impact the game. In the second half he was pushed into the middle to play behind Lukaku and although he saw more of the ball, Sanchez gave the ball away on 34 occasions (more than any other player on the pitch) and failed to assert himself on the game as we often saw with Arsenal over the past three years.

That’s been the case for most of his first few weeks at United.

Following his eagerly anticipated arrival from Arsenal in January (he arrived at Old Trafford via a swap with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and signed the largest contract in club history) Sanchez has scored one goal in eight outings and that was a tap in after his penalty kick against Huddersfield Town was saved. He has added two assists across those eight games.

The main reasons for the lack of offensive output is because Mourinho doesn’t seem to know where to play Sanchez. He’s often started on the left then found himself pushed inside and there’s an argument to be made that he’s actually much more effective as a central striker than a wide man.

It will be intriguing to see where he starts against Liverpool on Saturday (Watch live, 7: 30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), or if he starts at all given his poor display against Palace. He will likely start but if Jesse Lingard, Rashford or Anthony Martial put in that kind of display, they would not start the next game. Fact.

Sanchez played primarily up top for Arsenal in the 2016-17 season and he scored 30 goals and added 19 assists in 51 games in all competitions. That is incredibly productive and he kept Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck out of the team as he made the central striker role his own.

The main issue is that Romelu Lukaku, Rashford and even Zlatan Ibrahimovic are ahead of him in the pecking order in the center forward role at United and even though Mourinho may now use him more in a central area as a No.10, he is at his best when he is creating chances in the final third and running at defenders in the penalty box.

Right now Sanchez is doing most of his work 40 yards from goal and Mourinho must find a way to get him more involved further up the pitch.

Then again, with Sanchez a willing runner and never shying away from his defensive responsibilities, United’s more defensive approach compared to Arsenal’s free-flowing attacking play may be the real issue here. Mourinho may not want to upset the balance of his team and with Lukaku well on track to reach 30 goals in all competitions, perhaps he is happy with less goals and assists from Sanchez.

Either way, United need to figure out how to get the best out of Sanchez and that could well be playing him up top alongside or just underneath Lukaku.

Pochettino urges Tottenham to grasp European chance

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2018, 9:42 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur have only reached the last eight of the UEFA Champions League once in their history.

If they get a win or a 0-0 or 1-1 draw on Tuesday against Juventus at Wembley Stadium, they will advance from the UEFA Champions League last 16.

Following their 2-2 draw in Turin in the first leg, Spurs picked up  plenty of plaudits from across Europe as Mauricio Pochettino‘s players dominated the Italian champions who have been the runners up in two of the last three Champions League tournaments.

Speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday’s monster clash, Pochettino urged his players to make the most of this chance.

“In front we have a big possibility, but in football we know you have to deserve it,” Pochettino said. “We are going to play a team that has played in two of the last three finals. It will be a fantastic battle. Only think about tomorrow and not the consequences. We need to feel free. At the end of the season we will see. I am confident that the team is mature enough… We are going to enjoy tomorrow. We are playing against one of the best teams in Europe, but we are a brave team, positive people, that love the challenge and we all think we can win.”

Tottenham finished the group stage with the best record of any team in the competition and with Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli ripping teams apart in attack, their entire team is receiving plaudits from across Europe for their high-pressing brand of soccer.

Pochettino believes that Spurs’ reputation is at an all-time high.

“After the group stage it’s not only that it was a fantastic stage but that we improved our reputation in Europe,” Pochettino said. “Last season was a massive disappointment to be out in the first stage, but this year of course the people in Europe start to respect Tottenham. They respect the philosophy we build and the football we play. We feel we have respect for the brand of football we show, they respect us in Europe we feel.”

With Toby Alderweireld the only real absentee through injury, Spurs will go into this Juventus clash without trepidation despite Juve’s superior experience at this stage of the competition.

You feel that the best way Spurs can make it through the last eight is to start fast and score early to put away any nerves that Juve may put on a defensive masterclass and snatch a 1-0 win which will take them through. With Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi back for this game Max Allegri’s side will have more options, but it is Spurs who are the favorites to make it through.

Now, all they have to do is hold their nerve and stay positive.

That is exactly what Pochettino is preaching.

Davide Astori’s shirt retired by former clubs

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2018, 7:45 AM EST
Tributes continue to pour in for Davide Astori after his tragic death at the weekend.

The 31-year-old captain of Fiorentina was found dead in the team hotel on Sunday morning ahead of their Serie A game against Udinese, with the Italian international defender reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest in his sleep.

On Tuesday it was announced by both Cagliari and Fiorentina that the No.13 jersey he wore will be retired as a mark of respect.

Astori played 178 times for Cagliari and made 109 appearances for Fiorentina, while he also played 14 times for Italy over the past six years.

All games in Italy’s top-flight were canceled on Sunday after the tragic news arrived, while Astori’s body will arrive in Florence on Wednesday at the Italian national team training center for people to pay their respects to him.

Ahead of all UEFA Champions League and Europa League games this week there will be a minute’s silence to honor Astori, while Italian soccer is in mourning following the loss of an instrumental figure for Fiorentina who was also a mainstay in the Italian national team squads.

Mourinho to join Schmeichel as Russian TV World Cup pundits

By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2018, 10:21 PM EST
Even those who despise Jose Mourinho might wish they had access to Russian TV this summer.

“The Special One” is going to join state-run television station RT alongside former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel as a pundit for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Choice of station aside, Mourinho as pundit seems like quality entertainment. From RT:

Named FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2010, Mourinho boasts one of the most outstanding coaching resumes in world football. He will be in Moscow to share his expert analysis and predictions for the tournament with the network’s vast global audience.

We can see it now, “I’m not sure what Matic was doing for Serbia there. That was a disgraceful, childish goal.”

Report: Guardiola to accept FA yellow ribbon charge

By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2018, 9:59 PM EST
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly accepted his Football Association charge for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of his home state of Catalonia’s fight for independence.

Some Catalan believers have been imprisoned for protesting Spain’s refusal to hold a Catalan independence vote, and the yellow ribbon is viewed as solidarity with the prisoners.

Guardiola previously said he will continue to wear the ribbon regardless of the FA — “They can suspend me for doing that but the other people are in jail” —  and the report says he’s been wearing it under his coat but did not in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Chelsea.

As for the change of heart, Sky Sports says Man City’s “position is that by accepting the charge, Guardiola is not apologising for wearing the ribbon, but instead observing the rules of the FA.”

Like UEFA’s problem with the poppy for Remembrance Day, this one just seems so odd.