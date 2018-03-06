Klopp: Liverpool attitude “outstanding” in snoozy second leg

There’s a poll on Liverpool’s Twitter feed asking who supporters would like to draw in the quarterfinals.

Their manager doesn’t really care.

Jurgen Klopp said he’s excited to face whichever teams are on Liverpool’s path to Kiev, and implied the Reds won’t be able to get there without beating a fellow English side.

Seeing as Man City and Spurs are on pace to qualify for the quarters and Manchester United and Chelsea enter second legs level, it’s a reasonable expectation.

“I don’t care. We take it how it comes. We don’t wish for anybody. We play whoever we get. That is how it is. There are five English teams in and at one point we will play them so we will see when it comes.”

Klopp is anything but vague, and didn’t mince words regarding what was essentially a dead leg.

Plainly put, the match was boring.

“We needed to be serious and we were so all good. Of course, we want to win two games at this stage. When you watch the game you always think ‘oh come on, a little bit more here or there’ but they did well and it is all good. The attitude was outstanding.”

