More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo / Christopher Ena

Kovacic: Real Madrid “born to play in the Champions League.”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2018, 6:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Mateo Kovacic and Real Madrid may be out of the running in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, but their status as a potential UEFA Champions League history maker is very much alive.

[ MORE: UCL recap | Klopp reacts ]

Real moved to within three rounds of a third-straight UEFA Champions League title, which has only been done by three clubs and not since 1976, by controlling Neymar-less Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

One of those three clubs, by the way, is Real. They won the first five European Cups, although the tournament was far less challenging in 1960.

“They had the ball more than us but we were very aggressive. It’s difficult to beat us when we play like that. It’s amazing how it’s changed when we play in the Champions League.

“This club is born to play in the Champions League.”

This “threepeat,” however, would be next level, with the world as competitive as ever. Real has a big advantage, however, in that it will it merely needs to avoid a horrendous league finish to qualify for another UCL and can focus on the tournament proper.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane was pleased to come through the encounter in Paris.

“It was a tough match,” he said. “I’m pleased. I must congratulate the players as they’re the ones on the pitch. Bravo to them. This is a tough ground to come to, the atmosphere is fantastic. We deserved to get through the tie.”

The quarterfinals are setting up to be giants only aside from Shakhtar Donetsk’s tie with Roma. But even with Neymar’s absence, Real put a significant mount on its wall in dismissing PSG.

UEFA Champions League Weds: Juve hits Wembley, Man City up big

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2018, 8:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

While Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches promised very little drama aside from how Paris would react when Neymar-less PSG failed to top Real Madrid, Wednesday’s at least throw us a bone.

[ MORE: UCL Tues. recap | Klopp reacts ]

Spurs welcome Juventus to Wembley Stadium in what will be a full-throated and potentially record-breaking crowd. The North London side enters the 2:45 p.m. ET kickoff with a pair of potentially critical away goals but a 2-2 deadlock with The Old Lady.

Speaking of Juve, Paulo Dybala was unavailable for the first leg but he’s here now. The bad news is that Gonzalo Higuain, author of both Juve goals in this tie, has ankle problems.

Spurs backstop Hugo Lloris will stare across the field and see legendary Gianluigi “Gigi” Buffon, who himself has history on his mind, praising Wembley as a “historic theater of football.”

Here’s Buffon on Tottenham:

“I think Spurs quite clearly have lots of great attributes with a tried and trusted style of play which means they like to go forward in an attacking way, be physical and be technical as well. At the same time, they have a style of play which also allows the opposition a few openings and opportunities for a goal, so I think the fans are in for a treat tomorrow and a great game. The team that has the best clinical edge will be the ones that win and goes on to the next round.”

The other Wednesday second leg sees Basel head to the Etihad Stadium down four goals to Manchester City, who hasn’t allowed four goals at home since a November 2015 loss to Liverpool.

City boss Pep Guardiola isn’t looking at the score line, at least not too often, as he continues to focus on how his men execute his system.

“How we control the game, how we create. Maybe tomorrow it’s more important nothing happens but we don’t concede, set pieces or counter attacks. We play simple. It’s a good moment to see how we can handle the situation for our future.”

The match at the Etihad also kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Gulati replaced as chairman of North American World Cup bid

Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 6, 2018, 7:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) Organizers of the North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup have reconfigured their leadership group after the election of new U.S. Soccer Federation president.

New USSF President Carlos Cordeiro, Mexican Football Federation President Decio de Maria and Canadian Soccer Association President Steven Reed have become co-chairmen of the bid, Cordeiro said Tuesday.

[ MORE: UCL recap | Klopp reacts ]

Sunil Gulati, who had been the sole chairman, will remain a member of the bid committee’s board. Gulati served as USSF president for 12 years but decided after the U.S. failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup that he would not seek a fourth four-year term.

Morocco is the only other candidate to host the expanded 48-nation tournament in 2026. FIFA’s members are scheduled to vote June 13, the first time the entire membership is choosing a host since 1966, when sites were picked for 1974, 1978 and 1982. The hosts from 1986-2022 were chosen by the roughly two dozen members of the FIFA executive committee.

Klopp: Liverpool attitude “outstanding” in snoozy second leg

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2018, 5:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

There’s a poll on Liverpool’s Twitter feed asking who supporters would like to draw in the quarterfinals.

Their manager doesn’t really care.

[ MORE: UCL recap | Henderson reacts ]

Jurgen Klopp said he’s excited to face whichever teams are on Liverpool’s path to Kiev, and implied the Reds won’t be able to get there without beating a fellow English side.

Seeing as Man City and Spurs are on pace to qualify for the quarters and Manchester United and Chelsea enter second legs level, it’s a reasonable expectation.

“I don’t care. We take it how it comes. We don’t wish for anybody. We play whoever we get. That is how it is. There are five English teams in and at one point we will play them so we will see when it comes.”

Klopp is anything but vague, and didn’t mince words regarding what was essentially a dead leg.

Plainly put, the match was boring.

“We needed to be serious and we were so all good. Of course, we want to win two games at this stage. When you watch the game you always think ‘oh come on, a little bit more here or there’ but they did well and it is all good. The attitude was outstanding.”

Henderson: Onward in UCL, but turning attention to Man Utd

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2018, 5:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

It comes as no surprise that Liverpool has advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals following a scoreless draw with Porto at Anfield.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League wrap ]

The Reds led 5-0 after one leg, after all, and Jurgen Klopp didn’t spare most of his regular starters. Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did not play, Mohamed Salah was a 74th minute substitute, Roberto Firmino left the match after 62 minutes and Emre Can after 80.

Jordan Henderson went 90 minutes for Liverpool, and isn’t concerned with the draw. Liverpool moves on, and now turns its focus to a Premier League battle for second place at Manchester United’s Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“This is the business end of the season. The next few months are very important for the team. We need to put performances in like we have been and the results will follow.

“We couldn’t manage to break them down tonight but there’s a big game this weekend which we need to be ready for.”

United and Liverpool have drawn their last four matches dating back to the UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg in 2016.