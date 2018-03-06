LIVE, UCL: Liverpool v Porto; PSG v Real Madrid

The second legs of the UEFA Champions League last 16 kick off on Tuesday as Europe’s elite club competition reaches a critical stage.

Liverpool host FC Porto at Anfield with the Reds 5-0 up from the first leg in Portugal and basically into the last eight, as Jurgen Klopp is set to rest several key men.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain host Real Madrid in the French capital with Les Parisiens hoping to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit against the reigning European champs. Neymar is missing through injury, but PSG’s fans are doing their bit to try and disrupt Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Below is a look at the schedule for Tuesday's games

Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 second legs

2:45 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. FC Porto

2:45 p.m. ET: Paris Saint-Germain v. Real Madrid

