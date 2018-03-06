Real tops Neymar-less PSG; Liverpool advances

Click to email (Opens in new window)

There were no surprises as the UEFA Champions League minted its first two quarter finalists of the 2017-18 season.

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 (2-5 agg.) Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the ninth-straight UEFA Champions League match as Real Madrid drew Neymar-less Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

The tie entered its second leg with Real holding a 3-1 advantage but PSG carrying an away goal.

Ronaldo leveled that in the second half, leaping at the back post to head home work from Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez.

It's his competition. Ronaldo ties Ruud van Nistelrooy's record by scoring in his 9th straight Champions League game. pic.twitter.com/LQBsNQig1i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 6, 2018

Marco Verratti was sent off with a second yellow card, but incredibly that’s when PSG started to impress.

Edinson Cavani got the last touch on a pinballed goal in the 71st minute to open a window of hope for the hosts, but Casemiro finished off a play started by Vazquez to ice the tie.

Zinedine Zidane’s philosophy wasn’t quite parking the bus as it was playing for the counter, and that got the job done as Real took another step toward becoming the first three-peat European Cup winner since Bayern Munich in 1976.

Liverpool 0-0 (0-5 agg.) Porto

Over in Liverpool, there wasn’t a ton to admire about the Reds’ second leg with Porto.

Up 5-0 with all those goals counting as away markers, Liverpool didn’t need to trouble Porto’s back line and did not in the first half.

Iker Casillas made a fin save in the 88th minute on a Danny Ings‘ header of a Mohamed Salah cross.

The Reds had 65 percent of the ball, and outshot Porto 10-8.

0 – Liverpool failed to direct a single shot on target in the 1st half of a game for only the second time this season (also v Chelsea 25th Nov in PL). Sleepy. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2018

