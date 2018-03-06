VIDEO: PSG ultras try to disrupt Real Madrid

With their team 3-1 down heading into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash on Tuesday, why wouldn’t Paris Saint-Germain’s ultras do this?

Overnight it is alleged they set off fireworks and firecrackers outside of Real Madrid’s team hotel in the French capital, with police rushing to the scene with their sirens blaring to make even more of a commotion.

Planned to perfection.

PSG are said to be investigating the incident which you can see a video of below.

PSG ultras last night in front of Real Madrid players hotelpic.twitter.com/ZlNzDJOQ4S — Ultra Style (@ultrastyle01) March 6, 2018

PSG are without their star man Neymar through injury until May, but Unai Emery’s men are at full strength other than losing the most expensive player on the planet.

So, yeah, they probably need all the help they can get to overturn a two goal deficit against the team who have won successive European titles under Zinedine Zidane.

If we see as much as a yawn from Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. at the Parc des Princes then PSG’s fans we feel as though they’ve done their job…