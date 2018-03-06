Wild predictions with 100 days until the 2018 World Cup

With 100 days to go until the 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia, let’s have a little fun in imagining what will play out.
Here are some wild predictions for the tournament which runs from June 14 to July 15, and the video below should get you in the mood.
-
- England will actually make the latter stages of the tournament: Gareth Southgate‘s youngsters will shake off the huge pressure on their shoulders and make it to the semifinals, then lose on penalty kicks… to Germany… Again.
- Neymar fails to shake off the rust and doesn’t score a single goal as Brazil crash out of the tournament in the last 16
- Germany win the entire tournament without conceding a goal and score 20 goals along the way (actually, this isn’t too outlandish…)
- Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both score eight goals in the group stage and meet each other in the quarterfinals. They each score a hat trick in the quarterfinal, then Argentina win on penalty kicks to make the semifinals. Messi and Ronaldo shake hands and then go their separate ways for the final time on the international stage. Emotions.
- Panama are the new sweethearts as Roman Torres scores a late winner against Tunisia to knock Belgium out of the World Cup. He removes his shirt, swings it around his head and swigs on a fans beer in the stand. Beer swigging goal celebrations become a staple of the World Cup tournament and are now known as “doing a Roman”
- Mexico’s Hirving Lozano wins the Young Player of the Tournament award and Mexico make it to the last eight
- Iceland once again stun everyone and reach the knockout rounds in their first-ever World Cup. But, like the vuvuzela and the the ticker tape from the 1978 World Cup, the Viking thunderclap gets old… Fast.
- Paul Pogba is not a guaranteed starter for France and loses it with Didier Deschamps before being sent home from the tournament a la Nicolas Anelka in 2010
- On the eve of the tournament, Luis Suarez reveals his sponsorship deal with a company which makes the Russian equivalent of beef jerky. Slogan: “If you’re feeling peckish and fancy a nibble, grab a bag of концы”
- Egypt make it out of the group stage of the World Cup but lose to Spain in the last 16. Neutrals everywhere are devastated as Mohamed Salah has to settle with scoring just five goals in the tournament