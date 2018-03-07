Barca wins Catalan Super Cup as ex-Arsenal teen debuts

Barcelona needed penalty kicks to claim the Catalan Super Cup back from Espanyol after two years.
After 90 scoreless minutes, Les Blaugranas converted their first four penalty kicks and their rivals missed two en route to the 4-2 victory at the Camp d’Esports in Lleida.
There was plenty of Barca B in the lineup, though Aleix Vidal, Ousmane Dembele, Jesper Cillessen, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Denis Suarez, and Paco Alcacer started the match.
Along the way, a former Arsenal player made a mark for England in the famous stripes shirt of Barca. Marcus McGuane, 19, turned down a contract offer from the Gunners to move to Catalonia in January.
In doing so, he became the first player in decades to appear for Barca. From FCBarcelona.com:
“A lot of people told me when I signed that Gary Lineker was the last English person to play for FC Barcelona” he said. “So to know that I’m next, that’s some achievement.”
“I need to carry on pushing on with the B team and get as many games as possible. And if get any opportunities to go over to the first team, I’ve just got to show the boss what I can do.”
McGuane had made just two Europa League appearances for Arsenal when he made his switch to Barca.