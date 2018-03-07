Men In Blazers podcast: What next for Arsenal?

We have another huge afternoon of UEFA Champions League action as two last 16 second legs take center stage.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Tottenham Hotspur host Juventus at Wembley with the scores locked at 2-2 from the first leg in Turin, while Manchester City host Basel with Pep Guardiola‘s men all but through to the last eight after a 4-0 win in in the first leg in Switzerland.

Spurs have only reached the UCL last eight once before in their history with Gianluigi Buffon and Co. knowing they must score at least once to make it through.

[ MORE: Analysis from JPW at Wembley for Spurs v Juve ]

City know they are going to breeze into the last eight but Guardiola still wants a professional display from his side.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while we will have analysis and reaction from on-site at Wembley.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League last 16, second legs

2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Juventus (2-2)

2:45 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Basel (4-0)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports