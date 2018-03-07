New York Red Bulls make MLS history in Tijuana

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday the New York Red Bulls became the first team from Major League Soccer to ever win a CONCACAF Champions League knockout game on the road in Mexico.

MLS’ record away from home against Liga MX teams before last night was an ugly 0-25-5, but the Red Bulls now have one foot in the final four as they’ve taken command of their CCL quarterfinal tie.

[ MORE: CCL quarterfinal preview ]

A goal in each half from Bradley Wright-Phillips did the trick for Jesse Marsch’s side as the Red Bulls take a 2-0 lead back to Red Bull Arena with them for the second leg on March 13.

Club Tijuana were thwarted on several occasions by the excellent NYRB goalkeeper Luis Robles, the newly-installed team captain, as the Xolos have it all to do if they’re going to make the final four of the CCL.

Below is a look at the goals from BWP on a historic night for MLS as it continues to try and end Liga MX’s dominance in this competition.

On Wednesday Toronto FC host UANL Tigres in their quarterfinal first leg, while Seattle host Chivas Guadalajara.

Wright-Phillips put them 1-0 up

Then BWP added a second in typically clinical fashion

Follow @JPW_NBCSports