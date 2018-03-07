More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Phil Neville: England don’t fear USWNT

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2018, 11:18 AM EST
Phil Neville‘s Lionesses play the U.S. women’s national team on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida needing only a draw to win a first-ever SheBelieves Cup.

Neville’s first two matches in charge of England’s women saw them hammer France 4-1 and fight back to draw with Germany 2-2 and they have four points from the round-robin tournament heading into their game against the hosts.

The former Manchester United and Everton defender doesn’t believe his players are scared of the current number one team in the world, the USWNT, with England currently third in FIFA’s rankings.

“Our players realise they are at the same level, and that fear factor is drifting,” Neville said. “I noticed it when I left Manchester United and went to Everton, the aura of playing against (Ryan) Giggs, (Roy) Keane and (Paul) Scholes – my initial reaction was ‘they’re just human beings’, and at times they have the same insecurities as anybody in life. When you play with these players that are supposed to be the best in the world and train with them day in, day out, you realise that they are human beings.”

With a couple of England’s squad currently playing in the NWSL (Jodie Taylor and Rachel Daly) in the United States, plus a handful of Americans playing in the WSL in England in recent seasons, there is plenty of overlap between these two teams.

Add in the fact that the last time these teams met in the SheBelieves Cup 12 months ago England secured a 1-0 win, and this should be an intriguing battle in Florida between an emerging women’s national team and the top dogs from the USWNT.

Sources: Cosmos midfielder Danny Szetela joins NPSL side FC Motown

By Matt ReedMar 7, 2018, 12:47 PM EST
Uncertainty around NASL has forced a number of players to seek new ventures in their playing careers, and that has become the case for yet another high-profile talent.

Pro Soccer Talk has learned through multiple sources that former New York Cosmos midfielder Danny Szetela has agreed to join NPSL club FC Motown.

The 30-year-old had previously played with the NASL club since its return to the league in 2013. In that time, the New Jersey-native notched six goals and two assists in over 100 appearances for the three-time modern-day NASL champions.

NASL recently cancelled its 2018 season after the league was denied an injunction in appeals court that would have maintained NASL’s Division II status.

Szetela began his professional career back in 2004 when he signed with the Columbus Crew from MLS. Additionally, the veteran has spent time with D.C. United and a brief stint in Europe at Racing Santander (Spain) and Brescia (Italy).

FC Motown has quickly put its name on the map after recently signing former MLS player Dilly Duka, as well as the team’s manager — Sacir Hot — who came up through the New York Red Bulls and U.S. Men’s National team academies.

The club will make its debut in NPSL this season, after maintaining a perfect 22-0-1 record last year in the Garden State Soccer League. FC Motown will play all of its home matches this season on the campus of Drew University located in Madison, New Jersey.

During FC Motown’s current preseason campaign, Hot and Co. have recorded wins over USL side Bethlehem Steel and the New York Red Bulls Under-19 team.

Report: Liverpool closing in on Thomas Lemar

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2018, 12:10 PM EST
Ah, just what Liverpool need, another attacking midfielder to score goals and cause havoc…

They’ve been linked with Thomas Lemar for quite some time and although Jurgen Klopp had seemed disinterested in Lemar in January, a fresh report from French outlet Le 10 Sport claims that Monaco and Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal in principle for the 22-year-old French international.

Report state that Lemar would cost over $100 million.

Lemar was chased by both Liverpool and Arsenal last summer and although Gunners looked likely to sign him at the end of the summer window, he backed out of the move.

The tricky attacker, who can operate across midfield, dazzled during Monaco’s 2016-17 title winning campaign in France as they also reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. Lemar scored 14 goals across 55 games in all competitions last season with 14 assists, but this season he has struggled to find the back of the net with three goals but he does have seven assists in Ligue 1.

Do Liverpool really need Lemar?

With Mohamed Salah in fine form out wide with 24 goals in the Premier League and 32 in all competitions, plus Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scoring goals and creating havoc with a fine blend of attacking players, Klopp seems to have his attack sorted.

After losing Philippe Coutinho he paid $100 million for center back Virgil Van Dijk and still has roughly $94 million left to spend. With Adam Lallana and Danny Ings around, plus Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge out on loan, bringing in Lemar seems like adding another talented player to a squad which already seems unbalanced.

Then again, with his high-pressing tactics and injuries being kind to Mane, Salah and Firmino for most of this season, maybe Klopp realizes that he needs one more attacking midfield to add into the rotation to keep everyone fresh.

Lemar’s talents certainly seem to fit in with Liverpool playing ethos.

New York Red Bulls make MLS history in Tijuana

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2018, 10:25 AM EST
On Tuesday the New York Red Bulls became the first team from Major League Soccer to ever win a CONCACAF Champions League knockout game on the road in Mexico.

MLS’ record away from home against Liga MX teams before last night was an ugly 0-25-5, but the Red Bulls now have one foot in the final four as they’ve taken command of their CCL quarterfinal tie.

[ MORE: CCL quarterfinal preview ]

A goal in each half from Bradley Wright-Phillips did the trick for Jesse Marsch’s side as the Red Bulls take a 2-0 lead back to Red Bull Arena with them for the second leg on March 13.

Club Tijuana were thwarted on several occasions by the excellent NYRB goalkeeper Luis Robles, the newly-installed team captain, as the Xolos have it all to do if they’re going to make the final four of the CCL.

Below is a look at the goals from BWP on a historic night for MLS as it continues to try and end Liga MX’s dominance in this competition.

On Wednesday Toronto FC host UANL Tigres in their quarterfinal first leg, while Seattle host Chivas Guadalajara.

Wright-Phillips put them 1-0 up

Then BWP added a second in typically clinical fashion

Report: Man United keen on signing Doucoure

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2018, 9:34 AM EST
Manchester United is said to be keen on bringing Watford’s French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure to Old Trafford in the summer.

[ MORE: Best position for Sanchez at United?

Doucoure, 25, is Watford’s top goalscorer with seven goals this season with the box-to-box midfielder impressing mightily throughout the campaign and adored by the Hornets faithful.

United are said to be one of a string of PL clubs keeping a close eye on Doucoure, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham also said to be interested.

Does Jose Mourinho need another combative central midfielder?

He already hadsNemanja Matic in that role but he of course is more defensive minded after only scoring his first goal in a United shirt this Monday against Crystal Palace. As for Mourinho’s other central midfield options, Ander Herrera seems to be on the periphery, while Michael Carrick is set to retire and move onto the coaching staff, Marouane Fellaini looks likely to leave when his contract is up in the summer and youngster Scott McTominay is also another option.

But what about Paul Pogba? This link to Doucoure could in fact suggest that United are ready to offload the Frenchman this summer with Mourinho recently leaving Pogba out of his starting lineup amid criticism of his displays and attitude.

Doucoure is very much a Mourinho player with the towering Frenchman six-foot tall and he provides driving runs from central midfield as well as having a fine positional sense. The former Rennes and Granada midfielder is said to be available for around $55 million, which is five times what Watford paid for him to Rennes before loaning him out to Granada.