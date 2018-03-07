More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2018, 1:22 PM EST
Ahead of Week 30 in the Premier League it is time to check in on who the form players are in the PL.

Players from Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United dominate our rankings, with not an Arsenal player in sight after their horrendous run. The top three pick themselves at this point as their stunning campaigns continue.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Even
  2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Even
  3. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
  4. Glenn Murray (Brighton) – New entry
  5. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Up 3
  6. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 2
  7. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Down 2
  8. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 2
  9. David De Gea (Man United) – Up 1
  10. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Down 3
  11. Jose Izquierdo (Brighton) – Down 2
  12. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
  13. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Up 6
  14. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) – New entry
  15. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – New entry
  16. Mousa Dembele (Tottenham) -New entry
  17. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – Down 2
  18. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 7
  19. Chris Smalling (Man United) – New entry
  20. Nick Pope (Burnley) – Even

LIVE, UCL: Tottenham v Juventus; Man City v Basel

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2018, 2:19 PM EST
We have another huge afternoon of UEFA Champions League action as two last 16 second legs take center stage.

Tottenham Hotspur host Juventus at Wembley with the scores locked at 2-2 from the first leg in Turin, while Manchester City host Basel with Pep Guardiola‘s men all but through to the last eight after a 4-0 win in in the first leg in Switzerland.

Spurs have only reached the UCL last eight once before in their history with Gianluigi Buffon and Co. knowing they must score at least once to make it through.

City know they are going to breeze into the last eight but Guardiola still wants a professional display from his side.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while we will have analysis and reaction from on-site at Wembley.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League last 16, second legs

2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Juventus (2-2)
2:45 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Basel (4-0)

Men In Blazers podcast: What next for Arsenal?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2018, 1:47 PM EST
Rog and Davo ponder what’s next for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger after a demoralizing loss to Brighton, marvel at United’s three-goal, last minute comeback over Palace and pretend to get excited about City 1 – 0 Chelsea. Plus, MLS and the She Believes Cup.

Sources: Cosmos midfielder Danny Szetela joins NPSL side FC Motown

By Matt ReedMar 7, 2018, 12:47 PM EST
Uncertainty around NASL has forced a number of players to seek new ventures in their playing careers, and that has become the case for yet another high-profile talent.

Pro Soccer Talk has learned through multiple sources that former New York Cosmos midfielder Danny Szetela has agreed to join NPSL club FC Motown.

The 30-year-old had previously played with the NASL club since its return to the league in 2013. In that time, the New Jersey-native notched six goals and two assists in over 100 appearances for the three-time modern-day NASL champions.

NASL recently cancelled its 2018 season after the league was denied an injunction in appeals court that would have maintained NASL’s Division II status.

Szetela began his professional career back in 2004 when he signed with the Columbus Crew from MLS. Additionally, the veteran has spent time with D.C. United and a brief stint in Europe at Racing Santander (Spain) and Brescia (Italy).

FC Motown has quickly put its name on the map after recently signing former MLS player Dilly Duka, as well as the team’s manager — Sacir Hot — who came up through the New York Red Bulls and U.S. Men’s National team academies.

The club will make its debut in NPSL this season, after maintaining a perfect 22-0-1 record last year in the Garden State Soccer League. FC Motown will play all of its home matches this season on the campus of Drew University located in Madison, New Jersey.

During FC Motown’s current preseason campaign, Hot and Co. have recorded wins over USL side Bethlehem Steel and the New York Red Bulls Under-19 team.

Report: Liverpool closing in on Thomas Lemar

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2018, 12:10 PM EST
Ah, just what Liverpool need, another attacking midfielder to score goals and cause havoc…

They’ve been linked with Thomas Lemar for quite some time and although Jurgen Klopp had seemed disinterested in Lemar in January, a fresh report from French outlet Le 10 Sport claims that Monaco and Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal in principle for the 22-year-old French international.

Report state that Lemar would cost over $100 million.

Lemar was chased by both Liverpool and Arsenal last summer and although Gunners looked likely to sign him at the end of the summer window, he backed out of the move.

The tricky attacker, who can operate across midfield, dazzled during Monaco’s 2016-17 title winning campaign in France as they also reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. Lemar scored 14 goals across 55 games in all competitions last season with 14 assists, but this season he has struggled to find the back of the net with three goals but he does have seven assists in Ligue 1.

Do Liverpool really need Lemar?

With Mohamed Salah in fine form out wide with 24 goals in the Premier League and 32 in all competitions, plus Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scoring goals and creating havoc with a fine blend of attacking players, Klopp seems to have his attack sorted.

After losing Philippe Coutinho he paid $100 million for center back Virgil Van Dijk and still has roughly $94 million left to spend. With Adam Lallana and Danny Ings around, plus Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge out on loan, bringing in Lemar seems like adding another talented player to a squad which already seems unbalanced.

Then again, with his high-pressing tactics and injuries being kind to Mane, Salah and Firmino for most of this season, maybe Klopp realizes that he needs one more attacking midfield to add into the rotation to keep everyone fresh.

Lemar’s talents certainly seem to fit in with Liverpool playing ethos.