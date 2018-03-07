Report: Liverpool closing in on Thomas Lemar

Ah, just what Liverpool need, another attacking midfielder to score goals and cause havoc…

They’ve been linked with Thomas Lemar for quite some time and although Jurgen Klopp had seemed disinterested in Lemar in January, a fresh report from French outlet Le 10 Sport claims that Monaco and Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal in principle for the 22-year-old French international.

Report state that Lemar would cost over $100 million.

Lemar was chased by both Liverpool and Arsenal last summer and although Gunners looked likely to sign him at the end of the summer window, he backed out of the move.

The tricky attacker, who can operate across midfield, dazzled during Monaco’s 2016-17 title winning campaign in France as they also reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. Lemar scored 14 goals across 55 games in all competitions last season with 14 assists, but this season he has struggled to find the back of the net with three goals but he does have seven assists in Ligue 1.

Do Liverpool really need Lemar?

With Mohamed Salah in fine form out wide with 24 goals in the Premier League and 32 in all competitions, plus Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scoring goals and creating havoc with a fine blend of attacking players, Klopp seems to have his attack sorted.

After losing Philippe Coutinho he paid $100 million for center back Virgil Van Dijk and still has roughly $94 million left to spend. With Adam Lallana and Danny Ings around, plus Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge out on loan, bringing in Lemar seems like adding another talented player to a squad which already seems unbalanced.

Then again, with his high-pressing tactics and injuries being kind to Mane, Salah and Firmino for most of this season, maybe Klopp realizes that he needs one more attacking midfield to add into the rotation to keep everyone fresh.

Lemar’s talents certainly seem to fit in with Liverpool playing ethos.

