Report: Man United keen on signing Doucoure

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2018, 9:34 AM EST
Manchester United is said to be keen on bringing Watford’s French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure to Old Trafford in the summer.

Best position for Sanchez at United?

Doucoure, 25, is Watford’s top goalscorer with seven goals this season with the box-to-box midfielder impressing mightily throughout the campaign and adored by the Hornets faithful.

United are said to be one of a string of PL clubs keeping a close eye on Doucoure, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham also said to be interested.

Does Jose Mourinho need another combative central midfielder?

He already hadsNemanja Matic in that role but he of course is more defensive minded after only scoring his first goal in a United shirt this Monday against Crystal Palace. As for Mourinho’s other central midfield options, Ander Herrera seems to be on the periphery, while Michael Carrick is set to retire and move onto the coaching staff, Marouane Fellaini looks likely to leave when his contract is up in the summer and youngster Scott McTominay is also another option.

But what about Paul Pogba? This link to Doucoure could in fact suggest that United are ready to offload the Frenchman this summer with Mourinho recently leaving Pogba out of his starting lineup amid criticism of his displays and attitude.

Doucoure is very much a Mourinho player with the towering Frenchman six-foot tall and he provides driving runs from central midfield as well as having a fine positional sense. The former Rennes and Granada midfielder is said to be available for around $55 million, which is five times what Watford paid for him to Rennes before loaning him out to Granada.

UEFA drops charges in Rhian Brewster racism case

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2018, 8:44 AM EST
UEFA have dropped the charges against Spartak Moscow youngster Leonid Mironov after he was accused of racial abusing Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster, 17, in a UEFA Youth League match in December.

Brewster, a rising star for the England U-17 side and Liverpool, reacted furiously in Liverpool’s 2-0 win and had to be restrained by members of the coaching staff as he alleged racist abuse.

An investigation has since taken place into the incident, but UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body found no evident to “legally support” sanctioning Mironov after interviewing players and match officials.

The Spartak Moscow youngster admitted to swearing at Brewster but says he didn’t use any racist language. UEFA released a statement saying the following about the charges against Mironov being dropped.

“Following the opening of proceedings, Uefa appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to conduct a thorough independent investigation and gather potential evidence relating to the case. Such an appointment is standard practice, given that allegations of racist behaviour are taken very seriously by Uefa and its disciplinary bodies in accordance with our zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of discrimination.

“The inspector took statements from five players from both teams, as well as from two match officials, who were in the vicinity of the alleged incident. None of these heard any discriminatory words. Leonid Mironov was also interviewed by the inspector and stated that he indeed swore at Rhian Brewster, but he unreservedly denied using any discriminatory language.

“After concluding his investigation, the inspector found no evidence to corroborate the allegations, which he believed were made in complete good faith by the Liverpool player Rhian Brewster. Therefore, the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body, following the recommendation of the inspector, established that there was no evidence that would legally support sanctioning the Spartak Moskva youth player Leonid Mironov and thus decided to close the disciplinary proceedings.”

Former Arsenal star sent off for telling the ref his name

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2018, 7:40 AM EST
File this one under utterly bizarre.

Sanchez Watt, a former winger for Arsenal and Leeds United, was sent off in a sixth-tier game in England on Tuesday evening for simply stating his name.

You read that right.

Watt, 27, was playing for Hemel Hempstead Town against East Thurrock United in the National League South and referee Dean Hulme asked for his name. Sanchez replied “Watt” on several occasions and thinking that the player was being cheeky and saying “What?”, Hulme sent him off for dissent.

Cue pandemonium as Hulme was then told that Sanchez’s last name was indeed Watt and he downgraded the red card to a yellow.

Hemel’s chairman Dave Boggins told BBC Sport that Hulme apologized for the mistake after the game in the boardroom.

“The referee was man enough to rectify it. I think everybody found it amusing afterwards – including the referee. He came into the boardroom after the game and explained how he had made the mistake. He was very apologetic and saw the funny side of it. He was a good ref on the night to be fair to him.”

Watt is going on…

Twenty-three* thoughts from MLS Week 1

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2018, 9:46 PM EST
At regular intervals during the 2018 Major League Soccer season, we’ll provide one thought for every MLS team.

[ MORE: MLS teams in CCL quarters ]

An asterisk is needed this week, with three sides yet to debut (Chicago, New York Red Bulls, Colorado). Here’s what we picked up from the 20 debuts.

Atlanta United: Just. Throw. The. Game. Tape. Out. The. Window.

Columbus Crew: Winning on the road is tough, and winning at BMO Field has been darn near impossible for teams not named Toronto FC. Columbus made it two teams in two years by getting stuck into 50/50 challenges and getting the ball the heck out of dodge as often as possible. While Toronto (See below) whiffed on several chance to pick up a point, the Crew sent a message that whatever’s happening off the field, there are a number of players left who danced this team deep into the playoffs.

[ MORE: All #SaveTheCrew news ]

Wil Trapp was special for Columbus, completing almost 96 percent of his passes over 90 minutes. That includes three key passes and six successful long balls.

And, oh yeah, #SaveTheCrew.

DC United: Yamil Asad got his debut goal for DC, who was better defensively than expected. There’s a lot of men with motors in the Black-and-Red, and Ben Olsen’s unit is going to be a tough out every week. The biggest difference maker? Probably defender Frederic Brillant.

FC Dallas: Eighteen shots, and FCD’s only goal in a 1-1 home draw was courtesy the other team. Max Urruti and Michael Barrios combined for nine shots. Throw in Mauro Diaz and it climbs to 12. It could’ve been worse.

Houston Dynamo: Wilmer Cabrera might still be grinning ear-to-ear after hanging a 4-0 on Tata freaking Martino’s Atlanta United. Alberth Elis was everywhere and he’ll need to continue that presence. Also, DYK Philippe Senderos scored a goal? Yes, that Philippe Senderos from Fulham and Arsenal who’s played 31 total times for four teams since the start of 2014-15.

LAFC: Bob Bradley knows how to coach, but we’re thinking LAFC supporters would do well to relish the good vibes of Diego Rossi’s 11th minute opener (from Carlos Vela) and a quality win over Seattle. Who knows what’s next, but this looks nice.

LA Galaxy: Carson, California, saw a home win and an attack which feels like it could cue Ola Kamara up for a goal or more per game. It’s just one game, but amazing what a solid defensive midfielder can do to shore up a back line. Perry Kitchen’s back, team.

Minnesota United: 

End of last season: “Hey Minnesota, fix your leaky defense.”

Minnesota: “Okay. We’ll try the backup goalkeeper.”

Start of this season, after a 3-2 loss to San Jose: “See our end of last season thoughts, please.”

Montreal Impact: Remi Garde has to press the reset button on an ugly debut against Vancouver. And, yes, it’s early, but maybe do the same on the idea of a 4-1-4-1.

New England Revolution: Brad Freidel may turn out to be a heck of a manager, but if he does it with this group he’s a hero of the highest order and we’ll all be working on our unique accents. It’s just one match, on the road, with a red card, but New England’s best hope is its steady vets playing steely ball.

New York City FC: David Villa turned 36 in December, and he didn’t look it on Sunday. The Spaniard managed six shots and an assist in the 2-0 win over Sporting KC. The five-man midfield was especially fun to watch. Not like-for-like but Jesus Medina and Yangel Herrera are among the players who could ease the worries of Jack Harrison’s exit.

Orlando City: It feels a little like that first gift you get at Christmas, watching Justin Meram and Orlando play without suspended Sacha Kljestan. Santa Mustache is coming soon, though, and the 1-1 draw with DC United is acceptable enough given 49 minutes down a man.

Philadelphia Union: How will David Accam and CJ Sapong co-exist? Just fine if Opening Day is any indication. Not a bad night for Haris Medunjanin in the middle of the park, either, as Philly takes advantage of New England on their schedule.

Portland Timbers: Gio Savarese’s baptism by fire came at the hands of LA’s talented attack, but don’t sleep on the Timbers’ response to going down 2-0. Away from home is a beast in MLS — even despite LA’s 2017 in Carson — and the Timbers finished the game with more attempts than the Galaxy and put seven on target to LA’s three. Sometimes it’s just about bounces.

Real Salt Lake: Outshot by double, the Utah-based visitors still came within five minutes and an own goal of getting Mike Petke a quality road win in Texas. Real also won 80 of 128 duels with FCD. There’s enough to like from a 1-1 draw.

San Jose Earthquakes: I was one to say Valeri “Vako” Qazaishvili was being used poorly by last year’s coaches. One goal and two assists later, even against defensively-challenged Minnesota, I’m feeling good about that opinion being closer to fact. Mikael Stahre was an intriguing hire as coach, and is off to a winning start.

Seattle Sounders: Outshot LAFC 22-5 in a 1-0 loss. If there was ever a time to relax, it’s now. Things will be fine in Washington, especially once Magnus Wolff Eikrem becomes more than a sub. Nicolas Lodeiro led the league in passes with 106, seven more than his closest competitor. He also paced MLS in key passes with eight and crosses delivered with five.

Sporting KC: A match to forget against a very talented team, we learned that playmaking spots are up for grabs in Kansas City. Diego Rubio and Yohan Croizet both came off with around a half hour to play, with Daniel Salloi and Gerso Fernandes entering the fray. Young Salloi made a couple of chances, and gives a little hope to an otherwise moribund home loss.

Toronto FC: Losing at home is a rarity for TFC, and maybe they needed a dose of humility after waltzing past Colorado in the CONCACAF Champions League and winning everything in sight last season. The Reds now turn to a tricky tie with UANL Tigres in the CCL quarters, and Greg Vanney’s tactics will be important as ever. Lineup selection will be something to monitor moving forward, as newcomer Ager Aketke is an intoxicating talent but there are only so many ways to organize him with Michael Bradley, Victor Vazquez, Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio…

Vancouver Whitecaps: Alphonso Davies won’t be here for long, so let’s enjoy him. No player in MLS had a better rating from WhoScored this weekend.

By the way, something to bookmark: Kei Kamara looked okay.

CONCACAF Champions League preview: Eyeing MLS chances

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2018, 9:05 PM EST
The CONCACAF Champions League’s quarterfinals kick off late Tuesday evening, and a trio of Major League Soccer teams are two rounds from playing for a spot in the Club World Cup.

[ MORE: Astori’s shirt retired by two clubs ]

That tournament in the United Arab Emirates remains nine months away for now, where the CCL winner will join the winners of the UEFA Champions League, the Copa Libertadores, the Asian Champions League, African Champions League, Oceania Champions League, and the winners of the UAE’s top flight.

MLS placed two semifinalists last season, though both Vancouver and FC Dallas failed to cement a spot in the final. Seven of the nine CCL-era tournaments have been all-Mexican, excepting Real Salt Lake’s loss in 2011 and Montreal’s loss in 2015.

Back to the present: One tie does not include an MLS side thanks to FC Dallas’ poor performance against Cinderella side Tauro of Panama. Tauro plays Club America beginning Tuesday at Estadio Azteca.

Of the three MLS sides left, who has the best chance of coming out on top? You be the judge (but it’s probably TFC).

Toronto FC

Opponent: UANL Tigres (4th place, Liga MX)

First leg: Wednesday in Toronto
Second leg: March 13 in San Nicolás

Watch out for… a pair of names who made their mark in Europe; Enner Valencia and Andre-Pierre Gignac have combined for 29 goals to lead Tigres’ attack. You’ll also remember longtime USMNT midfielder Jose Francisco Torres, but — again — TFC’s hopes are pinned to its back line keeping a handle on a pair of strong finishers (and dangerous, experienced Eduardo Vargas.

Seattle Sounders

Opponent: Chivas Guadalajara (16th place, Liga MX)

First leg: Wednesday in Seattle
Second leg: March 14 in Guadalajara

Watch out for… Don’t be misled by Guadalajara’s table status; The Mexican powers have drawn their last four matches. Their leading scorer is Alan Pulido, and Mexican national team star defender Oswaldo Alanis is at the back with Carlos Salcido. Also in the mix is a familiar name: hyped 21-year-old Orbelin Pineda.

New York Red Bulls

Opponent: Club Tijuana (6th place, Liga MX)

First leg: 10 p.m. ET Tuesday in Tijuana
Second leg: March 13 in Harrison

Watch out for… a very American roster, relative to the rest of the league. The newcomer is forward Rubio Rubin, who earned his first start on Feb. 25 and came off the bench for 32 minutes a week later. Alejandro Guido gets minutes mainly off the bench. Michael Orozco hasn’t been playing much, nor has young Fernando Arce, Jr.