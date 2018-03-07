Sources: Cosmos midfielder Danny Szetela joins NPSL side FC Motown

Uncertainty around NASL has forced a number of players to seek new ventures in their playing careers, and that has become the case for yet another high-profile talent.

Pro Soccer Talk has learned through multiple sources that former New York Cosmos midfielder Danny Szetela has agreed to join NPSL club FC Motown.

The 30-year-old had previously played with the NASL club since its return to the league in 2013. In that time, the New Jersey-native notched six goals and two assists in over 100 appearances for the three-time modern-day NASL champions.

NASL recently cancelled its 2018 season after the league was denied an injunction in appeals court that would have maintained NASL’s Division II status.

Szetela began his professional career back in 2004 when he signed with the Columbus Crew from MLS. Additionally, the veteran has spent time with D.C. United and a brief stint in Europe at Racing Santander (Spain) and Brescia (Italy).

FC Motown has quickly put its name on the map after recently signing former MLS player Dilly Duka, as well as the team’s manager — Sacir Hot — who came up through the New York Red Bulls and U.S. Men’s National team academies.

The club will make its debut in NPSL this season, after maintaining a perfect 22-0-1 record last year in the Garden State Soccer League. FC Motown will play all of its home matches this season on the campus of Drew University located in Madison, New Jersey.

During FC Motown’s current preseason campaign, Hot and Co. have recorded wins over USL side Bethlehem Steel and the New York Red Bulls Under-19 team.