Three things learned: Tottenham v. Juve

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2018, 4:47 PM EST
LONDON — Tottenham Hotspur blew it on the big stage as they crumbled at home in the UEFA Champions League and lost 2-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate against Juventus.

Heung-Min Son put Tottenham ahead in the first half but two goals in three minutes in the second half from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala stopped Spurs in their tracks as their dreams of a place in the Champions League last eight were dashed.

It wasn’t to be as Gianluigi Buffon and Co. were the team celebrating at the final whistle as Harry Kane and Spurs stood with their hands on their hips and were left devastated.

Here’s what we learned from a dramatic night at Wembley.

TOTTENHAM NOT READY FOR THE BIG TIME

Let’s get this straight, Juventus were made to look very ordinary for vast swathes of the two legs. A win would have been a huge statement by Tottenham but they crumbled when it mattered most.

83 percent of teams to have drawn 2-2 away in the first leg of a UCL knockout tie have progressed to the next stage. Not Spurs.

So much has been talked about Tottenham’s potential to dine at the Premier League’s top table, let alone Europe’s, but those questions will now remain.

Pochettino has cultivated a young, hungry squad over the past three years and their progress is clear for all to see. Third and second place finishes in the Premier League in the past two seasons prove that, even if there’s no silverware in the trophy cabinet to back up the brilliance of Kane, Eriksen, Alli and Co.

But this was a seminal moment in Spurs’ present, it was meant to be a momentous leap forward for a club which has taken huge strides forwards on and off the pitch in recent years.

Reports about Kane, Alli and even Pochettino leaving will now be rife with Tottenham unable to match the wages of England and Europe’s elite. Their project is genuinely exciting but once again they have come up short. They shouldn’t have.

Tottenham should have been in the last eight of the Champions League for just the second time in club history. Pochettino should have led Spurs into uncharted territory and that should have been enough to keep their stars together for at least another season.

Now, it seems like all of that is in jeopardy once again.

JUVENTUS’ EXPERIENCE SHOWS

This is a team who have been in two of the last three UEFA Champions League finals. They have won the Italian title six years on the spin.

Never write off Juventus.

As soon as Higuain hooked home brilliantly to make it 1-1 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate, he punched his fists in the air and screamed back at Juve’s goalkeeper and inspirational leader Gigi Buffon. That was the goal they needed.

They never looked back and three minute later Dybala was given the freedom of Wembley to race through and slot home the killer second goal.

Over the 180 minutes of this encounter, Juventus had dominated about 20 minutes of the action. In those 20 minutes they scored four goals and missed one glorious chance in the first leg. They weren’t going to make that same mistake again.

Giorgio Chiellini put his body on the line late on as the Spurs onslaught came. His last-ditch tackle to deny Tottenham a tap in was greeted by Buffon grabbing him by the scruff his neck and screaming with delight in his face. Kane’s header hitting the post and staying out late on was the luck they needed and they dug deep to make the last eight. Experience counts for a lot in these moments. Juve had it. Spurs didn’t.

SON DANGEROUS BUT NOT RED-HOT

He could have had a hat trick in the first half alone and he had five decent chances but scored just once.

The South Korean star has been in red-hot form for Spurs, scoring five goals in his last three games in all competitions and he tormented Juve’s right back Andrea Barzagli, who stepped in for the injured Mattia De Sciglio.

Spurs constantly looked out to the left flank in the first half to isolate Barzagli and it worked. Son had a shot across goal which Buffon pushed out, another he somehow dragged wide and then he put another agonizingly wide late on.

On another night Son could have wrapped this tie up by half time but his costly misses, coupled with quiet nights for Kane and Eriksen, compounded Tottenham’s miserable exit from Europe.

Juventus comes back, eliminate Spurs from Champions League

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2018, 4:39 PM EST
  • Spurs fail in bid for first quarter since 2011
  • Juve to 3rd quarterfinal in four years
  • Juve bidding for third final in four years

Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala scored quickfire second half goals to battle back past Spurs 2-1 — 4-3 on aggregate — and send The Old Lady into the UEFA Champions League.

Heung-Min Son scored the lone Spurs goal to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at Wembley Stadium, but Tottenham failed in its bid to reach a first quarterfinal since 2011.

Harry Kane burst inside and past Giorgio Chiellini, then moved by Gianluigi Buffon but couldn’t cut his shot inside the goal post.

Douglas Costa was not given a penalty when Jan Vertonghen clipped his ankle in the box, perhaps because the Brazilian did not go down and instead tried to continue his dribble.

Instant replay is a beaut, but how this wasn’t called a penalty in real time we’ll probably never understand. So many refs!

Vertonghen would pick up a yellow card soon after, and the match devolved for a bit into a series of chippy incidents after (and during) hard tackles. Sandro earned one in the 35th.

Moments after Son dragged a shot wide of goal, the South Korean put Spurs ahead 1-0 and ensured Juventus would need at least two goals to win. Kieran Trippier‘s cross zipped through the 18 and Son got enough of the shot to score.

Miralem Pjanic placed a 41st minute shot wide of the near post within two minutes of the Londoners’ opener.

Chiellini saw yellow for a edgy tackle on Dele Alli two minutes before the hour mark.

Then it all fell apart for Spurs.

Juventus earned new life when Christian Eriksen and Eric Dier were watching Sami Khedira’s header and not Higuain’s move to the back post to push it past Lloris.

Within two minutes, Dybala raced past Ben Davies to catch Higuain’s pass and beat Lloris 1v1. Poor from Spurs, euphoria for The Old Lady.

Spurs pushed hard, but an emotional Juve defended with vigor. Chiellini had a fine intervention to force a corner in the 79th minute.

Any Juve’s aggrieved penalty feelings received some salve when Chiellini’s blocked shot in the 18 rebounded off his arm but went uncalled by the referee.

Then, pure anguish: Kane nodded off the ground and the post and sub Erik Lamela couldn’t get his bearing to redirect the rebound before Andrea Barzagli cleared the ball.

Man City loses, advanced to UCL quarters on aggregate

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2018, 4:38 PM EST
  • City advances to 2nd quarterfinal in 3 years
  • First home loss since Dec. 2016
  • Jesus scores lone City goal

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Michael Lang scored for Basel, who became just the fourth team to beat Man City over 90 minutes this season, but the Premier League hosts advanced to the UEFA Champions League Final with a 5-2 win on aggregate at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Gabriel Jesus scored Man City’s lone goal in the 2-1 loss, as City goes onto the UCL quarterfinals after a year away from the final eight.

City handed a start to 17-year-old Phil Foden and brought in 18-year-old Brahim Diaz after 66 minutes

Jesus may’ve thought Bernardo Silva‘s pass would find him near the back post, but it’s unlikely he expected Man City’s opener to come through not one but two defenders’ legs.

Leroy Sane drove across the heart of the Basel defensive third to find Silva, and the Portuguese playmaker sent a cross back post that Jesus tapped in for 1-0.

Basel leveled the leg at one through the young Norwegian-Moroccan attacker Elyounoussi, a name you’ll likely hear in the transfer rumor mill soon.

Elyounoussi took the ball in the center of the pitch and rifled his shot past Claudio Bravo.

Nations League: Less attractive games for USMNT, Mexico

Associated PressMar 7, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) Soccer’s governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean announced its new CONCACAF Nations League, a format designed to give more competitive matches to smaller nations. But it creates less attractive games for regional powers such as the United States and Mexico.

The competition announced Wednesday replaces exhibitions on FIFA match dates, similar to the concept adopted by the Union of European Football Associations in 2014, a tournament set to start this September.

For the U.S., the new event means fewer dates for exhibitions against European and South American teams and more matches against Central American and Caribbean rivals.

Those games figure to have less box-office appeal and could make European club coaches more resistant to releasing regular starters to travel long distances for those national team matches.

After failing to qualify for this year’s World Cup, ending a streak of seven straight appearances in soccer’s showcase, the U.S. will not have a competitive match until the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

CONCACAF said the six teams in the final round of World Cup qualifying last year will proceed directly to the Nations League group phase: the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago. Guatemala will not be in the tournament because it is suspended by FIFA.

The remainder of CONCACAF’s 41 members was drawn to play in qualifying from September through March 2019.

Based on team strength, each advancing nation will be assigned to league A, B or C, and each league will be drawn into groups that will play in a round-robin format on FIFA dates in September, October and November in 2019.

League A group winners will advance to a final round in March 2020 and last-place teams will be relegated to league B, whose group winners will be promoted. League B last-place teams will be relegated to Group C, whose winners will be promoted.

League A will have four groups of three teams, and league B will have four groups of four teams. League C will have four groups.

CONCACAF also said the six teams in last year’s hexagonal and the top 10 teams in qualifying will participate in next year’s Gold Cup, the region’s biennial championship.

WATCH: Silva’s pass for Man City goal megs two defenders

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2018, 3:19 PM EST
Artwork, and it needed two teams.

Manchester City opened up the business end of its pretty much completed tie with Basel in the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 with an aesthetically-pleasing goal.

Leroy Sane drove across the heart of the Basel defensive third to find Bernardo Silva, and the Portuguese playmaker sent a cross back post that Gabriel Jesus tapped in for 1-0 (Basel would equalize through Mohamed Elyounoussi to make the aggregate score 5-1).

Oh, by the way, that pass megged two Basel defenders like twins in a stylized movie (for Basel supporters, perhaps Kubrick’s Grady Twins?).