More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

Toronto FC 2-1 Tigres: Reds punch back

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2018, 9:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jonathan Osorio and Jozy Altidore scored second half goals as Toronto FC came back to top UANL Tigres 2-1 in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal at BMO Field on Wednesday.

Eduardo Vargas gave UANL Tigres a 1-0 lead, but the Liga MX side was behind the 8-ball the rest of the night.

The second leg is at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday at the Estadio Universitario.

[ MORE: USWNT wins SheBelieves Cup ]

Chances were at a premium in the first half, and the match deservedly went to halftime at nil-nil.

Tigres swapped Enner Valencia for Andre-Pierre Gignac at hafltime, giving the Reds a tactical challenge in adjusting to two very different strikers.

A moment after Jozy Altidore was stymied by Jose Francisco Torres, the big TFC striker was livid with the referee’s decision to not award him a 49th minute penalty.

Vargas beat Alex Bono in the 53rd minute, the Chilean scoring in yet another big spot.

TFC should’ve been level two minutes later, but Osorio opted for using the outside of his right foot over the natural path of Altidore’s cross to his left. The shot zipped over the goal.

Giovinco won a free kick dribbling through traffic in the 57th minute, but couldn’t get his shot to dip under the bar.

Altidore put the Reds ahead when Marky Delgado one-touched the big striker in on goal, and Altidore slid the ball home to make it 1-1.

Gignac then nearly beat Bono with a similar volley to Vargas’ goal, but the ball bounded wide of the far post.

The tide had swung in Toronto’s favor, and Giovinco won another free kick — perhaps with embellishment — near the chalk of the 18. The wall served its purpose.

Michael Bradley was at his very best in producing what could’ve easily been a go-ahead goal, swooping in front of a Tigres pass and then making a nifty 1v1 move before delivering a world-class cross that Altidore bungled on the six.

Osorio got the winner in the 89th minute, backheeling Giovinco’s cross into the Tigres goal.

Chris Mavinga made an outstanding challenge to stop Ismael Sosa late.

Here’s the winner:

Barca wins Catalan Super Cup as ex-Arsenal teen debuts

@FCBarcelona
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2018, 10:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

Barcelona needed penalty kicks to claim the Catalan Super Cup back from Espanyol after two years.

After 90 scoreless minutes, Les Blaugranas converted their first four penalty kicks and their rivals missed two en route to the 4-2 victory at the Camp d’Esports in Lleida.

[ MORE: Altidore, Osorio star in Champions League comeback ]

There was plenty of Barca B in the lineup, though Aleix Vidal, Ousmane Dembele, Jesper Cillessen, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Denis Suarez, and Paco Alcacer started the match.

Along the way, a former Arsenal player made a mark for England in the famous stripes shirt of Barca. Marcus McGuane, 19, turned down a contract offer from the Gunners to move to Catalonia in January.

In doing so, he became the first player in decades to appear for Barca. From FCBarcelona.com:

“A lot of people told me when I signed that Gary Lineker was the last English person to play for FC Barcelona” he said. “So to know that I’m next, that’s some achievement.”

“I need to carry on pushing on with the B team and get as many games as possible. And if get any opportunities to go over to the first team, I’ve just got to show the boss what I can do.”

McGuane had made just two Europa League appearances for Arsenal when he made his switch to Barca.

USWNT wins SheBelieves Cup on England flub

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2018, 9:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

England knew a draw would give it a first SheBelieves Cup. The Lionesses just had to hold to the USWNT at bay in Orlando on Wednesday.

Nope.

Megan Rapinoe’s deflected cross was bungled by England in one of the worst tournament winning goals you’ll ever see.

[ MORE: Spurs 1-2 Juve | 3 things from Wembley ]

A draw would’ve given England the title. The U.S. won the inaugural SheBelieves Cup in 2016, and France won the second edition last year.

France toppled Germany 3-0 earlier Wednesday to finish third with four points, with the Germans finishing dead last with a single point.

The USWNT was better money for the opening goal with Alex Morgan and Mallory Pugh especially lively in the first 45 minutes.

Pugh hit the outside of the post just before halftime as the USWNT aimed to go into the room with momentum.

The U.S. found the winner shortly after halftime. The box score doesn’t show how you scored them, and Rapinoe won’t care much anyway.

France wraps up its SheBelieves Cup with 3-0 win over Germany

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Associated PressMar 7, 2018, 7:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Amandine Henry, Eugenie Le Sommer and Valerie Gauvin scored and France wrapped up the SheBelieves Cup with a 3-0 victory over Germany on Wednesday.

The victory was the first for France in the tournament after falling 4-1 to England and drawing 1-1 with the U.S women. But it was costly, with defender Aissatou Tounkara stretchered off at the end of the first half with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

[ MORE: Spurs 1-2 Juve | 3 things from Wembley ]

Henry scored in the 10th minute. Le Sommer scored her 66th international goal in the 55th minute to give France a 2-0 lead before Gauvin’s goal in the 68th.

France, ranked No. 6 in the world, started veteran Sarah Bouhaddi for her 129th appearance in goal for the national team.

The French are playing under coach Corinne Diacre, a former national team defender, as they prepare for the 2019 World Cup on home soil.

Germany fell 1-0 to the United States in the opening match of the She Believes Cup on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, then played to a 2-2 draw with England in the second match at Red Bull Arena.

Ranked No. 2 in the world, Germany won gold at the 2016 Olympics. Afterward, longtime coach Silvia Neid stepped down and was replaced by former national team defender Steffi Jones.

Man City’s Guardiola: “In second half we forgot to attack”

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2018, 6:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola is a little bothered by Manchester City’s second leg loss to Basel, as inconsequential as it should stand in the great scheme of things.

City lost its first home match since 2016 on Wednesday but still advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a 5-2 aggregate win over Basel.

[ MORE: Spurs 1-2 Juve | 3 things from Wembley ]

And while the hosts did have a stylish goal from Leroy Sane to Bernardo Silva to Gabriel JesusWatch that here — Guardiola says there was an absence of intention from his men for most of the match. From the BBC:

“The first half was quite good but in the second half we forgot to attack, we forgot to play. When we pass the ball we do it to move through the opponents to attack – just to pass the ball for itself (like we did) is nothing and the second half was really, really poor.

“It is not easy to play with a 4-0 lead. We tried, we spoke about that and I think what we showed in the first half we showed we wanted to win the game. We created a lot of chances and we were good. But after 1-1 in the second half, it didn’t happen. We just passed for itself and when that happens, that is not football.”

City heads to Stoke City next. The draw for the UCL quarters is March 16, and the legs will be played April 3-4 and 10-11.