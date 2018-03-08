Europa wrap: Arsenal ends Milan run; Atletico, Marseille win

Second leg meetings are still a week away, but several teams took big strides towards the quarterfinals on Thursday in UEFA Europa League action.
Arsenal snapped a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions for AC Milan at the San Siro, after Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey netted first-half finishes for the Gunners. The two away goals will now play an important role for Arsene Wenger‘s side, and presents a massive obstacle for Gennaro Gattuso’s men.
Atletico Madrid looks to be on its way into the quarterfinals after picking up a convincing 3-0 win at home over Lokomotiv. A trio of goals from Saul Niguez, Diego Costa and Koke helped propel Diego Simeone’s side on the day, as the two clubs prepare for a second meeting in Moscow.
Meanwhile, Marseille and Red Bull Leipzig each earned big victories at home against formidable opponents. The French side holds a two-goal lead over Athletic Bilbao, while Leipzig managed a 2-1 win over Zenit Saint Petersburg.
Christian Pulisic’s presence after halftime was key for Borussia Dortmund, but the young American wasn’t able to administer a comeback for the German side, as they fell 2-1 to Red Bull Salzburg in Germany.
Elsewhere, former MLS player Fredy Montero scored twice for Sporing Lisbon, as the Portuguese side picked up a 2-0 win against Viktoria Plzen.
Below are all of the day’s scores from the UEL.
AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Lokomotiv
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg
Marseille 3-1 Athletic Bilbao
Lazio 2-2 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Leipzig 2-1 Zenit Saint Petersburg
Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Viktoria Plzen
CSKA Moscow 0-1 Lyon