Mahrez: Man City move is in the past… “I’m moving forward”

By Matt ReedMar 8, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
Riyad Mahrez has been the subject of transfer rumors on numerous occasions since Leicester City’s meteoric Premier League rise in 2015/16.

Still, though, the Algerian remains at the King Power Stadium, and he’s prepared to put those rumors in the past.

The 27-year-old was on the brink of a move to Manchester City this winter, or at least it appeared that way, but Pep Guardiola and Co. weren’t willing to meet the asking price of Leicester, which kept Mahrez in the dark blue Foxes kit.

Mahrez didn’t initially take the news well, and even missed some time for Leicester after the deal fell through, but he has regained his focus as the Foxes push for a top-six position in the PL.

“I was away from here because I needed some time to think,” he told Sky Sports News. “It was a difficult situation but we moved on, everyone — the club, players, me.

“Manchester City is a good move for everyone, but it’s the past. I don’t really want to talk about this because it’s in the past. It’s behind me. If we start talking about this, it’s like coming back to this transfer window.

“Now I’m moving forward, trying to give my best for the team, and that’s most important.”

Mahrez remains under contract with Leicester until 2020, however, the player that has long been linked with various giants in Europe won’t commit one way or another to staying or leaving the club.

“In football players come, players leave,” he said. “I’m not saying I’m coming or going.

“We always talk between me and the club. Everything is good, so we will see in the summer if things come. At the moment I’m a Leicester player and I am good here. We are very far away from the transfer window.”

Report: Revolution looking to deal striker Kristian Nemeth

By Matt ReedMar 8, 2018, 8:01 PM EST
Things have been anything but perfect at Gillette Stadium, and the MLS season is only a week old.

[ MORE: 2018 sets up to be historic for MLS sides in CCL ]

According to MLSSoccer.com, the New England Revolution are looking to trade away striker Kristian Nemeth, after less than a season with the club.

The move is a bit surprising after the Revs spent $400,000 in 2018 allocation money and an international spot to acquire Nemeth’s player rights from Columbus Crew SC.

Nemeth, 29, joined the Revs last season from Qatari club Al-Gharafa SC and scored one goal and added an assist in six matches for the Eastern Conference side.

The former Sporting KC player was in the squad for the Revolution in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Union, however, Nemeth didn’t get onto the field.

Rookie selection Brandon Bye was substituted into the match ahead of Nemeth, which indicates the veteran may not be in contention for a key role for the club moving forward.

The Revs have had their fair share of controversy this offseason after midfielder Lee Nguyen requested a trade from the club, but wasn’t granted a move. Nguyen wasn’t in the 18-man roster last weekend.

The 2 Robbies: A look back at European comps, Spurs meltdown

By Matt ReedMar 8, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the key midweek results in Europe taking a deeper look at what Arsenal’s 2-0 win at AC Milan means for Arsene Wenger (1:15), Tottenham squandering a 1-0 lead against Juventus (16:00) and another disappointing Champions League run coming to an end for PSG after their elimination at the hands of Real Madrid (27:40). Plus, a look at the UCL chances for Man City (31:15) and Liverpool (33:00) as they advance, a preview of Liverpool-Manchester United (35:00) and a final thought on the current state of Chelsea (42:45).

Audit: Excessive working hours on Qatar 2022 World Cup sites

Associated PressMar 8, 2018, 6:26 PM EST
2 Comments

Qatar World Cup monitors have found workers going more than four months without rest on building sites.

[ MORE: Blatter says North America “afraid” of losing World Cup bid ]

The Impactt audit highlights Qatar’s ongoing challenge improving working conditions as it prepares to host the FIFA showpiece in 2022.

At eight of the 19 contractors assessed, working hours exceeded 72 hours per week which Impactt described as a “critical” non-compliance of expected practices.

Three workers for one contractor went without a day off for between 124 and 148 consecutive days. One extreme case reported a 402-hour working month, 90 hours over the limit.

Impactt does acknowledge a “new spirit” in Qatar to embrace changes to labor laws.

After finding 96 percent of new workers paid an average of $1,248 for their jobs, World Cup organizers repaid 10 percent of the workforce.

Europa wrap: Arsenal ends Milan run; Atletico, Marseille win

By Matt ReedMar 8, 2018, 5:02 PM EST
Second leg meetings are still a week away, but several teams took big strides towards the quarterfinals on Thursday in UEFA Europa League action.

Arsenal snapped a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions for AC Milan at the San Siro, after Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey netted first-half finishes for the Gunners. The two away goals will now play an important role for Arsene Wenger‘s side, and presents a massive obstacle for Gennaro Gattuso’s men.

Atletico Madrid looks to be on its way into the quarterfinals after picking up a convincing 3-0 win at home over Lokomotiv. A trio of goals from Saul Niguez, Diego Costa and Koke helped propel Diego Simeone’s side on the day, as the two clubs prepare for a second meeting in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Marseille and Red Bull Leipzig each earned big victories at home against formidable opponents. The French side holds a two-goal lead over Athletic Bilbao, while Leipzig managed a 2-1 win over Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Christian Pulisic’s presence after halftime was key for Borussia Dortmund, but the young American wasn’t able to administer a comeback for the German side, as they fell 2-1 to Red Bull Salzburg in Germany.

Elsewhere, former MLS player Fredy Montero scored twice for Sporing Lisbon, as the Portuguese side picked up a 2-0 win against Viktoria Plzen.

Below are all of the day’s scores from the UEL.

AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Lokomotiv
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg
Marseille 3-1 Athletic Bilbao
Lazio 2-2 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Leipzig 2-1 Zenit Saint Petersburg
Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Viktoria Plzen
CSKA Moscow 0-1 Lyon