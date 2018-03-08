Mahrez: Man City move is in the past… “I’m moving forward”

Riyad Mahrez has been the subject of transfer rumors on numerous occasions since Leicester City’s meteoric Premier League rise in 2015/16.

Still, though, the Algerian remains at the King Power Stadium, and he’s prepared to put those rumors in the past.

The 27-year-old was on the brink of a move to Manchester City this winter, or at least it appeared that way, but Pep Guardiola and Co. weren’t willing to meet the asking price of Leicester, which kept Mahrez in the dark blue Foxes kit.

Mahrez didn’t initially take the news well, and even missed some time for Leicester after the deal fell through, but he has regained his focus as the Foxes push for a top-six position in the PL.

“I was away from here because I needed some time to think,” he told Sky Sports News. “It was a difficult situation but we moved on, everyone — the club, players, me.

“Manchester City is a good move for everyone, but it’s the past. I don’t really want to talk about this because it’s in the past. It’s behind me. If we start talking about this, it’s like coming back to this transfer window.

“Now I’m moving forward, trying to give my best for the team, and that’s most important.”

Mahrez remains under contract with Leicester until 2020, however, the player that has long been linked with various giants in Europe won’t commit one way or another to staying or leaving the club.

“In football players come, players leave,” he said. “I’m not saying I’m coming or going.

“We always talk between me and the club. Everything is good, so we will see in the summer if things come. At the moment I’m a Leicester player and I am good here. We are very far away from the transfer window.”