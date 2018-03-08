More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
MLS Weekend Preview: LA Galaxy hits to road to visit NYC

By Daniel KarellMar 8, 2018, 4:01 PM EST
Coming off an impressive win against the defending Western Conference champions, the LA Galaxy hit the road to face New York City FC in the league’s highest-profile game of the week.

There are plenty of other storylines to follow in week two of the MLS season, including whether LAFC and Columbus can keep their positive momentum and whether TFC gets back to its league winning ways.

Here’s a look at our preview for MLS Week 2:

LA Galaxy at New York City FC — 5 p.m. Sunday

Behind first half goals from new striker Ola Kamara and midfielder Romain Alessandrini, the new-look Galaxy held on for the win against the Portland Timbers, while New York City FC went into the Cauldron in Kansas City and wiped out Sporting KC, 2-0.

Working in NYCFC’s favor on Sunday is the announcement that Alessandrini will miss the upcoming match at Yankee Stadium with a hamstring injury, but at the same time NYCFC will be without starting centerback Maxime Chanot after the French-born defender was red carded in the opener. Either way, it should be an exciting game, with Giovani Dos Santos and Kamara attacking on one side and Maxi Moralez, Jesus Medina and David Villa on the other.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake — 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Diego Rossi spoiled the weekend for Seattle while bringing the crowd to life at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles to give the expansion club a dream 1-0 win to start the year.

But Real Salt Lake did some spoiling of their own last week, holding on for a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas. Now back home, and with Mike Petke’s side looking as dangerous as ever, RSL can make their mark as a team to watch out for in the west. Fun fact: This will be Bob Bradley‘s first trip to the Rio Tinto Stadium as an MLS coach.

Columbus Crew at Montreal Impact — 1:00 p.m. Saturday

The Crew kick off the MLS weekend slate for the second week in a row and are coming off a massive win at rival Toronto FC, in which Gyasi Zardes looks a natural in the black and gold. Pedro Santos also looked dangerous out wide and Columbus is showing early signs that it can be a legit contender this year.

The Impact, under Remi Garde’s management, fell on the Pacific Coast at Vancouver last weekend but back home at Stade Saputo, they’ll have a better shot. Look for Saphir Taider and Ignacio Piatti to combine in the middle of the park and lead to dangerous attacks.

Full schedule (all times EDT)
Columbus at Montreal — 1 p.m. Saturday
Colorado at New England — 1:30 p.m. Saturday
LAFC at Real Salt Lake –3:30 p.m. Saturday
Sporting KC at Chicago — 6 p.m. Saturday
Vancouver at Houston — 6 p.m. Saturday
Portland at New York Red Bulls — 7 p.m. Saturday
Minnesota at Orlando — 7:30 p.m. Saturday
D.C. United at Atlanta — 3 p.m. Sunday
LA Galaxy at NYCFC — 5 p.m. Sunday

Europa wrap: Arsenal ends Milan run; Atletico, Marseille win

By Matt ReedMar 8, 2018, 5:02 PM EST
Second leg meetings are still a week away, but several teams took big strides towards the quarterfinals on Thursday in UEFA Europa League action.

Arsenal snapped a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions for AC Milan at the San Siro, after Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey netted first-half finishes for the Gunners. The two away goals will now play an important role for Arsene Wenger‘s side, and presents a massive obstacle for Gennaro Gattuso’s men.

Atletico Madrid looks to be on its way into the quarterfinals after picking up a convincing 3-0 win at home over Lokomotiv. A trio of goals from Saul Niguez, Diego Costa and Koke helped propel Diego Simeone’s side on the day, as the two clubs prepare for a second meeting in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Marseille and Red Bull Leipzig each earned big victories at home against formidable opponents. The French side holds a two-goal lead over Athletic Bilbao, while Leipzig managed a 2-1 win over Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Christian Pulisic’s presence after halftime was key for Borussia Dortmund, but the young American wasn’t able to administer a comeback for the German side, as they fell 2-1 to Red Bull Salzburg in Germany.

Elsewhere, former MLS player Fredy Montero scored twice for Sporing Lisbon, as the Portuguese side picked up a 2-0 win against Viktoria Plzen.

Below are all of the day’s scores from the UEL.

AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Lokomotiv
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg
Marseille 3-1 Athletic Bilbao
Lazio 2-2 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Leipzig 2-1 Zenit Saint Petersburg
Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Viktoria Plzen
CSKA Moscow 0-1 Lyon

Report: Conte, Pochettino top manager choices for PSG

By Matt ReedMar 8, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Paris Saint-Germain’s crushing UEFA Champions League defeat this week has the club scrambling to reboot after the French side spent exorbitant money last summer to challenge for Europe’s top crown.

Manager Unai Emery was in hot water after his side lost their first leg encounter to Real Madrid last month, however, PSG’s failure to progress in the Round of 16 second leg has the former Sevilla boss looking more and more likely that he’ll be sacked this season.

Several reports have suggested that the Ligue 1 giants have lined up their top candidates to replace Emery, as Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino have been tabbed to take over at the Parc des Princes.

Conte — the current Chelsea manager — has been in hot water of his own at Stamford Bridge with the reigning Premier League champions having fallen to fifth place in England’s top flight.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has found success in the PL over recent seasons, but struggled to complete the task of winning a major title. Spurs crashed out of the UCL on Wednesday after a tragic defeat to Juventus.

While the two PL bosses appear to be the clear favorites to take over in France next season, Andres Villas-Boas has also emerged as a candidate due to his ties PSG sporting director Antero Henrique when they worked together at FC Porto.

2018 setting up to be historic for MLS in CONCACAF Champions League

By Matt ReedMar 8, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
Major League Soccer’s return to the field may only be as recent as a week, however, some of the league’s top sides have already earned crucial victories in another competition that has historically been a traitorous road.

Wednesday night saw two more MLS sides, Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders, pick up first leg victories against Tigres and Chivas Guadalajara, respectively, in the CONCACAF Champions League.

This coming after the New York Red Bulls earned a massive 2-0 win over Club Tijuana on Tuesday at the Estadio Caliente in Mexico.

In the past, MLS sides have struggled against Mexican opposition, which has proven to be the strongest competition in the CCL over its history.

In the modern-day Champions League era (2008-current), five Liga MX sides have won nine CCL titles, including Club America — who is involved in this season’s tournament.

The Champions Cup, which predates the current CCL, saw 23 Mexican clubs capture unanimous titles, while Universidad de Guadalajara was a joint-champion during the 1978 season with Defence Force and Comunicaciones.

Meanwhile, only six MLS teams have ever reached the semifinals or further in the competition, with two of those clubs — Real Salt Lake and the Montreal Impact — both losing in the final.

D.C. United and the Los Angeles Galaxy each captured Champions Cup titles in 1998 and 2000, respectively, but both seasons only featured eight teams in the main bracket.

This season has shown to be a sign of vast improvement though for MLS and its clubs in the CCL. TFC, the Sounders and the Red Bulls combined to beat their opponents by a score of 10-3 during the Round of 16, while winning their first legs by a combined 5-1 in the quarterfinals.

TFC and the Sounders managed to earn positive results in front of their home supporters on Wednesday, but it was the Red Bulls that picked up a historic victory the night prior when they won down in Mexico.

That win for Jesse Marsch and Co. was the third time an MLS side has ever won south of the border, with previous teams boasting an underwhelming record of 3-38-8.

The work is certainly far from complete though for all three clubs, who now have to match their first leg efforts on March 13 and 14. Meanwhile, the Red Bulls will be the only team lucky enough to benefit from playing at home.

Video: Pulisic adds crucial assist for BVB seconds after being subbed on

By Matt ReedMar 8, 2018, 2:55 PM EST
It’s been an up-and-down season for Christian Pulisic, but the young American showed how deadly he can be on Thursday for his club side Borussia Dortmund.

Just seconds after entering the game for the German side, Pulisic provided an inch-perfect cross into the path of Andre Schurrle, who finished to pull Dortmund back to 2-1.

The Bundesliga club went on to lose the first leg fixture in their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash against Red Bull Salzburg, but the goal gives BVB a shot at advancing in the return leg.

This season, Pulisic has recorded six goals and five assists in all competitions for Dortmund.