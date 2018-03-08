Report: Allardyce in talks with Everton over long-term extension

Everton fans probably won’t be happy to read this, but Sam Allardyce is angling for a long-term stay on Merseyside.
Speaking to reporters at Everton’s pre-match press conference on Thursday ahead of its match against Stoke City, Allardyce said he’s currently speaking with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri about extending his current contract into the future. Allardyce signed an 18-month contract in November when he took over for Ronald Koeman and interim manager David Unsworth.
“I’m having talks with him but obviously those talks are confidential,” Allardyce said. “We’re in a difficult period at the moment yes, but we have to try and turn that around on Saturday. It’s my responsibility to get the team to play at a level we know they can play.”
Everton fans have been livid with Allardyce in recent weeks, especially after road defeats to Watford and Burnley, with three losses out of Everton’s last four games.
However, Allardyce has done enough to help bring the once-relegation threatened club above water, as the Toffees sit seven points above the drop zone.