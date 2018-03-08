Report: Conte, Pochettino top manager choices for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain’s crushing UEFA Champions League defeat this week has the club scrambling to reboot after the French side spent exorbitant money last summer to challenge for Europe’s top crown.
Manager Unai Emery was in hot water after his side lost their first leg encounter to Real Madrid last month, however, PSG’s failure to progress in the Round of 16 second leg has the former Sevilla boss looking more and more likely that he’ll be sacked this season.
Several reports have suggested that the Ligue 1 giants have lined up their top candidates to replace Emery, as Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino have been tabbed to take over at the Parc des Princes.
Conte — the current Chelsea manager — has been in hot water of his own at Stamford Bridge with the reigning Premier League champions having fallen to fifth place in England’s top flight.
Meanwhile, Pochettino has found success in the PL over recent seasons, but struggled to complete the task of winning a major title. Spurs crashed out of the UCL on Wednesday after a tragic defeat to Juventus.
While the two PL bosses appear to be the clear favorites to take over in France next season, Andres Villas-Boas has also emerged as a candidate due to his ties PSG sporting director Antero Henrique when they worked together at FC Porto.Follow @MattReedFutbol