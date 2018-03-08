Report: Revolution looking to deal striker Kristian Nemeth

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Things have been anything but perfect at Gillette Stadium, and the MLS season is only a week old.

According to MLSSoccer.com, the New England Revolution are looking to trade away striker Kristian Nemeth, after less than a season with the club.

The move is a bit surprising after the Revs spent $400,000 in 2018 allocation money and an international spot to acquire Nemeth’s player rights from Columbus Crew SC.

Nemeth, 29, joined the Revs last season from Qatari club Al-Gharafa SC and scored one goal and added an assist in six matches for the Eastern Conference side.

The former Sporting KC player was in the squad for the Revolution in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Union, however, Nemeth didn’t get onto the field.

Rookie selection Brandon Bye was substituted into the match ahead of Nemeth, which indicates the veteran may not be in contention for a key role for the club moving forward.

The Revs have had their fair share of controversy this offseason after midfielder Lee Nguyen requested a trade from the club, but wasn’t granted a move. Nguyen wasn’t in the 18-man roster last weekend.