Getty Images

Seattle 1-0 Chivas: Dempsey gives Sounders advantage

By Daniel KarellMar 8, 2018, 8:31 AM EST
A Clint Dempsey second half goal gave the Seattle Sounders a one-goal advantage over Chivas de Guadalajara as the sides head into next week’s CONCACAF Champions League second leg in Mexico.

In the 78th minute, Henry Wingo was played into space down the right wing, and the local product centered the ball to the oncoming Dempsey, who timed his run perfectly and slotted home past Chivas goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota.

Chivas had chances to score throughout the match but Stefan Frei and the Sounders backline – which had a healthy Chad Marshall back in the lineup – shut the door on the Mexican side.

After a weekend in which few U.S. Men’s National Team-eligible players featured across MLS starting lineups, the Sounders sent out six American starters and brought three more off the bench.

18-year-old sensation Handwalla Bwana, a Homegrown signing like Wingo, made his first Sounders start and caused the Chivas defense a lot of problems with his speed and dribbling ability.

Alex Morgan and Marta included on FIFPro Women’s World XI

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 8, 2018, 7:30 AM EST
U.S. national soccer team striker Alex Morgan and Brazil forward Marta were among the players chosen for the FIFPro Women’s World XI, released Thursday to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl of Sweden was joined by defenders Nilla Fischer of Sweden, Lucy Bronze of England, Irene Paredes of Spain and Wendie Renard of France. Midfielder Dzsenifer Maroszan of Germany, Camille Abily of France, Pernille Harder of Denmark and Lieke Martens of the Netherlands round out the 11.

“It’s always exciting to be considered as one of the top players in the world. For women’s football to have our own World XI is incredible,” Morgan said in a statement. “It helps promote the women’s game. It helps female footballers recognize the talent among their peers and I’m really happy to encourage and be a part of that.”

More than 4,100 female first-division players in 45 countries voted for team, based on 2017 play for clubs and national teams. It is the third year that FIFPro, the global group of players’ unions, has compiled a women’s team.

The award was special to Abily, who retired from France’s national team last year.

“After I stopped with France last year after the European Championship I thought I would go on for one or two more years with Olympique Lyonnais. But I think at the end of this season I’m done. I could still change my mind but I don’t think so,” she said. “I decided this about a month ago.”

Marta, who had long said she planned to retire at 30, is now hoping that at 32 she can help Brazil qualify for next year’s World Cup in France. Marta also plays with Morgan on the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League.

“Women’s football is becoming more competitive so it’s harder to stay at the top,” she said. “You have to have a lot of perseverance to stay consistent. I have that in my character: fighting spirit.”

Barca wins Catalan Super Cup as ex-Arsenal teen debuts

@FCBarcelona
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2018, 10:29 PM EST
Barcelona needed penalty kicks to claim the Catalan Super Cup back from Espanyol after two years.

After 90 scoreless minutes, Les Blaugranas converted their first four penalty kicks and their rivals missed two en route to the 4-2 victory at the Camp d’Esports in Lleida.

There was plenty of Barca B in the lineup, though Aleix Vidal, Ousmane Dembele, Jesper Cillessen, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Denis Suarez, and Paco Alcacer started the match.

Along the way, a former Arsenal player made a mark for England in the famous stripes shirt of Barca. Marcus McGuane, 19, turned down a contract offer from the Gunners to move to Catalonia in January.

In doing so, he became the first player in decades to appear for Barca. From FCBarcelona.com:

“A lot of people told me when I signed that Gary Lineker was the last English person to play for FC Barcelona” he said. “So to know that I’m next, that’s some achievement.”

“I need to carry on pushing on with the B team and get as many games as possible. And if get any opportunities to go over to the first team, I’ve just got to show the boss what I can do.”

McGuane had made just two Europa League appearances for Arsenal when he made his switch to Barca.

Toronto FC 2-1 Tigres: Reds punch back

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2018, 9:59 PM EST
Jonathan Osorio and Jozy Altidore scored second half goals as Toronto FC came back to top UANL Tigres 2-1 in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal at BMO Field on Wednesday.

Eduardo Vargas gave UANL Tigres a 1-0 lead, but the Liga MX side was behind the 8-ball the rest of the night.

The second leg is at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday at the Estadio Universitario.

Chances were at a premium in the first half, and the match deservedly went to halftime at nil-nil.

Tigres swapped Enner Valencia for Andre-Pierre Gignac at hafltime, giving the Reds a tactical challenge in adjusting to two very different strikers.

A moment after Jozy Altidore was stymied by Jose Francisco Torres, the big TFC striker was livid with the referee’s decision to not award him a 49th minute penalty.

Vargas beat Alex Bono in the 53rd minute, the Chilean scoring in yet another big spot.

TFC should’ve been level two minutes later, but Osorio opted for using the outside of his right foot over the natural path of Altidore’s cross to his left. The shot zipped over the goal.

Giovinco won a free kick dribbling through traffic in the 57th minute, but couldn’t get his shot to dip under the bar.

Altidore put the Reds ahead when Marky Delgado one-touched the big striker in on goal, and Altidore slid the ball home to make it 1-1.

Gignac then nearly beat Bono with a similar volley to Vargas’ goal, but the ball bounded wide of the far post.

The tide had swung in Toronto’s favor, and Giovinco won another free kick — perhaps with embellishment — near the chalk of the 18. The wall served its purpose.

Michael Bradley was at his very best in producing what could’ve easily been a go-ahead goal, swooping in front of a Tigres pass and then making a nifty 1v1 move before delivering a world-class cross that Altidore bungled on the six.

Osorio got the winner in the 89th minute, backheeling Giovinco’s cross into the Tigres goal.

Chris Mavinga made an outstanding challenge to stop Ismael Sosa late.

Here’s the winner:

USWNT wins SheBelieves Cup on England flub

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2018, 9:02 PM EST
England knew a draw would give it a first SheBelieves Cup. The Lionesses just had to hold to the USWNT at bay in Orlando on Wednesday.

Nope.

Megan Rapinoe’s deflected cross was bungled by England in one of the worst tournament winning goals you’ll ever see.

A draw would’ve given England the title. The U.S. won the inaugural SheBelieves Cup in 2016, and France won the second edition last year.

France toppled Germany 3-0 earlier Wednesday to finish third with four points, with the Germans finishing dead last with a single point.

The USWNT was better money for the opening goal with Alex Morgan and Mallory Pugh especially lively in the first 45 minutes.

Pugh hit the outside of the post just before halftime as the USWNT aimed to go into the room with momentum.

The U.S. found the winner shortly after halftime. The box score doesn’t show how you scored them, and Rapinoe won’t care much anyway.