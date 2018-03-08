The 2 Robbies: A look back at European comps, Spurs meltdown

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the key midweek results in Europe taking a deeper look at what Arsenal’s 2-0 win at AC Milan means for Arsene Wenger (1:15), Tottenham squandering a 1-0 lead against Juventus (16:00) and another disappointing Champions League run coming to an end for PSG after their elimination at the hands of Real Madrid (27:40). Plus, a look at the UCL chances for Man City (31:15) and Liverpool (33:00) as they advance, a preview of Liverpool-Manchester United (35:00) and a final thought on the current state of Chelsea (42:45).
Things have been anything but perfect at Gillette Stadium, and the MLS season is only a week old.
According to MLSSoccer.com, the New England Revolution are looking to trade away striker Kristian Nemeth, after less than a season with the club.
The move is a bit surprising after the Revs spent $400,000 in 2018 allocation money and an international spot to acquire Nemeth’s player rights from Columbus Crew SC.
Nemeth, 29, joined the Revs last season from Qatari club Al-Gharafa SC and scored one goal and added an assist in six matches for the Eastern Conference side.
The former Sporting KC player was in the squad for the Revolution in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Union, however, Nemeth didn’t get onto the field.
Rookie selection Brandon Bye was substituted into the match ahead of Nemeth, which indicates the veteran may not be in contention for a key role for the club moving forward.
The Revs have had their fair share of controversy this offseason after midfielder Lee Nguyen requested a trade from the club, but wasn’t granted a move. Nguyen wasn’t in the 18-man roster last weekend.
Qatar World Cup monitors have found workers going more than four months without rest on building sites.
The Impactt audit highlights Qatar’s ongoing challenge improving working conditions as it prepares to host the FIFA showpiece in 2022.
At eight of the 19 contractors assessed, working hours exceeded 72 hours per week which Impactt described as a “critical” non-compliance of expected practices.
Three workers for one contractor went without a day off for between 124 and 148 consecutive days. One extreme case reported a 402-hour working month, 90 hours over the limit.
Impactt does acknowledge a “new spirit” in Qatar to embrace changes to labor laws.
After finding 96 percent of new workers paid an average of $1,248 for their jobs, World Cup organizers repaid 10 percent of the workforce.
Second leg meetings are still a week away, but several teams took big strides towards the quarterfinals on Thursday in UEFA Europa League action.
Arsenal snapped a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions for AC Milan at the San Siro, after Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey netted first-half finishes for the Gunners. The two away goals will now play an important role for Arsene Wenger‘s side, and presents a massive obstacle for Gennaro Gattuso’s men.
Atletico Madrid looks to be on its way into the quarterfinals after picking up a convincing 3-0 win at home over Lokomotiv. A trio of goals from Saul Niguez, Diego Costa and Koke helped propel Diego Simeone’s side on the day, as the two clubs prepare for a second meeting in Moscow.
Meanwhile, Marseille and Red Bull Leipzig each earned big victories at home against formidable opponents. The French side holds a two-goal lead over Athletic Bilbao, while Leipzig managed a 2-1 win over Zenit Saint Petersburg.
Christian Pulisic’s presence after halftime was key for Borussia Dortmund, but the young American wasn’t able to administer a comeback for the German side, as they fell 2-1 to Red Bull Salzburg in Germany.
Elsewhere, former MLS player Fredy Montero scored twice for Sporing Lisbon, as the Portuguese side picked up a 2-0 win against Viktoria Plzen.
Below are all of the day’s scores from the UEL.
AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Lokomotiv
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg
Marseille 3-1 Athletic Bilbao
Lazio 2-2 Dynamo Kiev
Red Bull Leipzig 2-1 Zenit Saint Petersburg
Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Viktoria Plzen
CSKA Moscow 0-1 Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain’s crushing UEFA Champions League defeat this week has the club scrambling to reboot after the French side spent exorbitant money last summer to challenge for Europe’s top crown.
Manager Unai Emery was in hot water after his side lost their first leg encounter to Real Madrid last month, however, PSG’s failure to progress in the Round of 16 second leg has the former Sevilla boss looking more and more likely that he’ll be sacked this season.
Several reports have suggested that the Ligue 1 giants have lined up their top candidates to replace Emery, as Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino have been tabbed to take over at the Parc des Princes.
Conte — the current Chelsea manager — has been in hot water of his own at Stamford Bridge with the reigning Premier League champions having fallen to fifth place in England’s top flight.
Meanwhile, Pochettino has found success in the PL over recent seasons, but struggled to complete the task of winning a major title. Spurs crashed out of the UCL on Wednesday after a tragic defeat to Juventus.
While the two PL bosses appear to be the clear favorites to take over in France next season, Andres Villas-Boas has also emerged as a candidate due to his ties PSG sporting director Antero Henrique when they worked together at FC Porto.