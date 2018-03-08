Thousands come to pay respects to Astori

A piazza in Florence was packed with purple shirts and purple smoke, but the people were not there for a celebration.

Thousands of people descended on Florence to pay their respects and say good bye to Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who tragically passed away early Sunday morning from what’s been reported as cardiac arrest.

In addition to the fans who filled the Piazza Santa Croce, Astori’s former teammates with Fiorentina, Cagliari and the Italian National Team arrived in the city this morning to say one last good bye as well as the funeral took place. Juventus’ players arrived in Florence straight off a plane from London, where they played a UEFA Champions League match the night before.

One of the eulogies given came from Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj, who called Astori the “best teammate you could dream of.”

“Davide, you are simple, direct, pragmatic,” Badelj said. “With your deep gaze you can get in to someone’s eyes and stay there, you’re not like all the others. You managed to talk to us all, to show us the way. You always talked with your heart, you motivated the youngest and the older ones with the gift of the universal language of the heart, a gift that very few have.

“You are the brother or the son that everyone would want to have. Your parents got nothing wrong with you, not one comma.

“You’re the best teammate a lad could dream of when starting out in this beautiful game. How can we forget your laughs, your sense of humor? “You are not like the others, you are football – the real thing, the pure football of children.

Below are some photos and video of the scene in Florence. Ciao, Davide.

Fiorentina fans pack Piazza Santa Croce in silence for the funeral of Davide Astori 💜 📷 @violanews pic.twitter.com/9rTO3ueaqF — Chloe Beresford (@ChloeJBeresford) March 8, 2018

Astori Laid to Rest as Thousands Gather in Piazza Santa Croce https://t.co/KxppkdeZMF pic.twitter.com/vXxM4PA4Gq — Get Italian Football (@_GIFN) March 8, 2018

This is what Davide Astori meant to the people of Florence and all of Italy. More than just a captain on the pitch 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TJ0BztRSfi — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 8, 2018

Incredible. The best possible send-off for Davide Astori as fans sing the “inno della Fiorentina” that players run out to on matchday 💜 pic.twitter.com/rS3AiirfYb — Chloe Beresford (@ChloeJBeresford) March 8, 2018