More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Thousands come to pay respects to Astori

By Daniel KarellMar 8, 2018, 9:34 AM EST
Leave a comment

A piazza in Florence was packed with purple shirts and purple smoke, but the people were not there for a celebration.

Thousands of people descended on Florence to pay their respects and say good bye to Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who tragically passed away early Sunday morning from what’s been reported as cardiac arrest.

In addition to the fans who filled the Piazza Santa Croce, Astori’s former teammates with Fiorentina, Cagliari and the Italian National Team arrived in the city this morning to say one last good bye as well as the funeral took place. Juventus’ players arrived in Florence straight off a plane from London, where they played a UEFA Champions League match the night before.

One of the eulogies given came from Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj, who called Astori the “best teammate you could dream of.”

“Davide, you are simple, direct, pragmatic,” Badelj said. “With your deep gaze you can get in to someone’s eyes and stay there, you’re not like all the others. You managed to talk to us all, to show us the way. You always talked with your heart, you motivated the youngest and the older ones with the gift of the universal language of the heart, a gift that very few have.

“You are the brother or the son that everyone would want to have. Your parents got nothing wrong with you, not one comma.

“You’re the best teammate a lad could dream of when starting out in this beautiful game. How can we forget your laughs, your sense of humor? “You are not like the others, you are football – the real thing, the pure football of children.

Below are some photos and video of the scene in Florence. Ciao, Davide.

Report: Allardyce in talks with Everton over long-term extension

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 8, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Everton fans probably won’t be happy to read this, but Sam Allardyce is angling for a long-term stay on Merseyside.

Speaking to reporters at Everton’s pre-match press conference on Thursday ahead of its match against Stoke City, Allardyce said he’s currently speaking with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri about extending his current contract into the future. Allardyce signed an 18-month contract in November when he took over for Ronald Koeman and interim manager David Unsworth.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

“I’m having talks with him but obviously those talks are confidential,” Allardyce said. “We’re in a difficult period at the moment yes, but we have to try and turn that around on Saturday. It’s my responsibility to get the team to play at a level we know they can play.”

Everton fans have been livid with Allardyce in recent weeks, especially after road defeats to Watford and Burnley, with three losses out of Everton’s last four games.

However, Allardyce has done enough to help bring the once-relegation threatened club above water, as the Toffees sit seven points above the drop zone.

Seattle 1-0 Chivas: Dempsey gives Sounders advantage

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 8, 2018, 8:31 AM EST
Leave a comment

A Clint Dempsey second half goal gave the Seattle Sounders a one-goal advantage over Chivas de Guadalajara as the sides head into next week’s CONCACAF Champions League second leg in Mexico.

In the 78th minute, Henry Wingo was played into space down the right wing, and the local product centered the ball to the oncoming Dempsey, who timed his run perfectly and slotted home past Chivas goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota.

[MORE: TFC comes back to top Tigres in CCL action]

Chivas had chances to score throughout the match but Stefan Frei and the Sounders backline – which had a healthy Chad Marshall back in the lineup – shut the door on the Mexican side.

After a weekend in which few U.S. Men’s National Team-eligible players featured across MLS starting lineups, the Sounders sent out six American starters and brought three more off the bench.

18-year-old sensation Handwalla Bwana, a Homegrown signing like Wingo, made his first Sounders start and caused the Chivas defense a lot of problems with his speed and dribbling ability.

Alex Morgan and Marta included on FIFPro Women’s World XI

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 8, 2018, 7:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

U.S. national soccer team striker Alex Morgan and Brazil forward Marta were among the players chosen for the FIFPro Women’s World XI, released Thursday to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl of Sweden was joined by defenders Nilla Fischer of Sweden, Lucy Bronze of England, Irene Paredes of Spain and Wendie Renard of France. Midfielder Dzsenifer Maroszan of Germany, Camille Abily of France, Pernille Harder of Denmark and Lieke Martens of the Netherlands round out the 11.

[READ: USWNT wins #SheBelievesCup]

“It’s always exciting to be considered as one of the top players in the world. For women’s football to have our own World XI is incredible,” Morgan said in a statement. “It helps promote the women’s game. It helps female footballers recognize the talent among their peers and I’m really happy to encourage and be a part of that.”

More than 4,100 female first-division players in 45 countries voted for team, based on 2017 play for clubs and national teams. It is the third year that FIFPro, the global group of players’ unions, has compiled a women’s team.

The award was special to Abily, who retired from France’s national team last year.

“After I stopped with France last year after the European Championship I thought I would go on for one or two more years with Olympique Lyonnais. But I think at the end of this season I’m done. I could still change my mind but I don’t think so,” she said. “I decided this about a month ago.”

Marta, who had long said she planned to retire at 30, is now hoping that at 32 she can help Brazil qualify for next year’s World Cup in France. Marta also plays with Morgan on the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League.

“Women’s football is becoming more competitive so it’s harder to stay at the top,” she said. “You have to have a lot of perseverance to stay consistent. I have that in my character: fighting spirit.”

Barca wins Catalan Super Cup as ex-Arsenal teen debuts

@FCBarcelona
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2018, 10:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

Barcelona needed penalty kicks to claim the Catalan Super Cup back from Espanyol after two years.

After 90 scoreless minutes, Les Blaugranas converted their first four penalty kicks and their rivals missed two en route to the 4-2 victory at the Camp d’Esports in Lleida.

[ MORE: Altidore, Osorio star in Champions League comeback ]

There was plenty of Barca B in the lineup, though Aleix Vidal, Ousmane Dembele, Jesper Cillessen, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Denis Suarez, and Paco Alcacer started the match.

Along the way, a former Arsenal player made a mark for England in the famous stripes shirt of Barca. Marcus McGuane, 19, turned down a contract offer from the Gunners to move to Catalonia in January.

In doing so, he became the first player in decades to appear for Barca. From FCBarcelona.com:

“A lot of people told me when I signed that Gary Lineker was the last English person to play for FC Barcelona” he said. “So to know that I’m next, that’s some achievement.”

“I need to carry on pushing on with the B team and get as many games as possible. And if get any opportunities to go over to the first team, I’ve just got to show the boss what I can do.”

McGuane had made just two Europa League appearances for Arsenal when he made his switch to Barca.