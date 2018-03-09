18yo player with French 2nd division side Tours has died

TOURS, France (AP) An 18-year-old soccer player with French second-division club Tours has died.
Midfielder Thomas Rodriguez died overnight from Thursday to Friday, the club said in a statement. No details were given as to the cause of death.
“Tours FC is devastated by this drama, which plunges the club into an immense sadness ,” Tours said.
Rodriguez joined in 2016 and progressed through the Tours youth academy before playing for the reserves.
“His footballing qualities, his drive and his motivation made him a player promised a bright future as a professional,” Tours said. “The club offers its most sincere condolences to his family, his loved ones, and all the teammates and friends of Thomas.”
The French soccer league canceled the Tours-Valenciennes match scheduled for later Friday. A minute’s silence will be held at all stadiums in the first division and second division this weekend.
Rodriguez’s death comes after Fiorentina captain Davide Astori was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday after a suspected cardiac arrest before an Italian match at Udinese.
In January 2009, 23-year-old Clement Pinault, a defender with Clermont in the French second division, died in hospital four days after suffering a heart attack at home.
When Marco Reus has been able to stay fit, he’s been one of the more deadly attackers in German soccer, and Borussia Dortmund is bringing their man back for more.
On Friday, the Bundesliga giants announced a contract extension with the 28-year-old attacker, which keeps Reus at the club until 2023.
In his time at Dortmund, Reus has racked up 92 goals in all competitions, while earning various individual awards at the club.
Reus has played just five matches this season in all competitions, after returning last month from a serious ACL injury. He has scored three goals in 2017/18, all of which came in Bundesliga play.
- Last Newcastle win in this fixture came in 2013
- Saints have won just once in last 16 PL matches
- Only seven goals have been scored at St. James in last six games
Newcastle hosts Southampton from St. James’ Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the two bottom-half sit in the midst of a heavy relegation battle.
The Magpies currently sit two points above the bottom three in the Premier League, while the Saints are a mere point above Crystal Palace.
Rafa Benitez and his club will have the luxury of Jonjo Shelvey‘s return from injury, however, Islam Slimani remains sidelined with a thigh injury.
Southampton is still without Steven Davis and Maya Yoshida, but the club doesn’t appear to have any new injuries to cope with.
What they’re saying
Rafa Benitez on importance of match: “Every game is important for us. This is the most important because it is the next one. But until the end we must keep going. I hope we win, but until the last one that is what we will do. Every game is a final. We have a lot of games to play. The target is 40 points. Southampton are around us in the table, sometimes you can win even making mistakes. The Manchester United game was excellent, the atmosphere was great with the fans behind the team, we want to replicate that.”
Mauricio Pellegrino on Newcastle’s strengths: “They are a very compact team, their fans always lift the team. They will be difficult to manage. Really good defensively and on the counter. But I think we are in a good moment and our players have been training very well, it will be a tough game for Newcastle too. It is interesting because both teams need to win. I can’t imagine they will be comfortable with just one point.”
Prediction
The Liverpool defeat was expected for Rafa Benitez and his club, but Newcastle has managed to play well over the last month with results against Manchester United (win) and Bournemouth (draw). Newcastle 1-0 Southampton
NYON, Switzerland (AP) The first Final Four tournament in the UEFA Nations League will likely be played in Italy, Poland or Portugal.
UEFA says the three group rivals expressed interest in hosting the four-team final tournament from June 5-9, 2019.
The UEFA executive committee will pick the host in December, when one of the three nations will have qualified.
The Nations League kicks off in September to replace most international friendlies. All 55 UEFA member teams play in one of four tiers through November.
Italy, Poland and Portugal form a three-team group in League A, which features the 12 highest-ranked European teams. The top-tier group winners advance to the Final Four knockout bracket.
UEFA says the Final Four host must provide two 30,000-capacity stadiums, ideally in the same city.
- Drew 2-2 at the Potteries on Nov. 4
- Leicester leads all-time 34W-34D-31L
Chelsea hosts Crystal Palace on Saturday from Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Antonio Conte‘s side aims to close the gap on the top four clubs in the Premier League.
The Blues sit five points out of Tottenham Hotspur — fourth place — while Palace is one of seven sides in the bottom half of England’s top flight firmly in the relegation race.
Good news has come for Conte and Co. though, as Chelsea gets midfielder N’Golo Kante back from injury ahead of the weekend’s fixture and next week’s crucial UEFA Champions League tie against Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Palace will be battling time as Wilfried Zaha and Mamadou Sakho are both game-time decisions for the visitors.
What they’re saying
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on not overlooking Palace: “They [Palace] lost the last couple of games. They deserved more against Tottenham and against United.
“We must pay great attention. We need to have a good performance, to get three points. We’re playing against a really good team, with talented players.”
Palace boss Roy Hodgson about Chelsea’s inconsistency: “Normally when you come against a team not having the best of times, that can be a very dangerous time to play them. They have fantastic players and are a brilliantly run club, a powerful club.
“We can only hope that we can reproduce the recent performances against similar opponents, and give them as good a game as we did against Spurs and [Manchester] United.”
Prediction
The Blues may have to rotate their lineup with a vital UCL matchup with Barca upcoming, but they are still the favorites in this match. If Zaha and Sakho cannot play, things will be that much more difficult for Palace. Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace