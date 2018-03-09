More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Mourinho hits out at critics; plays down Liverpool rivalry

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2018, 9:14 AM EST
Ahead of their clash with bitter rivals Liverpool on Saturday (Watch live 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Jose Mourinho has hit out at criticism of the way his Manchester United team play.

The concern for neutrals, and United fans, across the world is that Mourinho will again “park the bus” as a fluid, dangerous Liverpool side visit United with Jurgen Klopp‘s side ready to attack.

Speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of the game at Old Trafford, Mourinho had this to say when asked about criticism of his team.

“Some of the guys with an opinion, they could not resolve their own problems when they were managers. It looks like they have solutions for everything,” Mourinho said. “It is not like that. They are in a position when they can give opinions about everything. Sometimes I read, sometimes I don’t. Sometimes I listen, sometimes I don’t.”

Even if he hasn’t been listening to the pundits, Mourinho insists he hasn’t been listening to the fans on the streets in Manchester ahead of this game.

Ahead of the clash against Liverpool, Mourinho was asked if he now understands the rivalry better given he has now been in charge at United for almost two seasons.

“In my mentality, every match is the same. I have never looked to AC Milan as the biggest rival, I never looked at Atletico Madrid as the enemy. I never looked to Spurs or to Arsenal as a big rival. I’ve never been very good on it,” Mourinho said. “To me it is just a big match. Two historical clubs not just in England but in the world. I still don’t look to some matches as special opponents. It is just a big match because we are speaking about two big clubs.”

So, no real nibbles from Mourinho there. Given the importance of this game in terms of United being just once place and two points ahead of third-place Liverpool, many believe the Portuguese coach will once again set up his team to defend

“We have three matches now, Liverpool, Sevilla and Brighton. If you ask me if I could choose one to be the most important one, I can’t choose. The fans wouldn’t be happy if I say that Liverpool is the biggest match of the season and then Sevilla or Brighton is not a big match.” Mourinho said. “The most important are Liverpool because it is the next… Of course I want to win, it is a big match and big opponent, the team that is behind us. A team already in the Champions League last eight. Of course we want to win. Every opponent is a rival to me.”

Mourinho said that “you don’t win 10 points” for beating Liverpool and said United’s fans wouldn’t be happy if he said the Liverpool game was bigger than the upcoming matches, but we all know this is the game supporters in the street want to win.

Yes, Sevilla at home in the Champions League next week is huge with a place in the last eight on the line after the 0-0 draw in the first leg, while Brighton at home next Saturday in the FA Cup quarterfinal is a huge opportunity to make the FA Cup semis at Wembley.

Still, it feels like Mourinho downplaying this rivalry, one of the biggest in world soccer, is setting things up for him to make a few lineups changes and revert to his defensive tactics against a top six rival in the PL. I hope I’m wrong but that’s my hunch.

If Mourinho and United deliver a big win against Liverpool, expect him to be celebrating on the sidelines with a big smile on his face. Even if this is just a normal game…

 

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2018, 1:21 PM EST
Week 30 of the Premier League season is here and it is all getting rather tight and tense, especially towards the bottom of the table.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Brighton – NBC Sports [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
9:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
12 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
4 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Manchester City – NBCSN  [STREAM]

How will Man United, Liverpool line up?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
This is it. One of the biggest games of the Premier League season takes place on Saturday with Manchester United hosting Liverpool at Old Trafford (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

How will Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp line up their teams from the start?

We predict the starting XI’s for United and Liverpool below, with an explanation for how the squads will line up for the second against third clash.

Manchester United

—– De Gea —-

—- Valencia —- Smalling —- Lindelof —- Shaw —-

—- McTominay —- Matic —- Pogba —-

—- Mata —- Lukaku —- Sanchez —-

Explanation: David De Gea is the best goalkeeper in Europe right now. So he starts, obviously. The back four all but picks itself with injuries, but Eric Bailly could start and it’s the flip of a coin for the left back slot. With Sevilla coming up in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, you get the sense Mourinho could start Luke Shaw this weekend and save Ashley Young‘s experience for next week against Sevilla. The midfield trio of McTominay, Matic and Pogba (despite his struggles) have worked well so that should be settled, but perhaps Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial will start in attack instead of Juan Mata. The Spaniard always seems to deliver in the big games (as does Jesse Lingard) and both he and Rashford did well off the bench in the comeback win at Crystal Palace. Also, Alexis Sanchez will start but where should he play? Maybe as a No.10 rather than on the left wing. Mourinho has plenty of options in the wide attacking areas.

Liverpool

—– Karius —–

—- Alexander-Arnold —- Lovren —- Van Dijk —- Robertson —-

—- Henderson —- Oxlade-Chamberlain —- Can —-

—- Salah —- Firmino —- Mane —-

Explanation: Like United, the back five for Liverpool picks itself right now. Robertson seems to have shaken off injury to be ready for this game and the Scotsman has been superb at left back in recent weeks. In midfield Jordan Henderson is battling back from an injury but Liverpool’s skipper should start, while Oxlade-Chamberlain and Emre Can alongside him have been in brilliant form. Maybe James Milner or Giorginio Wijnaldum will come in, but the former is a great option on the bench and the latter has been struggling with an illness. As for the front three, well, we all know Salah, Firmino and Mane will start.

Pep Guardiola fined for wearing yellow ribbon

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2018, 11:27 AM EST
Pep Guardiola has been fined by the English Football Association after he accepted his charge for wearing a political message.

Manchester City’s manager was fined $27,750 by the FA after he continued to wear a yellow ribbon on his jacket to support the Catalan Independence movement. The FA say he it was a “breach of kit and advertising regulations.”

Guardiola, a Catalan native, has been showing his support for politicians who are either in exile or have been imprisoned for their involvement in the independence vote which was deemed illegal by the Spanish government.

Speaking about this subject after City’s League Cup win against Arsenal on Feb. 25 at Wembley, Guardiola was in defiant mood and said he will continue to wear the ribbon.

“They [the FA] know I will wear it always. I can wear it somewhere else. UEFA have another opinion. They say you can wear it as long as it’s with respect. Here [in England] it’s different apparently,” Guardiola said. “I have empathy for the people who have no freedom, those guys in Spain who are in jail. They haven’t been proven guilty. Anyone can be in that situation.”

“Before being a football manager I am a human being and this is for humanity. You did Brexit. You allowed Scotland to have a referendum about if (they) want to stay or not. And, after, the people vote. There are four guys in prison and other guys, they don’t have weapons, just votes in the ballot. I said this is always with me and it always will be until the last. I will accept whatever they [the FA] decide about my behavior. It’s not a lack of respect, it’s being part of humanity.”

The FA’s stance is a strong one and some have criticized them for hypocrisy after they were fined by FIFA for wearing Poppies on their shirt for international games. That ruling has since been overturned by FIFA but the FA haven’t helped themselves out when it comes to this situation.

Earlier this week their Chief Executive Martin Glenn apologized as when discussing Guardiola’s situation he drew comparisons with the Star of David, a Swastika and Robert Mugabe.