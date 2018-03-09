Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Week 30 of the Premier League season is here and it is all getting rather tight and tense, especially towards the bottom of the table.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ]

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Brighton – NBC Sports [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday

9:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]

12 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday

4 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Follow @JPW_NBCSports