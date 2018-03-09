Reports: Paul Pogba suffers injury scare

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Multiple reports claim that Paul Pogba has suffered an injury on the eve of Manchester United’s massive Premier League clash against bitter rivals Liverpool (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Reports suggest that Pogba pulled up in a training session at United’s Carrington base on Friday after suffering a gashed leg.

It is believed the French international, 24, will have a late fitness test on Saturday morning to see if he can be involved against Liverpool.

With United in second place and two points and one place ahead of Liverpool going into this game, Jose Mourinho will not want to lose his club-record signing.

That said, over the past month Pogba has been in and out of Mourinho’s team after a loss of form and appearing to publicly question Mourinho’s tactics during a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on Jan. 31.

Young midfielder Scott McTominay has started in Pogba’s place but the $120 million signing from Juventus in the summer of 2016 recently won his starting spot back on the left side of central midfield in a 4-3-3 formation.

