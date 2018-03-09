More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Scott McTominay to be called up by Scotland

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2018, 7:50 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United’s rising star Scott McTominay has received the first international call up of his career.

And it is not from his country of birth.

New Scotland manager Alex McLeish has confirmed that he will name McTominay, 21, in their squad to face Costa Rica in a friendly later this month with McTominay, born and raised in England, ready to represent the Tartan Army.

England is said to have shown little interest in calling up the holding midfielder who has become a mainstay in the United starting lineup over the past few months, playing 16 times this season for the Red Devils.

“He will be in the squad,” McLeish said. “I don’t think that’s the world’s best kept secret at this particular moment. Scott was very receptive. I looked him in the eye and he gave me passion about playing for Scotland. I saw the passion and I really felt that we had nailed it that day.”

McTominay hasn’t played at the international level at all during his career but his grandparents are from Scotland and previous reports have suggested that he was leaning towards playing for them.

Even if he does play for Scotland in the friendly against Costa Rica on Mar. 23, he can still switch to England in the future as it isn’t a competitive game.

Looking at the depth of midfield options for England, McTominay’s decision may be a little hasty. Aside from Eric Dier and Jordan Henderson, how many other central midfielders playing regularly in the Premier League does Gareth Southgate have to choose from?

Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Cork and maybe Lewis Cook are other options, but there seems to be slim pickings in that area of the pitch. But with England’s U-17 and U-20 teams the current world champions, it’s likely that the Three Lions will promote their players from within the ranks rather than selecting someone who has risen to stardom over the past few months. Maybe that has swayed McTominay’s decision.

Still, if he continues to be a regular for United in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League in the coming months, surely he can change his mind? I’m sure that will go down very well with both the Scotland and England fans…

On a serious note, he is a tough tackling, composed central midfielder who reminds me of Michael Carrick in possession and his positional sense is spot on, something Mourinho loves. Is McTominay the best thing since sliced bread? No. But is he a top prospect who will get regular minutes at United under Mourinho in the next 12-18 months? More than likely that will be the case.

Mahrez: Man City move is in the past… “I’m moving forward”

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 8, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Riyad Mahrez has been the subject of transfer rumors on numerous occasions since Leicester City’s meteoric Premier League rise in 2015/16.

Still, though, the Algerian remains at the King Power Stadium, and he’s prepared to put those rumors in the past.

The 27-year-old was on the brink of a move to Manchester City this winter, or at least it appeared that way, but Pep Guardiola and Co. weren’t willing to meet the asking price of Leicester, which kept Mahrez in the dark blue Foxes kit.

Mahrez didn’t initially take the news well, and even missed some time for Leicester after the deal fell through, but he has regained his focus as the Foxes push for a top-six position in the PL.

“I was away from here because I needed some time to think,” he told Sky Sports News. “It was a difficult situation but we moved on, everyone — the club, players, me.

“Manchester City is a good move for everyone, but it’s the past. I don’t really want to talk about this because it’s in the past. It’s behind me. If we start talking about this, it’s like coming back to this transfer window.

“Now I’m moving forward, trying to give my best for the team, and that’s most important.”

Mahrez remains under contract with Leicester until 2020, however, the player that has long been linked with various giants in Europe won’t commit one way or another to staying or leaving the club.

“In football players come, players leave,” he said. “I’m not saying I’m coming or going.

“We always talk between me and the club. Everything is good, so we will see in the summer if things come. At the moment I’m a Leicester player and I am good here. We are very far away from the transfer window.”

Report: Revolution looking to deal striker Kristian Nemeth

Twitter
By Matt ReedMar 8, 2018, 8:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Things have been anything but perfect at Gillette Stadium, and the MLS season is only a week old.

[ MORE: 2018 sets up to be historic for MLS sides in CCL ]

According to MLSSoccer.com, the New England Revolution are looking to trade away striker Kristian Nemeth, after less than a season with the club.

The move is a bit surprising after the Revs spent $400,000 in 2018 allocation money and an international spot to acquire Nemeth’s player rights from Columbus Crew SC.

Nemeth, 29, joined the Revs last season from Qatari club Al-Gharafa SC and scored one goal and added an assist in six matches for the Eastern Conference side.

The former Sporting KC player was in the squad for the Revolution in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Union, however, Nemeth didn’t get onto the field.

Rookie selection Brandon Bye was substituted into the match ahead of Nemeth, which indicates the veteran may not be in contention for a key role for the club moving forward.

The Revs have had their fair share of controversy this offseason after midfielder Lee Nguyen requested a trade from the club, but wasn’t granted a move. Nguyen wasn’t in the 18-man roster last weekend.

The 2 Robbies: A look back at European comps, Spurs meltdown

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Matt ReedMar 8, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the key midweek results in Europe taking a deeper look at what Arsenal’s 2-0 win at AC Milan means for Arsene Wenger (1:15), Tottenham squandering a 1-0 lead against Juventus (16:00) and another disappointing Champions League run coming to an end for PSG after their elimination at the hands of Real Madrid (27:40). Plus, a look at the UCL chances for Man City (31:15) and Liverpool (33:00) as they advance, a preview of Liverpool-Manchester United (35:00) and a final thought on the current state of Chelsea (42:45).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

Audit: Excessive working hours on Qatar 2022 World Cup sites

Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy/Qatar 2022 via Getty Images
Associated PressMar 8, 2018, 6:26 PM EST
2 Comments

Qatar World Cup monitors have found workers going more than four months without rest on building sites.

[ MORE: Blatter says North America “afraid” of losing World Cup bid ]

The Impactt audit highlights Qatar’s ongoing challenge improving working conditions as it prepares to host the FIFA showpiece in 2022.

At eight of the 19 contractors assessed, working hours exceeded 72 hours per week which Impactt described as a “critical” non-compliance of expected practices.

Three workers for one contractor went without a day off for between 124 and 148 consecutive days. One extreme case reported a 402-hour working month, 90 hours over the limit.

Impactt does acknowledge a “new spirit” in Qatar to embrace changes to labor laws.

After finding 96 percent of new workers paid an average of $1,248 for their jobs, World Cup organizers repaid 10 percent of the workforce.