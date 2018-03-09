Twitter lands big MLS deal, includes 24 live matches per season

Social media’s presence has become a unstoppable tycoon, and its move into the realm of sports broadcasting took another major leap on Friday.
Variety is reporting that Twitter has landed a three-year deal with Major League Soccer, which among other things, will give the social media outlet at least 24 live matches per season to broadcast across its platform.
Twitter will stream its share of MLS matches in English from Univision network’s Spanish broadcast on television.
The first match to be streamed online will come on Saturday when expansion side Los Angeles FC travels to Real Salt Lake at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Additionally, Variety reports that MLS will provide Twitter with extensive match highlights on a weekly basis, which can be found on MLS' accounts (@MLS and @FutbolMLS).