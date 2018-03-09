More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Vela: “I hope the Mexican teams win” in CCL

By Matt ReedMar 9, 2018, 3:13 PM EST
Carlos Vela may be the newest addition to Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, but the Mexican international is still rooting for his native country’s clubs to prevail in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Three MLS clubs — the New York Red Bulls, Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC — currently hold aggregate leads over Liga MX opposition in the CCL quarterfinals, however, all three matches are far from over with a second leg left to be played.

The 29-year-old Vela believes that while the MLS sides have the upper hand for the time being that all three Liga MX opponents — Tigres, Club Tijuana and Chivas Guadalajara — are capable of overcoming deficits.

That especially goes for Tigres, who are the reigning Mexican champions. They trail Toronto by a 2-1 margin heading into their second leg tie south of the border.

“I don’t know [if I’m surprised],” Vela told reporters on Thursday. “Obviously, the teams in Mexico are strong, it’s a very competitive league and the [series] aren’t over. I think in Mexico, things will change.

“Above all, I think Tigres [can overturn the deficit], the current [Liga MX] champion and a team that has been in finals or winning for a number of years. It’s one of the strongest teams in the tournament and it’ll be hard-fought.”

The LA FC striker’s allegiance may stick with his native country and its club teams, but Vela says MLS has improved drastically and that Mexican teams cannot just walk over their opposition, which has been the case at times in the past.

Vela continued: “But I think [the results] show that the [MLS] isn’t as bad a league as people in Mexico think, that it is very physical, very competitive and you don’t play walking and that was shown [on Wednesday].

“I hope the Mexican teams win because I prefer teams from my country to win.”

Tigres, Tijuana and Chivas currently trail in their respective matches, Club America is well on its way into the semifinals after earning a convincing 4-0 win against Panama’s Tauro.

Twitter lands big MLS deal, includes 24 live matches per season

Twitter/@EMIsports
By Matt ReedMar 9, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Social media’s presence has become a unstoppable tycoon, and its move into the realm of sports broadcasting took another major leap on Friday.

Variety is reporting that Twitter has landed a three-year deal with Major League Soccer, which among other things, will give the social media outlet at least 24 live matches per season to broadcast across its platform.

Twitter will stream its share of MLS matches in English from Univision network’s Spanish broadcast on television.

The first match to be streamed online will come on Saturday when expansion side Los Angeles FC travels to Real Salt Lake at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Variety reports that MLS will provide Twitter with extensive match highlights on a weekly basis, which can be found on MLS’ accounts (@MLS and @FutbolMLS).

Reports: Paul Pogba suffers injury scare

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2018, 2:33 PM EST
Multiple reports claim that Paul Pogba has suffered an injury on the eve of Manchester United’s massive Premier League clash against bitter rivals Liverpool (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Reports suggest that Pogba pulled up in a training session at United’s Carrington base on Friday after suffering a gashed leg.

It is believed the French international, 24, will have a late fitness test on Saturday morning to see if he can be involved against Liverpool.

With United in second place and two points and one place ahead of Liverpool going into this game, Jose Mourinho will not want to lose his club-record signing.

That said, over the past month Pogba has been in and out of Mourinho’s team after a loss of form and appearing to publicly question Mourinho’s tactics during a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on Jan. 31.

Young midfielder Scott McTominay has started in Pogba’s place but the $120 million signing from Juventus in the summer of 2016 recently won his starting spot back on the left side of central midfield in a 4-3-3 formation.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2018, 2:13 PM EST
It is that time of the week again, folks. Prediction time!

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Brom 0-2 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) –  [STREAM]

Stoke City 0-2 Manchester City – (Monday, 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]  

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Newcastle United 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2018, 1:21 PM EST
Week 30 of the Premier League season is here and it is all getting rather tight and tense, especially towards the bottom of the table.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Brighton – NBC Sports [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
9:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
12 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
4 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Manchester City – NBCSN  [STREAM]