More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Chelsea 2-1 Palace: More Willian electricity

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Willian scores 13th of season
  • Blues off to Barcelona at midweek
  • Van Aanholt scores 90′

Willian was the danger man and his goal was joined by a Martin Kelly own goal as Chelsea cruised past Crystal Palace 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Patrick Van Aanholt scored a 90th minute goal to pull one back for Palace.

The Blues remain comfortably fifth with 56 points while injury-hit Palace remains 18th but did get a Wilfried Zaha substitute appearance.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Chelsea was in control early, and Wayne Hennessey answered the bell when Giroud redirected N'Golo Kante‘s shot on target.

Willian then hit a low shot toward the near post that Hennessey collected with a dive.

The Brazilian got it over the line in the 25th minute, cutting into the center of the park and seeing a slightly-deflected offering beat Hennessey to the near post.

A well-worked Chelsea move saw Willian allow a Marcos Alonso cross through his leg to Hazard, who cued Zappacosta for a shot that turned off two Crystal Palace players and into the goal.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Chelsea opened the second half with a poor giveaway, and Alexander Sorloth cranked a shot off the near post as Palace failed to pull back a goal.

Willian worked a 1-2 with Giroud, but took an extra touch on the return ball and saw his shot blocked by James Tomkins.

Hennessey denied Hazard in the 55th minute, as Chelsea looked to keep its form firing on all cylinders ahead of the midweek match with Barcelona.

Wilfried Zaha won a free kick on the left edge of the 18, and his blocked shot found Patrick van Aanholt. His shot was caught by Thibaut Courtois.

A Willian free kick at the other end beat the wall but not the flying parry of Hennessey. And Giroud hit the post in the 67th.

Sorloth had an 85th minute goal pulled back for undisclosed reasons, as Palace probably should’ve had 2-1 with five minutes to play. It got its goal when Van Aanholt prodded a shot through Courtois’ legs in the 90th minute.

VIDEO: Mark Noble on fan violence, protests, tackling intruder

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2018, 2:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Fan protests turned extraordinarily bad on Saturday at the London Stadium, where West Ham fell 3-0 to Burnley.

As part of an ugly morning which featured a fan planted a corner flag at midfield and a section of the crowd almost universally turning away from the pitch, West Ham veteran Mark Noble tackled a pitch intruder.

[ RECAP: West Ham 0-3 Burnley ]

He said he hopes the fans got their anger off their chest for future home matches, and admitted playing is a struggle right now.

“The atmosphere was horrible,” he said. “To be honest we know a lot of it isn’t aimed at the players, it’s other reasons, but we got to be men enough to be able to play in that atmosphere. It’s hard don’t get me wrong when you’ve got 50, 60-thousand here and a big percentage are not happy with where the club is, so the players take the brunt of it.”

Noble said he understands the fans have had enough, and that West Ham needs to get wins, and spoke of the tackling incident, and the bizarre stadium experience, after the match on NBCSN:

“The end of the day, first and foremost, I’m a human being. I know I’m out on the pitch under cameras and scrutiny all the time but if someone’s approaching me I’m going to protect myself for sure. It’s a big surface area to police and the security couldn’t do that.”

“I wouldn’t say (I felt) endangered but you never know in this world. I’ve been at this club for a long long time. I’m a West Ham fan myself and I’ve always protected it, but if someone approaches me on the pitch I’m gonna protect myself, full stop.”

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern runs riot; Gnabry leads Hoffenheim

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2018, 2:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

A day the champions dominated left the focus on the plight of its visitors, as the race to avoid the relegation playoff spot also stays tight in Germany’s top flight.

[ MORE: Claudio Reyna spits truth ]

Bayern Munich 6-0 Hamburg

USMNT forward Bobby Wood wasn’t in the 18 to see his likely relegation-bound side get absolutely bamboozled by the league’s gold standard attack.

Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat trick, Franck Ribery scored twice, and Arjen Robben also netted  for the hosts.

Lewandowski’s 20 league goals are seven more than the field, and the second-place contestant is now in the Premier League (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal).

Here’s Hamburg boss Bernd Hollerbach:

“The game was over after 18 minutes. You can come here and lose, but I wasn’t happy with the manner of the defeat. That’s not the football I want to see.”

With the score 4-0, Ribery took nearly 70 percent of the Hamburg XI to school.

Hoffenheim 3-0 Wolfsburg

Serge Gnabry scored twice in about three minutes — one may be changed to an own goal — to bury the visitors’ hopes of relegation relief, as Hoffenheim stayed within sight of the Top Six. The loss means Wolfsburg remains ahead of playoff-bound 16th place on goal differential alone.

Elsewhere
Mainz 0-1 Schalke — Friday
Hertha Berlin 0-0 Freiburg
Hannover 1-3 Augsburg
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig — 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — 1 p.m. ET Sunday
Werder Bremen vs. Koln — 3:30 p.m. ET Monday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 26 21 3 2 65 18 47 11-2-0 10-1-2 66
 FC Schalke 04 26 13 7 6 40 30 10 7-4-2 6-3-4 46
 Bayer Leverkusen 26 12 8 6 47 33 14 6-4-3 6-4-3 44
 Borussia Dortmund 25 11 9 5 50 31 19 5-4-3 6-5-2 42
 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 12 6 7 33 27 6 6-3-4 6-3-3 42
 RB Leipzig 25 11 6 8 38 34 4 7-4-2 4-2-6 39
 1899 Hoffenheim 26 10 8 8 43 38 5 7-4-2 3-4-6 38
 FC Augsburg 26 9 8 9 36 33 3 5-4-4 4-4-5 35
 Mönchengladbach 26 10 5 11 33 39 -6 6-3-4 4-2-7 35
 VfB Stuttgart 25 10 3 12 23 29 -6 8-1-3 2-2-9 33
 Hertha BSC Berlin 26 7 11 8 30 31 -1 4-5-4 3-6-4 32
 Hannover 96 26 8 8 10 33 38 -5 6-3-4 2-5-6 32
 SC Freiburg 26 6 12 8 25 42 -17 5-6-2 1-6-6 30
 Werder Bremen 25 6 9 10 24 30 -6 4-4-4 2-5-6 27
 VfL Wolfsburg 26 4 13 9 28 36 -8 2-7-4 2-6-5 25
 FSV Mainz 05 26 6 7 13 29 43 -14 5-2-6 1-5-7 25
 Hamburger SV 26 4 6 16 18 41 -23 3-4-6 1-2-10 18
 1. FC Köln 25 4 5 16 24 46 -22 2-3-8 2-2-8 17

When Claudio Reyna talks, you should listen

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2018, 1:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Claudio Reyna is one of the most important figures in American soccer and when he talks you listen. Simple.

You can’t help but devote your attention to the Hall of Famer who speaks so eloquently and intelligently about the current state of the game in the USA.

Now, more than ever, it is worth soaking in his every word.

Speaking exclusively to Pro Soccer Talk from Rockefeller Plaza as he took part in New York City FC’s 24-hour game to raise money for charity and get NYC hyped for their 2018 home opener against LA Galaxy this weekend, Reyna was up front and brutally honest about the future of not only MLS but the U.S. national team.

[ MORE: Vieira talks to Pro Soccer Talk

The current Sporting Director for NYCFC played 112 times for the USMNT. He was named in the team of the tournament at the 2002 World Cup as the USA reached the last eight. He knows how to get things done and has been leading NYCFC off the field since Day One.

With NYCFC pushing for a third consecutive playoff appearance under Patrick Vieira and Reyna in just their fourth season as a club, all is well in the Bronx.

It’s the current state of the U.S. national team after they failed to reach the 2018 World Cup (their first missed World Cup since 1986) that really gets former USMNT skipper Reyna going.

“As a former player and having a lot of close ties with the U.S. national team, it is disappointing and frustrating not to be going to the World Cup but at the same time I do feel hopeful that it has woken us up and that we must improve in many different areas,” Reyna said. “Whether it is behavior, whether it is the way we put teams together, the way we prepare teams and just really improve on what has been, in my opinion, a steady slide over the last few years.”

Following the World Cup qualification nightmare, Reyna hit out at a “culture of arrogance” within U.S. Soccer and his no-nonsense attitude impressed many.

One thing which still frustrates Reyna is division among the USMNT. He believes it is creating a real problem for the program moving forward as they try to rebuild from the devastating disappointment of not making the World Cup in Russia this summer.

“I do think we need to unite. There seems to be a strong division around all of this nonsense around German-American players, MLS players, European players, Mexican players that all play for the United States,” Reyna continued. “I think it is all really nonsense and to be honest disappointing that we’ve become divided on how we view players who put on our national team jersey. I don’t care where they come from when they play for the national team. They have to be ready to perform and play. There are good players in Europe, in MLS, there are no excuses. I am hopeful because we have good talent and good players, but my frustration is where we need to come together and eliminate some of the division which exists from players, coaches, leagues, everything in general, that is where I’m at with the cultural challenges that we have with our behaviors.”

Once again, when Reyna talks, you listen. He makes so much sense.

Given that fact, some are putting him forward for roles with the USMNT to help get them back on track. Asked directly if he is interested in taking on the new GM job with the USMNT after Carlos Cordeiro, the new president of U.S. Soccer, created the role, Reyna reaffirmed his love for NYCFC.

He also wants the new GM, whoever they are, to “get real” with the changes which need to be made.

“I’m fully focused with NYCFC. I love my job,” Reyna said. “It is important that the right person is in charge and hired. It is important that we kind of get real with the changes that happen. A lot of it is often humanistic and people to people changes which need to happen. That is what we need to face. I am hopeful that the disappointment of not qualifying has woken us all up and brought humility to our sport in this country and I think and I feel confident that there will be a reaction from everybody because we are a country that wants to do well and wants to win. Overall, despite the disappointment I believe we are going to come out of it better for it. I’m very hopeful of the young talent and players that are in the system. It is our job as coaches and technical people to make sure we get the most out of them.”

When it comes to developing young talent in the system, it is clearly something Reyna also feels passionately about. His son, Gio, is one of the top prospects U.S. Soccer currently has, while the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie continue to make waves and, Pulisic aside, push towards being in the senior team regularly.

This is something Reyna feels strongly about. He heads the Claudio Reyna Foundation, a non-profit organization which focused on proving to provide soccer training and mentoring to underprivileged youth in the USA and overseas. He clearly feels passionately about given youngsters a chance to make their way in the game, no matter where they are from or who they know.

In his day-to-day business in the MLS world, Reyna has a new toy to play with: Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

That mechanism is something which gives each MLS team a sizable chunk of cash each season which is primarily used to bring in players from outside the league (it can also be used to pay current players more) who fall outside of their current salary cap restrictions.

Cue an influx of talented players from South America and Europe who would have previously taken up a Designated Player spot. The main debate going on in American soccer circles right now is that the influx of those players via TAM could have a negative impact on young American and Canadian players breaking through in MLS.

Does Reyna share that view?

“No. My view is that it is very positive to have more good players in our professional league. For the American and Canadian players to play, they have to earn it. They have to earn it Monday through Friday in training and they will get the chances when they do that,” Reyna said. “It is only positive that there is more talent coming to the league from other countries because it is going to make our American players better. They’re going to have to step up and improve and fight and be smarter on the field. I think it is actually really positive. We can’t create an environment where we open doors and make it easy for American players to play. That wouldn’t be the right thing to do. That doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world. You have to earn your right to play and that has to be the same for promising young players and, for that matter, any player.”

Reyna believes his players at NYCFC in 2018 are “motivated, hungry and want to succeed” and they’ve brought in stars from reigning Swedish champs Malmo, plus young Paraguayan playmaker Jesus Medina. He praised the work done by Vieira in preseason and believes the “balance” of the squad is right with youngsters, players in their prime and a sprinkling of experience with David Villa once again leading the team.

What is achievable for NYCFC in 2018?

“Our expectation is to be one of the top teams in the league, similar to last year,” Reyna said. “Wherever we land at the end of the year we will see. There is a lot of work and games left to be played obviously. We feel good about the team we have and our experiences last year making us better for this year. We want to integrate our new players and get them up to speed with how we play and get them comfortable in our league. I think we are a team that feels when we step on the field with any team in MLS we can get a result. That is the feeling with the players, the coaching staff and myself as well. We can play with anybody in MLS but we have to work hard. It is a brand new season and what happened last year happened last year.”

Straight talking. Honest. Focused. Reyna’s voice is one of the most important in American soccer right now. We should hear it, and listen intently to it, more often.

VIDEO: Fan violence, protests engulfs West Ham defeat

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ugly scenes played out at the London Stadium on Saturday as West Ham United lost to Burnley 3-0 in the Premier League and are now just three points above the bottom three.

Home fans had planned a huge protest ahead of the game but most of the supporters’ groups called that off with reports stating the club had been negotiating with them during the week.

Yet when West Ham went 2-0 down early in the second half to Burnley, all hell broke loose.

Fans ran on the pitch, picked up the corner flag and one put it down in the middle of the pitch, while many supporters left their seats in order to protest against the ownership of the club under co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan.

The owners left the directors box as fans gathered nearby towards the end of the game as Burnley’s players brought young West Ham fans onto their bench to get them away from the awful scenes erupting around them.

Speaking after the game West Ham captain Mark Noble, who tried to push supporters off the pitch as the local lad remonstrated with them to stop, was brutally honest about the Hammers’ current plight.

“It’s well known fans haven’t been happy for a long time. The only way to squash that is to win games,” Noble said. “We should have been two up in the first half and as soon as we conceded, the atmosphere changed. The fans’ feelings took over. I’m a human being. I know I’m out on the pitch, under scrutiny, but if someone approaches me I will protect myself. So will a lot of other players. The crowd weren’t happy. No matter what happened today, it seemed they were planning something anyway.

“I wouldn’t say I felt in danger, but you never know in this world. I’m a West Ham fan and I’ve always protected the club. If someone approaches me, I’ll protect myself. It’s been like this for the past two seasons, since we moved to this stadium. Every time we lose we and the board get a lot of stick. It seemed today that the fans had had enough. They wanted to show their emotion. When fans come to the game with the hump, they know how to show their emotions.

“The atmosphere was horrible. We know a lot of it isn’t aimed at the players, but we have to be man enough to play in that atmosphere. I’m really hoping the fans have got it off their chest. They are a true, honest and passionate bunch of people. I’m hoping that they have had their outburst, because all that matters is staying in the Premier League. if they can help us get over the line, maybe we can sort it out in the summer.”

Noble’s manager, David Moyes, said he “wants the supporters behind us” and said the Hammers played well despite losing 3-0. This was West Ham’s third-straight PL defeat and their fourth in their last five outings.

“We want the supporters behind us, since I’ve been here they’ve been really good. But you can’t cross the line and come on the pitch. A lot of my players did well with the way they acted,” Moyes added.

The club has since issued a statement on the situation, saying the following.

Burnley’s striker Chris Wood, who came off the bench to add an assist and grab two goals in the final 30 minutes, had this to say when asked about the situation.

“What was going through my mind? Hopefully they wouldn’t stop the game. It’s a tough situation, I can sympathize with the fans,” Wood said. “They just want to see their team win. It’s tough for them at the moment but they need to stick with the players. You don’t want that to happen on the pitch, it creates problems and safety issues. We were fine, they were just voicing their frustration.”

No matter how bad the situation is off the pitch, there is simply no place for scenes like this in the photos below or the video above.