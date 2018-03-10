Didn’t like Man Utd’s style? Mourinho doesn’t care

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho knows his rivals Liverpool had the better second half, but his men won 2-1 and he doesn’t care what anyone says about the performance.
- He probably does care
- He doth protest too much
- It doesn’t matter; He outfoxed a fellow master
There was a bit of Jedi master vs. Jedi master (Galactic Empire vs. Galactic Empire?) here, but Mourinho’s men went ahead on a pair of David De Gea long balls won (eventually) to Marcus Rashford by Romelu Lukaku (The second took a pitstop with Juan Mata).
But the Red Devils were indeed in control of the match until the final few minutes of desperate defending. Even an Eric Bailly own goal didn’t change much but the score line at Old Trafford.
“Against Liverpool if you play bad when you have the ball you can be in trouble. In the second half it was not our intention – I cannot say this was the plan. Liverpool pushed us into defensive situation but we kept control. It was a complete performance by us with two different halves.
“If people don’t think we deserved it, I don’t care. I am a bit tired, we have a match on Tuesday. I don’t care what people say. The boys are happy, I’m happy.”
He cares (of course he does). It really doesn’t matter. Mourinho got his tactics right against one of the two most dangerous teams in the Premier League, and his men fought hard for the game plan. That’s what matters to the PL Top Four race, one which Unite