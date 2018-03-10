Klopp adamant Mane deserved PK, admits “we chased the game”

Jurgen Klopp is thinking macro and micro about another Liverpool loss to Manchester United.

In terms of the 90-minute performance, the German manager summed it up pretty well; United hasn’t lost a home halftime lead since 1984, so it’s no surprise the Reds couldn’t find their way back on Saturday.

“We didn’t score before half time and then in the second half we chased the game,” Klopp said. “It is really difficult to do against a team like Manchester United.”

Then there’s the micro. Klopp was livid with referee Craig Pawson on several occasions, not the least of which was what he perceived to be a penalty against Marouane Fellaini.

United’s sub was well-positioned when Sadio Mane tried to stride past him and made contact with the midfielder’s leg. Liverpool fans wanted a penalty. So did Klopp.

“It was a clear penalty with Fellaini on Mane, in situations like this you need the right decision.”

United went ahead when Romelu Lukaku won an aerial challenge that wasn’t really challenged by Dejan Lovren, and Marcus Rashford benefited in space with a vicious rip.

Klopp defended Lovren.

“You can always lose a header or a challenge with Romelu Lukaku of course but there is a gap in behind and we need to close that.

“It was 2-0 down of course – not a good idea against Manchester United. Long balls to Lukaku and second situations. Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the world, we needed to be around to pick up the ball, we were not and Rashford could use the situation twice.”

Yep. That’s true. Lovren is an easy scapegoat and should’ve done better to snuff the chances out early, but there were multiple opportunities to thwart both Rashford goals.

Let’s hope these two are drawn together in the Champions League. The pitch might start on fire.

Finally, to AP Photo’s Rui Vieira: What a photo, man.

